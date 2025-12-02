Pakistan Population Summit: Experts seek swift govt action to restore demographic balance, reduce pressure on resources

Sindh CM stresses population balance central to social, economic progress; journalist Arifa Noor highlights govts' lack of focus on issue.

The second and final day of the ‘Pakistan Population Summit’ concluded in Islamabad on Tuesday, with experts urging swift government action to restore demographic balance as fast-growing population strains the country’s health, education and other vital resources.

Organised by DawnMedia, the summit brought toge­ther politicians, economists, development specialists, private sector leaders, and experts to develop a shared vision as rapid population growth continues to place pressure on health systems, food and water security, and employment.

On Monday, policy­makers, experts, diplomats and lawmakers had expressed the unanimous view that prosperity was not possible if the number of mouths to feed kept rising.

They argued that without managing the population in terms of resources, all of the government’s efforts — aimed at development, progress and social uplift — would amount to nought.

2:11pm — KP CM Sohail Afridi stresses need for investment in ‘human capital’

KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, in a video message to the summit, stressed the need for investing in “human capital”.

“In my opinion, population is a blessing. If your purpose is to invest in people, give them basic facilities, fulfil their basic rights, and improve human capital, then the population becomes a blessing for you,” the chief minister said.

KP CM Sohail Afridi’s video message is played at the summit. — Tanveer Shahzad / White Star

However, CM Afridi noted that in Pakistan, “we only think of the next election and not the next generation.”

“Our investment is made only for political benefit,” he added.

Detailing efforts made by his government towards developing the human capital, he said: “In KP, as per the vision of Imran Khan, we have started investing in people. We introduced the Sehat Card for the people of KP, in which around 40m people are receiving free of cost treatment.”

“I have also announced that healthcare for pregnant women in KP would be free, and if she gives birth to a daughter, the government will take the responsibility of the child,” he continued.

“With this kind of investment, the population will no longer feel like a burden, but you will actually receive the output of the investment,” CM Afridi added.

2:08pm — CM Murad details Sindh’s population strategy with education, health ‘at its heart’

Describing his government’s population management strategy as “comprehensive and forward-looking”, CM Murad Ali Shah said, “First, we are focused on expanding economic opportunity; a growing population requires a growing economy.

“Sindh is working to create a job-rich environment by supporting the industry, agriculture, services and new technology sectors through skill development and investment facilitation.”

CM Murad asserted that education and health were “at the heart” of the Sindh government’s population policy, vowing to prioritise quality schooling and strengthening maternal health.

On water scarcity, the chief minister said his government was investing in modern irrigation and protection of the Indus river to “secure our natural resources for future generations”.

“Population balance is not merely a policy ambition. It is essential for a prosperous, healthy, and sustainable Sindh. Together, we can transform demographic pressures into systems of opportunity.”

2:05pm — Achieving population balance central to social, economic progress: Sindh CM

In a video message played at the summit, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah said his government recognises that “achieving population balance is central to our social and economic progress”.

“Sindh, as one of Pakistan’s most dynamic provinces, feels this pressure keenly. Our growing population is a national strength, but it brings profound challenges.”

Highlighting that 40pc of children under five faced stunting, 26m children aged 5-16 were out of school, and water scarcity threatened agriculture, the Sindh CM said, “These realities demand urgent and coordinated action.”

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah’s video message is played at the summit. — Tanveer Shahzad / White Star

2:00pm — Tackling population growth requires ‘coordinated and swift’ response: federal health secretary

The federal secretary of the Ministry of National Health Services, Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, called for the need to adopt a “coordinated and swift response” in tackling population growth.

“Pakistan’s population, which was around 34m at the time of independence, has now increased to around 257m,” he said, adding that “this rapid expansion placed immense strain on our resources.”

“This imbalance is impacting every aspect of national development, our education system, our food security, water security, employment opportunities, urban planning and most critically, our health sector,” he added.

