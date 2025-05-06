Pakistan downs 3 Indian jets as retaliation for late-night strikes at 6 sites: state media

Political leadership condemn cowardly act; DG ISPR says eight people slain, 35 injured; Trump calls India actions a "shame"; PM summons NSC meeting.

The Pakistan military has brought down three Indian jets in retaliation for late-night strikes by its neighbouring country launched after midnight at the sites of Kotli, Bahawalpur, Muridke, Bagh and Muzaffarabad, state media reported.

The military confrontation between Pakistan and India began roughly around 1am on Wednesday with the Indian air strikes when the neighbouring country launched “Operation Sindoor”. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed the downing of two Indian jets around 2:45am with a third confirmed around 3:42am. The military spokesperson provided an updated damage assessment of the scenario around 4am.

Tarar said that the response was ongoing but did not share operational details. “We shot down two Indian planes and we are responding to Indian aggression right now as we speak,” he told British broadcaster Sky News.

Chaudhry said in an interview on CNN: “I can confirm that two aircraft of Indian Air force have been taken down. The locations I have so far are around Bhatinda in India [Punjab] and Akhnoor [in occupied Kashmir].”

At 3:42am, state broadcaster PTV reported: “Pakistan Air Force shot down another Indian Rafale aircraft 17 nautical miles southwest of Awantipora. So far, Pakistan Air Force has shot down three fighter jets of the Indian Air Force

“Indian media, in a state of frenzy, is continuously running fabricated stories about losses of Pakistani Air Force and false claims of damaged aircraft,” the broadcaster added, stating, “No Pakistan Air Force aircraft has sustained any damage.”

The prime minister has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee at 10am.

The strikes come as tensions have been escalating intensely between the two countries in the wake of a militant attack in occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Key highlights:

India launches late-night strikes at sites of Kotli, Bahawalpur, Muridke, Bagh and Muzaffarabad

Eight Pakistanis slain, 35 injured, mosques targeted

Three Indian jets downed in military retaliation

Indian brigade headquarters, Indian checkpost along Line of Control destroyed

Flights on ground put on hold while all inbound, outbound flights diverted to Karachi

National Security Committee meeting summoned at 10am

Trump terms India’s actions a “shame”

Addressing a press conference at 4:08am, DG Chaudhry provided the updated damage assessment and said: “A total of 24 impacts have been reported by India, with different weapons, in six localities. In these six localities, eight Pakistanis have been slain, 35 have been injured and two are missing, based on our damage assessment.”

“In [Bahwalpur’s] Ahmedpur East, Subhan mosque was targeted,” he added. “Here, there were four strikes and five innocent Pakistanis were slain, including a three-year-old girl. Thirty-one civilians have been injured, including 25 men and six women.”

He said one mosque was destroyed, while four quarters in which people were living were also destroyed.

“In Muzaffarabad, Bilal mosque was targeted. There were seven impacts, in which one girl has been injured and a mosque was destroyed,” the DG ISPR said.

“In Kotli, Abbat mosque was targeted. There were five impacts and two people died, including a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy. A woman and her daughter are both injured,” DG Chaudhry added.

“In Muridke, Umalkura mosque was targeted and there were four strikes. One man has been slain, while another is injured. Two people are missing,” he said. “A mosque has been destroyed and potters have sustained economic damages,” DG Chaudhry added.

“In Sialkot district, in the village of Kotki Lohara, there were two strikes,” he added. “One missile misfired, while one fell in an open field. There was no damage.”

“Near Shakargarh, there were two strikes with no damage. There was minor damage to a dispensary,” he added.

The DG ISPR said that the “unprovoked, cowardly attack” will be met with a befitting response. “We are giving it and will continue to give it,” he said.

A statement by state broadcaster PTV News, quoting security sources, said: “Pakistani forces are giving a befitting reply to Indian aggression. According to initial reports, the Pakistan Air Force has shot down two enemy aircraft. All Pakistani Air Force aircraft are safe. Pakistan armed forces are giving a befitting reply to the enemy’s aggression.”

