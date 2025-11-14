Justices Shah and Minallah — Guardians of the Constitution

Eighteen years after the lawyers’ movement, when three friends and colleagues, bound by a shared belief in the Constitution, were tested once more, only two remained true to that promise.
Umer A. Ranjha Published November 14, 2025

One of the most striking moments in A Man for All Seasons comes when Thomas More debates his hot-headed son-in-law, Roper, who insists that the law should be swept aside to catch the “devil”, meaning anyone dangerous or politically threatening. More responds with a powerful image: England is planted thick with laws, “like a forest”, and those laws protect everyone, even the people we despise.

Then More asks a piercing question: if you cut down every law to hunt your enemies, what will protect you when power turns and comes for you? Without the law, More warns, you will be standing in an open field with the winds blowing from every direction, completely defenceless.

This scene captures the core of the play: the rule of law is not a tool for the powerful but a shield for everyone, and once it is weakened for expedience, no one can control what comes next.

Yesterday, Pakistan lost two of its most brilliant jurists — Justices Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Athar Minallah. Why that happened remains for history to answer. But their story did not begin yesterday. It began decades ago, in 1997, when three friends, united by a shared belief in the Constitution, established one of the most progressive law firms of the time: Afridi, Shah & Minallah. They had little more than their intellect, their conviction, and an unshakable refusal to compromise principle for power.

A decade later, that promise was tested. They stood by their principles, boycotting the Dogar court and taking to the streets as part of the nationwide lawyers’ movement to reinstate Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry. Their courage was quiet, steadfast, and unwavering. The Dogar court fell. The Chaudhry court resumed. What happened within those walls is a discussion for another day.

Justice Shah: a bench of reform

Justice Shah was elevated to the Lahore High Court in 2009, following a distinguished legal career spanning tax, corporate, and numerous public interest cases, particularly in environmental protection and sustainable development. Elevation had never been on his radar, but a few persuaded him that the bench would give him a platform to interpret the law, expand rights, transform social order, and uphold the rule of law.

And he did all that, and more.

At the Lahore High Court, Justice Shah authored some of the most progressive judgments across elections, democracy, disability, gender, climate, technology, court delays, local government, and more. Known as the “green judge”, he led the Green Bench to hear climate and environmental disputes.

A judicial reformist, he established Alternate Dispute Resolution Centres in Punjab to reduce chronic case backlogs, set up Criminal and Civil Model Courts to improve coordination and expedite justice, and introduced the Case Management and Court Automation Systems.

With the Punjab Information Technology Board, he implemented the first Enterprise IT System to make the judicial system open, transparent, and fully connected for the decade ahead.

Justice Minallah: courage in the capital

In 2014, Shah was joined by his friend and former law firm partner, Athar Minallah, who rose to the bench at the Islamabad High Court, where a clear strand of judicial courage emerged.

Justice Minallah confronted enforced disappearances, extra-judicial killings, illegal land acquisitions, animal rights violations, and defended society’s most vulnerable. When the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 was weaponised to stifle dissent, he declared it unconstitutional.

He also made exemplary judicial appointments, including several judges who repeatedly stood firm to principle despite intense executive pressure.

The purpose of this piece is not to catalogue every judicial achievement. Even their critics must acknowledge the creativity, constitutional insight, and hundreds of judgments they authored, which enriched Pakistan’s jurisprudence domestically and internationally. They carried this par excellence with grace and grit at the Supreme Court, and their impact continues to resonate.

One may disagree with many of their lordships’ judgments, but like everyone else, they are human.

As Justice Minallah recently reminded in a letter, “Barring a few exceptions, all of us, myself included, have erred or fallen short of the ideals we are sworn to uphold. We are, after all, fallible human beings.”

The Qazi court

Much of what we have witnessed over the past two years is the story of how one judicial era and its successor inflicted extraordinary damage on the Constitution. The Qazi court set the stage. Whatever remained intact after that was not undone; it was taken to an entirely new level by the court that followed, a level defined by autocratic legalism.

During this period, Pakistan’s largest political party, the PTI, was stripped of its electoral symbol on the eve of the 2024 general elections. The court declined to clarify PTI’s legal status, forcing its candidates to contest as independents. When the majority of those independents managed to clinch victory despite the several hurdles placed in their way, their democratic mandate was quietly denied. When PTI-backed independents joined another entity to claim reserved seats, the Election Commission of Pakistan denied them their constitutional entitlement. The Peshawar High Court upheld this denial.

The matter then reached the Supreme Court, where a three-member bench led by Justice Shah, and joined by Justice Minallah, granted leave, suspended the PHC judgment, and directed the formation of a larger bench. By an 8–5 majority, the full court, in an opinion authored by Justice Shah and joined by Justice Minallah, held what had been obvious: “PTI was and is a political party.”