“This is not a sustainable situation and requires a coordinated response and and swift and effective response,” he said.

Ministry of National Health Services secretary Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh speaks at the summit. — Tanveer Shahzad / White Star

1:50pm — ‘Living standards could have been higher with lower population growth rate’

Dr Ishrat Husain estimated that if Pakistan’s population growth rate had been 1.8pc instead of 2.5pc, the per capita income would have been $2,100 instead of 1400-1500, leading to higher living standards.

The SDPI advisor termed “institutional fragmentation” as one of the causes of the current population predicament.

“Population requires a multisectoral, multidisciplinary, all hands on the desk approach,” he said, pointing out a lack of coordination between the population and health departments.

Dr Ishrat Husain speaks at the summit. — Tanveer Shahzad / White Star

1:44pm — Dr Ishrat Husain links lack of implementation to leaders being occupied with political incentives

Wondering why the issues of population crisis and climate change had not been tackled and some solutions implemented, Dr Ishrat Husain said a reason was leaders’ focus on political incentives.

He noted that elected leaders felt the need to show “visible projects” where they are inaugurating various development projects.

“That is very much where they are occupied because they want to appeal to their electorate.”

Dr Husain further said that had the momentum of population planning from the 1960s been sustained, Pakistan’s population growth rate would have been much lower.

1:40pm — Summit’s last session begins

The summit’s final session, titled ‘Balancing Population and Economic Growth - Reports from the Provinces’, has begun.

Dr Ishrat Husain, a senior advisor at the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), is delivering his keynote address.

1:33pm — Population growth Pakistan’s ‘biggest challenge’: Azma Bokhari

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari, in a video message for the summit, termed population growth the country’s “biggest problem”.

“Growing population is not just a problem for one province or an individual; it is a challenge for the entire country,” Bokhari said.

She continued: “As the population increases, you have to adjust your resources as well, make changes to infrastructure and make efforts to create basic facilities for the growing population.”

“I would like to say that population growth is Pakistan’s biggest challenge at the moment,” Bokhari stressed.

The minister underscored the need to follow the paths outlined by fellow Muslim nations in tackling population growth.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari’s video message is played at the summit. — Tanveer Shahzad / White Star

1:25pm — Shafiullah Jan highlights financial challenges faced by KP

Shafiullah Jan, KP chief minister’s aide on public relations, highlighted the financial challenges faced by his provincial government.

Speaking on the NFC award, Jan said the ex-Fata tribal areas had been merged administratively, not financially.

“The allocation we are getting is half of what it should be,” he added, terming the case of KP “very strong”.

“If you had given us these Rs560bn on time, they could have been used for health and education.”

Pointing out that KP still has the subject of population accounting for 1pc of its NFC award allocation, the CM’s merging the tribal areas financially would be a “great positive sign”.

Shafiullah Jan speaks at the summit. — Tanveer Shahzad / White Star

1:15pm — PM’s spokesperson Mosharraf Zaidi calls for ‘national movement’

The prime minister’s spokesperson for foreign media, Mosharraf Zaidi, stressed the need for a “national movement” in tackling the population growth.

“On population, you need a national movement, and for that to happen, the conversation around the 26th,27th,28th,29th and 30th amendments has to be treated with a view to the outcomes that we want for people.”

On the matter of NFC and population, Zaidi said: “We need to revisit how we allocate resources in the country, and if it’s only on the basis of population, then I think we are in big trouble, but it cannot be at all on the basis of population either.”

“Figuring that balance out will require give and take,” he added.

Mosharraf Zaidi speaks at the summit. — Tanveer Shahzad / White Star

1:10pm — No space for important issues, info ministries reduced to personal spokespersons: Arifa Noor

Senior journalist and DawnNews anchor Arifa Noor noted that there was “no space for important issues” amid the polarised political environment.

“What have the information ministries been reduced to? […] They’ve become personal of the political parties […] that’s still some virtue, but now they’re personal spokesperson for individuals more or less.”