PTV reported that Pakistan had also destroyed an Indian brigade headquarters in a retaliatory strike. It did not specify the location of the retaliatory strike.

A post from the broadcaster said that India is being given a “befitting response” at multiple locations.

PTV additionally reported that an Indian checkpost in the Dudhnial sector along the Line of Control was destroyed in a missile strike.

“Pak forces are responding to the naked aggression of the enemy,” the broadcaster said, citing security sources.

Appearing on British broadcaster Sky News around 2:45am, Tarar said Pakistan’s response is ongoing, but did not share operational details.

When asked about the potential for escalation, Tarar said it “is an evolving situation”.

He reiterated that Pakistan was expecting an attack by India and said that “they would be the aggressor”.

“We offered an investigation into the whole Pahalgam episode, we wanted a fair and transparent investigation. But … India, without evidence, has targeted civilians, women and children. India had no right to do that,” he added.

“As the minister for information, I have occupied a seat of responsibility,” Tarar said. “I have taken an oath and I will give you verified information.”

When asked why India blamed Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack, Tarar replied: “This area (Pahalgam) is a good 200 kilometres from the Line of Control. The FIR was filed in 10 minutes, but police arrived after one and a half hours.”

Tarar accused India of “running away” from an investigation into the Pahalgam attack and accused India’s governing party of “wanting a reason to attack Pakistan”.

“We have a high morale and we will respond to Indian aggression,” he said.

“India has no evidence whatsoever to link Pakistan to this incident,” he stressed. “India has attacked civilians … without any justifiable cause and because we have the right to self-defence, we will defend our country, we will respond.”

Questioned about terrorists found hiding in Pakistan in the past, including Al-Qaeda mastermind Osama bin Laden, Tarar rejected the allegations and reiterated that Pakistan was facing terrorist attacks “every second week”.

“If you’re talking about the history — the Soviet invasion, the cold war — then that’s a different story,” he said.

Tarar also maintained that the US had thanked Pakistan for its efforts in the war against terrorism and “for the good fight we are fighting”.

“India will now face Pakistan’s very fierce response, because we are never the aggressors,” he said.

Referring to Pahalgam, Tarar said India “is questioning its own government”.

“They have no evidence, they have no facts and they ran away from the investigation which Pakistan had offered,” the minister added. They attacked our civilians, they attacked our mosque today, they attacked five localities. Pakistan will now respond and will respond very, very effectively.

“Our desire for peace should not be mistaken for weakness,” he said.

When asked about India’s strikes, Tarar said that no terrorist infrastructure was hit.

“When I took foreign and local journalists to a village near the LoC … tomorrow morning, I was planning to take them to Bahawalpur and Muridke to show them where the strikes have occurred, to show that the local population is living there.

“We totally deny India’s allegations regarding terrorists,” Tarar maintained. “We have complete evidence that women and children have been targeted, there are civilian casualties in this and we will bring the evidence to foreign and local media. There are no terrorist camps.”

Questioned about the possibility of de-escalation, Tarar said that the situation is ongoing, adding, “let’s see how it turns out”.

Speaking to ARY News at 1:06am about the initial details of the attack, DG Chaudhry said: “All of our air force jets are airborne. This cowardly and shameful attack was carried out from within India’s airspace. They were never allowed to come and intrude into the space of Pakistan.”

He noted: “Let me say it unequivocally: Pakistan will respond to this at a time and place of its own choosing. This heinous provocation will not go unanswered.”

“This temporary happiness that India has achieved with this cowardly attack will be replaced with enduring grief.”

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told ARY News that civilian areas were attacked.

“The attacks were carried out on civilian areas,” Asif said, adding that the “cowards” attacked from their own airspace. “They never left their house. Let them come out, we will respond fittingly.”

When asked about Pakistan’s decisions, Asif replied that Pakistan will retaliate.

“We will give a far greater response than their own strike,” the minister said. “Not only did they attack civilians but they did it from their own airspace.”