The judgment reaffirmed a fundamental principle of electoral democracy: “When the Election Commission errs or makes significant mistakes impacting the electoral process, judicial intervention becomes necessary to rectify them and ensure electoral justice. The judiciary, tasked with ensuring electoral justice, must foremost preserve the will of the people.”

Even this was not enough. The principle of the “Master of the Roster”, which Justice Isa himself had previously critiqued, was restored, now manipulated to serve his own whims. The Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Committee was reshuffled to engineer bench composition. Judges were handpicked, verdicts overturned, and the path cleared for the 26th Amendment, designed to prevent a single individual from ever becoming chief justice. History will not forget this episode: it is truly one for the books.

Yet the will of the people was never delivered. Not then, not later, not to this day. The same court, aided by two dissents, opened the door for the Election Commission to ignore the verdict.

So, where did the Qazi court lead us?

A Constitution left adrift, civil freedoms suspended, executive capture entrenched, and judicial independence in tatters. On his last day in office, both Justice Shah and Justice Minallah refused to attend the chief justice’s reference.

Justice Shah described him as “an ostrich with its head in the sand, complacent and indifferent to external influences and pressures on the judiciary”. Even when courageous judges confronted interference in their work, the chief justice publicly insisted there was “no external influence in the judiciary”.

Justice for those judges was not served, and it is still not served.

The loyal court and the path to the 27th Amendment

The Qazi court had already undermined the very foundation of the Constitution. Its successor, with a handpicked chief justice, completed that destruction. Military courts were legalised, verdicts restoring the will of the people were overturned, and challenges to the 26th Amendment were ignored.

In the reserved seats verdict, Justice Shah reminded us, “We must remember that Constitutions are not ephemeral enactments, designed to meet passing situations but are designed to approach immortality as nearly as human institutions can approach it.”

Today, Parliament has bulldozed through a constitutional amendment that fundamentally alters the balance of power between the judiciary and the executive. The amendment establishes a Federal Constitutional Court, effectively a Federally Controlled Court (FCC), a parallel judicial structure that strips the Supreme Court of Pakistan of its defining role: interpreting the Constitution.

Under this amendment, the president and prime minister appoint the FCC’s chief justice and initial judges, bypassing the Judicial Commission of Pakistan and embedding executive influence from the outset. Until legislation determines its composition, the executive alone decides the number of judges. Their preferred nominee has already been identified: the same judge who instructed the election commission to disregard a binding Supreme Court decision.

Almost every civil or criminal case involves a constitutional question, yet litigants must now navigate a maze between the FCC and the Supreme Court. Cases will ricochet; justice will become slower, costlier, and less certain; ordinary citizens seeking refuge from power will have no clear path.

History is rarely kind to regimes that attempt permanence through constitutional engineering. Their projects always collapse, but only after inflicting deep wounds on institutions meant to protect citizens. Pakistan has seen this cycle before.

In his additional note in the Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Reference, Justice Yahya Afridi warned that “the extraordinary political climate of the time and the pressures inherent in such an environment appear to have influenced the course of justice in a manner inconsistent with the ideals of judicial independence”. He paid tribute to Justices Dorab Patel, Muhammad Haleem, and G. Safdar Shah, judges who stood firm in moments of darkness, even when their dissents could not change the outcome.

But when history presented him with the same test, the chief justice appears to have chosen accommodation over conviction. The 27th Amendment was bulldozed through, and he did not resist the dismantling of the judiciary. What he diagnosed in words, he failed to defend in practice. In the end, others saw him as more concerned with retaining his title than safeguarding the institution — serving as chief justice of a broken, toothless Supreme Court stripped of its constitutional soul.

Reckoning and responsibility

The damage will haunt the country for years. Like all assaults on constitutionalism, this too will eventually be undone, but we cannot leave that reckoning to time. The moment demands clarity, courage, and memory.

The judges who take oath in an illegitimate, federally controlled court will be nothing but collaborators; those who accepted extensions and titles in exchange for conscience have betrayed the very principles they swore to uphold. Now is the time to act. This responsibility is not limited to them; it extends to each of us who believes in the supremacy of the Constitution, and in courage and judicial independence.

Eighteen years after the lawyers’ movement, when three friends and colleagues, bound by a shared belief in the Constitution, were tested once more, only two remained true to that promise. Shah and Minallah still stood firm, courageous, and unbowed.

And so the story returns to where it began: the law, when defended with intellect, conviction, and courage, remains the forest in which justice grows, shielding all, even those we may despise, from the unpredictable winds of power.

Thank you, Shah and Minallah. History will neither forget nor forgive.