She also raised her concern over “feel-good legislation” that was passed by the parliament without considering how it would be implemented.

1:05pm — Ex-senator Mushahid calls attention to ‘cousin marriage’ as reason for child stunting

Former information and culture minister Mushahid Hussain Sayed, in his keynote address, drew attention to the issue of “cousin marriages” as a cause for child stunting.

“There is one important reason that has been missed out of our narrative on stunding, and it is cultural — first-cousin marriages,” he said.

“They are a major cause of stunting according to medical sciences, and I think that needs to be incorporated,” the former senator added.

Arifa Noor (L) and Mushahid Hussain (R) at the summit. — Tanveer Shahzad / White Star

1pm — Session on Pakistan’s population narrative begins

Today’s fourth session, titled ‘Are Information Ministries Able to Influence Pakistan’s Optimum Population Narrative?’, has begun.

Former senator Mushahid Hussain is moderating the panel discussion.

12:55pm — Empowering women’s choices ‘constitutional obligation’: NCSW head

National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) head Umme Laila Azhar termed the act of enabling women to make their own choices “a constitutional obligation”.

“Pakistan stands at a socio-economic crossroads, and empowering women’s choices is not just a soft issue; it’s a constitutional obligation,” she said.

She continued: “When girls and women can choose their education, work, mobility, marriage, and health decisions, entire communities become more resilient, productive, and peaceful, and this is not about individual empowerment; it is nation building.”

NCSW head Umme Laila Azhar speaks at the summit. — Tanveer Shahzad / White Star

12:50pm — Healthcare providers discouraging many fertility management techniques: Madiha Latif

Stressing the need for women to make their decisions, Madiha Latif said women were often “infantilised” when they go into hospital emergency rooms or healthcare providers.

“Providers are the ones discouraging a lot of these fertility management techniques, where they are telling her ‘you are too young to make that decision’ or that ‘you have only one child’,” she said.

“Who are those providers to make those decisions for us?” she asked. “We talk about nutrition and breastfeeding, but we don’t give space to women to breastfeed safely at work.”

12:44pm — Madiha Latif stresses need to make women aware of their reproductive rights

Madiha Latif, vice president of Pathfinder’s Strategic Engagement and Innovation department, stressed raising awareness and knowledge among young women so they would have control over their bodies.

“Reproductive right is also fundamental for gender equality,” she said, adding that the rights begin the moment a child is born.

“Since she hits puberty, what are we giving her in terms of her ability to negotiate sexually? Why are we still turning our faces around to gender-based violence that occurs?” she asked.

“Censorship is not the way to give anymore,” Latif asserted, noting the need to create awareness among women about their control and choices in sexual activities.

Madiha Latif speaks at the summit. — Tanveer Shahzad / White Star

12:42pm — ‘We must educate men’: Shamama Tul Amber Arbab

Former president of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shamamatul Amber Arbab highlighted the “friction” that results between men and women when women are made aware of their rights.

She said that the friction resulted because “we are not educating their counterparts, we are not educating the men in their families.”

[While] empowering women, we must at the same time educate men also, and that is how the tug of war will not take place. They will be empowered, they will know what their power is and exactly what their choices can be,” Arbab added.

Shamamatul Amber Arbab speaks at the summit. — Tanveer Shahzad / White Star

12:38pm — Dr Yasmeen Qazi notes need to ensure ‘continuity’ in providing healthcare to women

QZ Catalyst CEO Dr Yasmeen Sabih Qazi emphasised the need to ensure “continuity” in providing healthcare to women.

“From adolescence to pregnancy to post-partum, at every point of her life, she would need that kind of information which we fail to provide in a classical facility setting,” she said.

Dr Qazi cited the example of Sweden, which reached nearly 0pc mortality rate “merely through advice”, and Ethiopia, where lady health workers were doing wonders.