On Geo News, Asif clarified that the strikes were launched from within India’s airspace.

“Women and children have been martyred in civilian areas. India is claiming it was targeting terrorist camps,” he said. “There is no such thing, international media can visit the targets so that India’s lies are exposed. We are offering international media to come wherever attacks have happened.”

The defence minister further said: “They don’t have the courage to attack us in our airspace, and they are firing on women and children. Mosques have been destroyed.”

He vowed that “we will give a befitting response,” he said. “They will immediately receive their due.”

Multiple loud explosions were heard in Azad Jammu and Kashmir close to the mountains around the city of Muzaffarabad after midnight, multiple Reuters witnesses said.

After the explosions, the city’s power was blacked out, the witnesses said.

Confirming the development, the Indian government said: “A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor” and hit infrastructure in Pakistan and AJK from which it alleged “terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed”.

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” it said in the statement.

Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval briefed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio shortly after New Delhi’s strikes, the Indian embassy in Washington said.

The April 22 attack in Pahalgam killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in one of the deadliest assaults since 2000. India, without investigation or evidence, implied “cross-border linkages” of the att­a­­­c­kers. Pakistan has firmly rejected the claim and called for a neutral probe.

Tensions have since spiked, with Pakistan reinforcing its forces as it expected an incursion and India’s premier granting “operational freedom” to his military. As temperatures remain high, with the military warning of a “swift” response to any misadventure by New Delhi, diplomatic channels have remained engaged to prevent conflict.

Condemnations pour in

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the “cowardly attack”, stating that Pakistan “reserves the right to respond forcefully to this warlike act imposed by India”.

“The deceitful enemy has carried out a cowardly attack on five locations in Pakistan,” the PM wrote. “Pakistan fully reserves the right to respond forcefully to this warlike act imposed by India, and a robust response is being given.

“The entire nation stands with the Pakistan Armed Forces, and the morale and spirit of the entire Pakistani nation are high. The Pakistani nation and the Pakistan Armed Forces know well how to deal with the enemy,” he added.

“We will never allow the enemy to succeed in its nefarious objectives.”

In a post on X, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar strongly condemned the attacks, accusing India of “jeopardising regional peace”.

“Pakistan strongly condemns India’s aggression, which is [a] flagrant violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty, the UN Charter and international law,” he wrote. “Pakistan reserves the right to respond as per Article 51 of the UN Charter. We will protect our sovereignty & territorial integrity by all means.”

The Foreign Office said that in an unprovoked and blatant act of war, the Indian Air Force, while remaining within Indian airspace, violated Pakistan’s sovereignty using standoff weapons, targeting the civilian population across international border in Muridke and Bahawalpur, and across Line of Control in Kotli and Muzaffarabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“India’s act of aggression has resulted in martyrdom of civilians, including women and children. This act of aggression has also caused grave threat to commercial air traffic.

“We strongly condemn India’s cowardly action, which is a flagrant violation of the UN Charter, international law, and established norms of inter-state relations.

In the wake of Pahalgam attack, the Indian leadership has once again used the bogey of terrorism to advance its sham narrative of victimhood, jeopardising regional peace and security. India’s reckless action has brought the two nuclear-armed states closer to a major conflict.“

The FO said the situation continues to evolve and Pakistan reserves the right to respond appropriately at a time and place of its choosing, in accordance with the Article-51 of the UN Charter, and as enshrined in international law.

“The government, armed forces and people of Pakistan stand united in the face of Indian aggression. They will always act with iron resolve to protect and preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan.”

When asked by reporters at the White House about the strikes, US President Donald Trump called India’s actions a “shame”.

“It’s a shame we just heard about it … I guess people knew something was going to happen, based on a little bit of the past. They’ve been fighting for a long time,” he said. “They’ve been fighting for many decades … I just hope it ends very quickly.”

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is very concerned about Indian military operations in Pakistan and AJK, his spokesperson said, while calling for maximum military restraint from India and Pakistan.