The author is a law student at Yale Law School. He previously clerked for Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah at the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Umer A. Ranjha
Shazia Alam
Nov 14, 2025 04:04pm
A powerful and necessary reminder. Institutions are only as strong as the courage of those entrusted to protect them. Moments like these expose who stands for the Constitution and who bends to convenience. Accountability, clarity, and courage are the only path back to a judiciary worthy of public trust.
Nayab Ahmad
Nov 14, 2025 06:22pm
A very tragic state of affairs and demanding a united and nationwide civil society protest. But how many people will truly come forth ? What sort of people are we, complacent and unwilling to stand up for principles ? Look at other countries in South Asia - Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal . Even they have the courage of their convictions .
Recommend 0
Bilal
Nov 14, 2025 07:14pm
There is always a glimer of hope the darkness will end. The balance of power has shifted sideways. Now with the draconian laws implemented and unity of nation in tatters, testing times ahead.
Recommend 0
Majeed Vayani
Nov 14, 2025 11:12pm
They mostly represent PTI, should have resign long ago
Recommend 0
Azra Hayat
Nov 15, 2025 01:12am
Thankyou Justice Mansoor Ali Shah & Justice Athar MinAllah for NOT being traitors to your oath of office & ,consequently, to Pakistan. Thankyou to the author of this excellent article.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Nov 15, 2025 02:26am
N0 Logic for such resignation.
Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Nov 15, 2025 08:50am
The 27 amendment has destroyed the constitution and the supreme court’s independence
Recommend 0
Shd
Nov 15, 2025 10:31am
Looks like the piece was written by a PTI supporter. A biased piece, with no mention of what these judges did for political engineering and putting forward the agenda of a so called "popular political party" and acting as fan club of the founder of that political party.
Recommend 0
Qaalim
Nov 15, 2025 11:46am
“History will neither forget nor forgive.” Indeed Shah and Minallah’s role in arriving at this stage if history is not a hagiography. Is a cabal of judges deciding what is better for the minions politically then several hundred parliamentarians (tainted elections not withstanding)? If former then why complain about the uniforms deciding the same way? Minallah was a Musharaff minister once upon a time!
Recommend 0
teepee43
Nov 15, 2025 11:48am
Finally a sane voice from Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Mav
Nov 15, 2025 01:15pm
Nice attempt bro, would have been nice if you had memtioned the work of Nisar and Bandial. As for history , it will only remember Quaid and Iqbal, everything else is just junk
Recommend 0
Azra Hayat
Nov 15, 2025 02:56pm
My thanks to Justices Syed Mansoor Ali Shah & Ather Minallah for not being traitors to their consciences & to their country. Brilliant article !
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Nov 15, 2025 04:09pm
Great move to instill a ray of hope that all is not lost or sold in the ranks and columns of the legal fraternity by the two legendary justices of the Supreme Court, Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
jamal khan
Nov 15, 2025 08:01pm
now CJP Yahya Afridi wii act as a Chief Justice of Session Court (instead of supreme court) islamabad.
Recommend 0
Arif kaderbhoy
Nov 15, 2025 11:03pm
Excellent article..but..
Recommend 0
Sami ur Rehman
Nov 16, 2025 12:06am
This whole hue and cry about judges’ appointments is unnecessary. Before the 27th Amendment, these appointments were controlled by a small group of law elite, who often made appointments without transparency, merit, or accountability even influenced by nepotism. Now the authority has shifted to the political leadership. The process hasn’t suddenly become flawed; the power has simply moved from one elite group to another.
Recommend 0
Sami ur Rehman
Nov 16, 2025 12:06am
By the way, one of the so-called guardians of the constitution also served as Law Minister during the Musharraf regime.
Recommend 0
Haq
Nov 16, 2025 02:53am
In the reserved seats case, under what statutory provision Shah granted about 15 days time to independent candidates, for mentioning name of a political party in the forms submitted an year ago!!!
Recommend 0
Aman Memon
Nov 16, 2025 06:50am
They were the guardians of Imran Khan's political interests, they were populist judges, they had nothing to do with the constitution.
Recommend 0
Usman Khan
Nov 16, 2025 10:38am
An amazingly written and thought provoking article. Most of us Pakistanis dont realize what has been taken from us in the past 3/4 years.
Recommend 0
Hamid afzal
Nov 16, 2025 10:42am
Excellent article.I commend Dawn for publishing it. These two justices was indeed brave one but I am surprised that there was no lawyer movement at this time. I think whatever you call Musharraf like a dictator, but he was a decent man to let lawyers dictate him . Current regime. probably will not allow any kind of movement.
Recommend 0
Sammy
Nov 16, 2025 11:46am
There is a reaction to every action. I'm in no way would even attempt to defend or justify such amendments but judiciary brought this upon itself by getting political. Let's not forget what Saqib Nisar did and the chief justice that succeeded him, courts were a circus.
Recommend 0