“We need a community-led accountability system,” she added, noting that women’s groups would be the best agents to do that, as they would understand women’s rights.

QZ Catalyst CEO Dr Yasmeen Sabih Qazi speaks at the summit. — Tanveer Shahzad / White Star

12:35pm — We need inclusion in ‘true sense’: QZ Catalyst CEO

Dr Yasmeen Sabih Qazi, who heads family planning consulting firm QZ Catalyst, underscored the need for inclusion in a “true sense” in response to a question regarding the delivery of interventions to undocumented communities.

“We need inclusion in a true sense…not for the data but for the very right that they deserve,” Qazi said.

“We should make a position that a woman’s autonomy and a woman’s right to make a decision should be central to all the policies we are leading,” she added.

12:22pm — Our rural communities are not as rural: Ayesha Leghari

Detailing a WhatsApp chatbot aimed at population growth in rural areas, Leghari remarked that Pakistan’s “rural communities are not as rural anymore”.

“We are more of a peri-urban shifted country as opposed to having deep rural communities and cities,” she said.

12:18pm — Ayesha Leghari stresses importance of ‘economic agency’ for women

Ayesha Leghari, Population Services International’s country director for Pakistan, echoed Tahira Abdullah’s comments and stressed the importance of providing women with “economic agency”.

“Giving women agency from an economic perspective is one of the most important aspects which we have seen,” Leghari said.

Detailing the outcomes of a PSI project aimed at uplifting women in rural areas, Leghari said: “These women did not have a say in their households before, but once they started becoming economic contributors in their households, their decision-making improved substantially, not just in their households.”

She noted women also became more autonomous in making decisions with regards to their bodies.

“They started choosing contraceptive methods of their choice, they started investing the money they were earning into their daughters, and we saw a dynamic change.”

Ayesha Leghari speaks at the summit. — Tanveer Shahzad / White Star

12:10pm — Tahira Abdullah calls for ending ‘feminisation of poverty’

Activist Tahira Abdullah also called for an end to “feminisation of poverty”, which she described as the share of women in the country’s total poverty figures.

She cited World Bank and past figures, according to which 45pc of the country’s population lived below the poverty line, and women and transgender people made up 75pc of that.

The rights defender also demanded an end to unpaid labour by women.

She insisted that women’s labour force participation rate “might be 22pc in the official figures, but 100pc of Pakistan’s women, girls and transgenders do work”.

12:02pm — Conditional permission for birth spacing ‘unacceptable’: activist Tahira Abdullah

Tahira Abdullah, a rights defender, noted that the subject of population balance had become an “existential challenge”.

Donning a keffiyeh, she said that permission for anything should not be “conditional”.

She asserted: “When we give permission, it should be from a moral, ethical and rights-based background, not on a transactional basis.

“‘If a woman’s health is not good, then she can employ birth spacing’. I’m sorry; that is not acceptable,” the activist said, apparently referring to some religious scholars opining that birth spacing was allowed in Islam if there was a danger to the mother’s life.

Tahira Abdullah speaks at the summit. — Tanveer Shahzad / White Star

11:55am — Day’s 3rd session on women empowerment begins

Today’s third session, titled ‘Empowering Women and Their Choices’, has begun.

Tahera Hasan, a lawyer & CEO of Imkaan Welfare, is moderating the panel discussion.

11:46am — Need to focus on giving free of cost land to our people: Wahab

Replying to a query whether migration should be reduced, Murtaza Wahab termed Karachi an “extremely stretchable city”.

He noted that the city had a “humongous” land mass, which has tremendous potential.

The Karachi mayor underscored the need for development planning, noting that any restrictions on land allotment to the poor would lead to “unplanned growth in the city”.

“We should as a state be focusing on giving free of cost land to our people, incentivising them to develop proper settlements,” he said.

11:44am — Wahab calls for developing more cities as ‘alternate to Karachi’

Mayor Karachi was of the opinion that the state should invest in developing more cities to serve as alternatives to Karachi.