“The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan.”

Pakistan airspace closed as of now following Indian strikes: sources

Meanwhile, sources in the Civil Aviation Authority said Pakistan’s airspace was to be completely closed and the Islamabad International Airport was closed for flights, with all flights diverted to Karachi airport.

The sources said the airspace was initially closed for 48 hours and all flights were cancelled, with passengers advised to return home.

“Major change in air routes in the region. All foreign flights rerouted to Pakistani airspace. Foreign flights leave Pakistani airspace and head towards the Arabian Sea. Flights withdrawn from Pak-India airspace, new route to the Arabian Sea adopted. International flights away from Pakistani airspace,” the sources said.

British news outlet The Guardian quoted Pakistan International Airlines as saying that all domestic and international flights on the ground have been put on hold while all inbound and outbound flights are being diverted to Karachi.

“Authorities have advised passengers not to come to the airport and to return home,” it reported.

The Flight Radar 24 online tracker showed that international flights to Karachi were still scheduled.

Ready at any time: Khawaja Asif

Earlier, Asif said that a clash with India “can happen anytime” amid the ongoing tensions between the two countries in the wake of a militant attack in occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the headquarters of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) earlier in the day, where he was briefed on the country’s preparation for a “conventional threat”. Asif was also part of the visit.

Speaking in an interview on Geo News show ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath’ on the briefings in the ISI HQ, the defence minister reiterated that he had already said before that a clash with India was imminent.

“That is still imminent today and can happen anytime,” he said, adding that a confrontation could be “one of the choice” India could want to adopt but “we have developed a countermeasure for every choice, whether that is a surgical strike or ground attack or air attack or naval engagement.

“We are ready for them everywhere at all times.”

He said the “crux” of today’s briefing was that “every kind of incursion or attack is being expected from them.”

Asif added that the briefing also delved into Pakistan’s strategy for responding to any situation.

Questioned about the chance of an ambush on a large scale, the minister said such actions were always taken on a small scale and added that he did not see any possibility of a big ambush or movement since it was detected immediately.

“We are continuously monitoring them,” he said, referring to Indian activities on the border. “Everything is in our watch. It is not the matter that they’re doing something hidden, which will cause an ambush.”

Asif said Pakistan’s preparation was complete and the government would not sit idly by. “A befitting response will be given to them at every level the moment they make a move.”

Pakistan has also taken the matter to the United Nations Security Council, which was briefed on the country’s stance on the Pahalgam attack and India’s “unsubstantiated” allegations.

In the latest moves by the two nuclear-armed nations, the Civil Defence in Rawalpindi has activated its 14 posts in the garrison city while all states in India are set to conduct mock drills for “effective civil defence”.

Meanwhile, the United States again today called for calm between India and Pakistan, after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned of stopping water from flowing across borders.

“We continue to urge Pakistan and India to work towards a responsible resolution that maintains long-term peace and regional stability in South Asia,” State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters.

She did not comment on Modi’s latest comments but said that the US was “aware of various reports” on the situation and was “engaged”. “We remain in touch with the governments of both countries at multiple levels,” she said.

PM Shehbaz briefed on country’s preparations during visit to ISI HQ

The prime minister’s visit entailed a detailed briefing on the prevailing security environment, “with a particular focus on preparedness for [a] conventional threat in the light of India’s increasingly aggressive and provocative posture along Pakistan’s eastern border”, a statement from the PM Office (PMO) said.

“The leadership was apprised of regional security developments and the evolving threat matrix, including conventional military options, hybrid warfare tactics and terrorist proxies,” it added.

The premier was accompanied by Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, Asif and the services chiefs, the PMO said.

The services chiefs — Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar — were part of the visiting team, according to a group photo released on the occasion.

The picture also showed ISI Director General Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik — who was recently appointed as the country’s national security adviser — and the military’s media spokesperson, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, present there.