“I think as a matter of policy, Pakistan should be focusing on developing more cities, alternates to Karachi, so that the population can be moved to other cities as well,” said Wahab.

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab speaks at the summit. — Tanveer Shahzad / White Star

11:40am — Karachi faces brunt of Pakistan’s ballooning population: Murtaza Wahab

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, in response to a question about long-term planning for Karachi’s population management, highlighted that his city was “facing the brunt of ballooning population”.

Wahab noted that “one common denominator amongst Pakistan’s problems is the ballooning population”. “Karachi, arguably, being the only cosmopolitan city of Pakistan, faces the brunt of it.”

He cited figures from the first census in 1951 when the population of Karachi was 1m, then it increased to 8.5m in 1995, and later, as per the census of 2023, “we are a city of 20.3m, which again is debated”.

Comparing it to the population growth in cities such as New York and London, Mayor Wahab said, “There is no example of a city anywhere in the world where the city’s population has increased over 20 times.”

“That shows that perhaps the state has not prioritised the issue of ballooning population, and the second aspect is that the state has not developed alternate places for people to reside,” he said.

“People from all over Pakistan come to Karachi,” Wahab added.

11:33am — ‘No govt has produced any amount of houses’

Arif Hasan recalled that although many governments promised to construct many houses, “nobody has produced any amount of houses”.

On the PPP building “one-room houses” for flood-affected people, Hasan said, “Let’s see how it works out.”

Asked about pressing issues faced by the society, he said flooding was the biggest. He also stressed the need to control population density, adding that dealing with these issues required a major land reform.

11:28am — Arif Hasan terms ‘affordability’ biggest problem in housing

Asked about the national housing policy, urban planner Arif Hasan said he believed there was “no housing policy for the poor”. “It’s almost always the private sector that deals with this,” he added.

He termed affordability as the biggest problem, adding that another issue was that the only space available to the poor was at the city’s fringe.

“They are pushed out ot teh periphery or environmentally degraded areas,” Hasan said, pointing out that old katchi abadis were turned into high rises as the informal sector invested in that.

Urban planner Arif Hasan speaks at the summit. — Tanveer Shahzad / White Star

11:21am — Arif Hasan notes changing urbanisation trends

At the summit’s ninth session, titled ‘Population Challenges for a Highly Urbanised Pakistan in 2050’, architect and urban planner Arif Hasan detailed the rising trends in urbanisation.

“The major trend is social, which, of course, is a result of economic change.

“The extended family has reduced considerably, the nuclear family has evolved and consolidated, especially in the urban areas, and that gives a lot of freedom to individuals within nuclear families,” Hasan said.

He continued: “So women can acquire education, without pressure from their aunts and uncles, not to have an education. Also, the freedom to marry whoever they want, although this is not consolidated, but the trend is certainly there even within low-income groups.”

He noted that the shift to nuclear families “has changed settlement patterns as well”.

Speaking about changing trends in rural areas, Hasan observed that the “change in production patterns, mechanisation, fertiliser, middle man economy … all this has given rise to an economy where cash is desperately needed and that cash is not available in the rural areas”.

“So that has become a push factor,” he added.

11:15am — Not having women’s consent for pregnancy is inconceivable: Humaira Masihuddin

Humaira Masihuddin said that women bore the “main burden of pregnancy — physical, psychological and emotional“.

She said: “In every pregnancy, the risk and threat of death is very real. Not asking the person who has to take such a huge risk or their consent not being included is inconceivable.

“I cannot believe that the Sharia would ever allow something like this,” she added, prompting a huge applause from the audience.

Stressing the importance of justice in Islam, Masihuddin asked, “Where would the justice be in this if a pregnancy is forced upon a woman?”

“ […] Consultation is a cardinal principle in all relationships in Islam.”

Audience listens intently as speakers discuss population crisis at the summit. — Tanveer Shahzad / White Star

11:08am — Women’s representation extremely important in family planning discussions: Humaira Masihuddin

Legal expert Humaira Masihuddin recalled that in July, the CII held a consultation with the Population Council to discuss “pregnancy issues” where 47 men and only three women were present.

“So I think this needs to be rectified; women’s representation is extremely important,” she asserted.

Masihuddin also stressed the importance of women in Islam, citing a Quranic verse that declares men and women each other’s “allies”.

Legal expert Humaira Masihuddin speaks at the summit. — Tanveer Shahzad / White Star

11:06am — Dr Qibla Ayaz calls for ‘de-linking’ population with ‘rizq’

Dr Qibla Ayaz called for the need to “delink” the concept of rizq (sustenance) with population, and associate population with health instead.

“Scholars believe that rather than linking population growth with sustenance, link with health, because if you do not take gaps in childbirth, both the mother and child will suffer,” he stressed.

“The child will be born stunted, and the mother will be weak, and she will face difficulty in raising her children and guiding them towards a better future.”

11:00am — CII ‘coined’ concept of population balance, says Dr Ayaz

Dr Qibla Ayaz, a member of the Supreme Court’s Shariat appellate bench, appreciated the CII for “taking the lead” in the matter and “coining” the concept of population balance.

He recalled that “back in the 60s, it came to be known as family planning”.

Dr Qibla Ayaz speaks at the summit. — Tanveer Shahzad / White Star

10:50am — Mufti Zubair Ashraf Usmani says Pakistan has not utilised resources

While noting that the growing populace was an issue, Mufti Zubair Ashraf Usmani asked whether the country had utilised the resources given by God “in the right way”.

Citing the example of China, he said population was much larger there but it managed its resources.

“Allah has blessed our country with treasures worth billions, but we are selling those to others for pennies and not utilising our resources,” he said.

The Jamia Darul Uloom vice president noted that even the Sunnah underscored “moderation” in everything.

Jamia Darul Uloom Vice President Mufti Zubair Ashraf Usmani speaks at the summit. — Tanveer Shahzad / White Star

10:45am — Islam allows birth control in select situations: Jamia Darul Uloom vice president

Jamia Darul Uloom Vice President Mufti Zubair Ashraf Usmani also shed light on what the Sharia says about the issue of rapid population growth.

“Growing population is not an issue, it is a waseela,” he said, adding that a balance could be struck as birth control could be used in certain situations, such as when there was danger to a woman’s health.

However, Mufti Usmani said Islamic laws did not favour “birth control due to fear of poverty and starvation”, or if parents wanted to avoid a girl’s birth.

Jamia Darul Uloom Vice President Mufti Zubair Ashraf Usmani speaks at the summit. — Tanveer Shahzad / White Star

10:35am — Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad terms tackling population growth ‘a collective responsibility’

Chairman Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Abdul Khabeer Azad stressed that tackling population growth was “our collective responsibility”, recalling his 15 years of association with the Population Council.

Detailing their efforts, he said: “When we created this awareness that saving one human life was equivalent to saving the entirety of humanity, and then when we talked about the health of mother and child, people understood that this was indeed a noble cause.”

“We often see that when such topics come under discussion, they are labelled as foreign agenda, but we believe that the life of a person is very precious,” he added.

Chairman Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Abdul Khabeer Azad speaks at the summit. — Tanveer Shahzad / White Star

10:28am — ‘Religious scholars ready to play role in raising public awareness’

The CII chief affirmed that religious scholars were determined to play their role in raising awareness among the public.

“Neither are the scholars behind in this, nor do they think that birth spacing should not be adopted,” he said.

Dr Raghib Naeemi called for public sessions, discussions at the graduate level in colleges and universities, and formation of think tanks to work on the issue.