PM Shehbaz and the accompanying dignitaries “underscored the imperative of heightened national vigilance, seamless inter-agency coordination, and reinforced operational readiness to deter and decisively respond to any violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”, the PMO said.

Commending the ISI’s “professionalism and strategic acumen”, the prime minister lauded its “critical role in safeguarding national interests and enabling informed national security decision-making under complex and dynamic conditions”.

“Pakistan Army is one of the most professional and disciplined force in the world,” the premier was quoted as saying. He reaffirmed that the entire nation was standing with “our brave armed forces”.

“The leadership reaffirmed Pakistan’s unambiguous resolve to defend the homeland against all threats — conventional or otherwise,” the statement read.

The leaders reiterated that with the nation’s full support, the armed forces, supported by all other elements of national power and state institutions, remained “fully prepared to uphold Pakistan’s security, prestige, and honour under all circumstances”.

PM Shehbaz also visited the newly established National Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centre (NIFTAC) and formally inaugurated its state-of-the-art headquarters, “which will serve as the central node for coordinating Pakistan’s national counterterrorism strategy”, the PMO said.

“NIFTAC, a federal institution, integrates over 50 relevant federal and provincial departments and agencies into a unified intelligence and threat management architecture supported by a centralised national database.”

The statement added that at the subnational level, NIFTAC is linked to six Provincial Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centres (PIFTACs), including those in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, ensuring seamless coordination from the federation to the provinces.

Commending the efforts of all stakeholders involved in operationalising this vital capability, the prime minister described NIFTAC as a quintessential national platform for collaborative threat assessment and response. He underscored that “dismantling the nexus between terrorism, illicit networks, and external sponsorship requires robust and efficient institutional mechanisms.”

PM Shehbaz said NIFTAC would play a pivotal role in uprooting terrorism and its support structures from the country.

Modi vows to stop waters key to Pakistan

Meanwhile, Modi said that water from India that once flowed across borders would be stopped.

Modi did not mention Pakistan specifically, but his speech comes after New Delhi suspended its part of the 65-year-old Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), which governs water critical for consumption and agriculture.

“India’s water used to go outside, now it will flow for India”, Modi said in a speech in New Delhi.

“India’s water will be stopped for India’s interests, and it will be utilised for India.”

Pakistan has warned that tampering with its rivers would be considered “an act of war”.

However, experts also pointed out that India’s existing dams do not have the capacity to block or divert water and can only regulate the timing of when they release flows.

Islamabad accused India of altering the flow of the Chenab River, one of three rivers placed under Pakistan’s control according to the IWT.

“We have witnessed changes in the river (Chenab) which are not natural at all,” Punjab Irrigation Minister Kazim Pirzada told AFP.

“The majority impact will be felt in areas which have fewer alternate water routes,” Pirzada warned.

“One day the river had normal inflow and the next day it was greatly reduced,” Pirzada added.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, large quantities of water from India were reportedly released on April 26, according to the Jinnah Institute.

“This is being done so that we don’t get to utilise the water,” Pirzada added.

Afghan FM hails Pakistan’s steps to ease trade, travel amid tensions with India

Separately, the Foreign Office said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi who “appreciated Pakistan’s proactive steps to ease trade and facilitate travel”, amid rising tensions with India.

It added that Muttaqi extended an invitation to Dar to visit Afghanistan again. “He conveyed prayers and best wishes for the government and people of Pakistan,” the FO said.

Dar also briefed his Afghan counterpart on recent provocation and “illegal and unilateral measures” by India against Pakistan, reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to peace and safeguarding its sovereignty.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the pace of progress made by the two sides in bilateral relations since the deputy PM’s visit to Afghanistan on April 19, with a focus on trade, connectivity, economic cooperation, people-to-people contacts and reactivating political consultative mechanisms.

The two sides also agreed on the importance of maintaining high-level contacts for fostering long-term cooperation to promote peace and security in the region and beyond, the statement concluded.

Header image: Security personnel cordon-off a street as local residents evacuate their homes near the site of a strike in Muzaffarabad, AJK, May 7. — AFP