10:22am — Birth spacing parents’ duty: Council of Islamic Ideology chairman

CII chief Raghib Hussain Naeemi said that keeping in mind Islamic rules, appropriate birth spacing to consider the children’s health was the parents’ responsibility.

He further said that scholars of all sects were of the view that Sharia allowed for birth planning and spacing if there was danger to the mother’s health during pregnancy, or risk of “untolerable pain”, or issues related to lactation, or the mother would have to face multiple complications.

The CII chairman also advocated for a social media campaign to raise awareness. He said that Islam’s “fundamental principle” of balance also favoured a balance between resources and population.

Audience listen to a panel discussion at the summit. — Tanveer Shahzad / White Star

10:20am — CII chairman terms family planning ‘Islamic responsibility’

CII chairman Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi recalled that in July, CII organised a conference aimed at discussing the Islamic perspective on population growth, where they adopted a resolution.

“The basis of our resolution was that the protection of the family system, the health of the mother and child, in the context of an increasing population…has become increasingly important”, he said.

He continued: “Quran and Sunnat have declared the protection of one’s life and their offspring as the fundamental purpose of Shariat, which is why the protection of one’s life, the betterment of mother and child, and family planning is an Islamic responsibility.”

“Keeping in view the Sharia, taking a gap between children is the responsibility of the parents in the context of their child’s health,” he added.

CII chairman Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi speaks at the summit. — Tanveer Shahzad / White Star

10:16am — Info minister calls for joint working group, parliamentary debate

Suggesting some steps that could be taken, Attaullah Tarar called for a charter on the population crisis and recommended that a debate be held in parliament.

“One size fits all strategy might not work,” he noted, adding that religion was not an impediment in population planning.

The minister called for a joint working group that could work on a charter on the issue.

10:11am — Postpartum depression is a reality: info minister

The information minister also highlighted that postpartum depression was a “reality which should be realised and accepted”.

He stressed that mental health was a major aspect of “health linked to the population problem”.

Tarar further wondered what role legislators and the parliament could play in this regard. The minister also pointed out that lack of resources was an issue.

“There needs to be a realisation of rights and responsibilities — who has rights and who has responsibilities.”

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar speaks at the summit. — Tanveer Shahzad / White Star

10:08am — ‘Right to life’ impeded by population growth: Tarar

Attaullah Tarar believed that the fundamental right to life guaranteed under the Constitution was directly linked to population growth.

“If one’s right to life gets impeded because of the population issue […] It is tragic,” he said.

The minister noted that “we were losing a lot of lives” due to issues amplified by the population explosion, particularly in relation to infant mortality rates, neonatal healthcare, mother-child healthcare, and reproductive health.

10:05am — Must acknowledge scale of issue: Attaullah Tarar

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar began by commending the DawnMedia group for speaking about the issue. He then stressed that, to him, “acknowledging the issue itself was quite important”.

“Until and less we accept it as a huge challenge, we will continue to face problems,” he said.

“First of all, it’s acceptance and the realisation that it is a huge issue,” the minister cautioned.

10:00am — 1st session of the day begins

Dr Ali Mohammad Mir, the senior director of the Population Council, is moderating the first session of the day.

The panel features Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Allama Dr Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Jamia Darul Uloom Vice President Mufti Zubair Ashraf Usmani, Member of the Shariat Appellate Bench Dr Qibla Ayaz, Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Muhammed Abdul Khabeer Azad and legal expert Humaira Masihuddin.

9:58am — Population Council official speaks

Ali Mazhar, the director of communications at the Population Council, opened the second day.

He said that the first day of the summit focused on the gap between an expanding population and the available resources.

Experts highlighted that ensuring a safe and educated Pakistan is not possible until we take better steps for population management, he said.

Mazhar also noted that the role of Islamic scholars in tackling population growth came under much discussion.

“Scholars have the most influence on our family planning and societal behaviour,” he noted.

The second and final day of the Pakistan Population Summit has begun in Islamabad. The day kicked off with the recitation of the Holy Quran.