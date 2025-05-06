ISPR says 3 Pakistanis martyred, 12 injured in late-night Indian strikes; army retaliation underway

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry early on Wednesday morning said three Pakistanis were martyred and 12 were injured in “cowardly” missile strikes by India in Kotli, Bahawalpur, Muridke, Bagh and Muzaffarabad in a “cowardly attack” after midnight for which retaliation by the military was already under way.

The strikes come as tensions have escalated intensely between the two countries in the wake of a militant attack in occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Speaking to ARY News at 1:06am, DG Chaudhry said: “Some time ago from now, the cowardly enemy India launched air strikes on Subhanullah mosque in Bahwalpur’s Ahmed East area, Kotli and Muzaffarabad at three places from the air.

“All of our air force jets are airborne. This cowardly and shameful attack was carried out from within India’s airspace. They were never allowed to come and intrude into the space of Pakistan.”

He noted: “Let me say it unequivocally: Pakistan will respond to this at a time and place of its own choosing. This heinous provocation will not go unanswered.”

When questioned about potential casualties, DG ISPR said that damage assessments are ongoing and that he would provide more information at a later point.

“This temporary happiness that India has achieved with this cowardly attack will be replaced with enduring grief.”

Shortly after, he provided a draft of the damage assessment while speaking on Geo News.

He said Kotli, Bahawalpur’s Ahmedpur East, Bagh, Muzaffarabad and Muridke were struck, according to the draft assessment.

“In Ahmedpur East, we have information about the martyrdom of a child and 12 people injured,” DG Chaudhry said. “Two civilians were martyred in Kotli,” he further said.

“We know that a mosque was struck [in Ahmedpur]; ordinance landed on a house near it,” he added. “Parents and a child are stuck and being rescued.”

The DG ISPR said that a mosque in Kotli was also attacked. “These attacks on mosques indicate the RSS Hindutva ideology, as they have targeted mosques,” he said.

In Muzaffarabad, a missile landed on the road. It did not cause any damage, but a further assessment is being carried out, he said.

“I want to tell you that Pakistan’s retaliation is underway on the ground and in the air.”

A post on X by state broadcaster PTV News, quoting security sources, said Pakistan has begun its retaliatory action.

“In the cowardly attack, one innocent child has been martyred so far, while one woman and one man are seriously injured. India targeted innocent Pakistanis in a cowardly attack under the cover of night,” the statement said.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told ARY News that civilian areas were attacked.

“The attacks were carried out on civilian areas,” Asif said, adding that the “cowards” attacked from their own airspace. “They never left their house. Let them come out, we will respond fittingly.”

When asked about Pakistan’s decisions, Asif replied that Pakistan will retaliate.

“We will give a far greater response than their own strike,” the minister said. “Not only did they attack civilians but they did it from their own airspace.”

Multiple loud explosions were heard in Azad Jammu and Kashmir area close to the mountains around the city of Muzaffarabad after midnight, multiple Reuters witnesses said.

After the explosions, the city’s power was blacked out, the witnesses said.

Confirming the development, the Indian government said: “A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor” and hit infrastructure in Pakistan and AJK from which it alleged “terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed”.

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” it said in the statement.

The April 22 attack in Pahalgam killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in one of the deadliest assaults since 2000. India, without investigation or evidence, implied “cross-border linkages” of the att­a­­­c­kers. Pakistan has firmly rejected the claim and called for a neutral probe.

Tensions have since spiked, with Pakistan reinforcing its forces as it expected an incursion and India’s premier granting “operational freedom” to his military. As temperatures remain high, with the military warning of a “swift” response to any misadventure by New Delhi, diplomatic channels have remained engaged to prevent conflict.

Ready at any time: Khawaja Asif

Earlier, Asif said that a clash with India “can happen anytime” amid the ongoing tensions between the two countries in the wake of a militant attack in occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the headquarters of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) earlier in the day, where he was briefed on the country’s preparation for a “conventional threat”. Asif was also part of the visit.

Speaking in an interview on Geo News show ‘Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath’ on the briefings in the ISI HQ, the defence minister reiterated that he had already said before that a clash with India was imminent.

“That is still imminent today and can happen anytime,” he said, adding that a confrontation could be “one of the choice” India could want to adopt but “we have developed a countermeasure for every choice, whether that is a surgical strike or ground attack or air attack or naval engagement.

“We are ready for them everywhere at all times.”

He said the “crux” of today’s briefing was that “every kind of incursion or attack is being expected from them.”

Asif added that the briefing also delved into Pakistan’s strategy for responding to any situation.

Questioned about the chance of an ambush on a large scale, the minister said such actions were always taken on a small scale and added that he did not see any possibility of a big ambush or movement since it was detected immediately.

“We are continuously monitoring them,” he said, referring to Indian activities on the border. “Everything is in our watch. It is not the matter that they’re doing something hidden, which will cause an ambush.”

Asif said Pakistan’s preparation was complete and the government would not sit idly by. “A befitting response will be given to them at every level the moment they make a move.”

Pakistan has also taken the matter to the United Nations Security Council, which was briefed on the country’s stance on the Pahalgam attack and India’s “unsubstantiated” allegations.

In the latest moves by the two nuclear-armed nations, the Civil Defence in Rawalpindi has activated its 14 posts in the garrison city while all states in India are set to conduct mock drills for “effective civil defence”.

Meanwhile, the United States again today called for calm between India and Pakistan, after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned of stopping water from flowing across borders.

“We continue to urge Pakistan and India to work towards a responsible resolution that maintains long-term peace and regional stability in South Asia,” State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters.

She did not comment on Modi’s latest comments but said that the US was “aware of various reports” on the situation and was “engaged”. “We remain in touch with the governments of both countries at multiple levels,” she said.

PM Shehbaz briefed on country’s preparations during visit to ISI HQ

The prime minister’s visit entailed a detailed briefing on the prevailing security environment, “with a particular focus on preparedness for [a] conventional threat in the light of India’s increasingly aggressive and provocative posture along Pakistan’s eastern border”, a statement from the PM Office (PMO) said.

“The leadership was apprised of regional security developments and the evolving threat matrix, including conventional military options, hybrid warfare tactics and terrorist proxies,” it added.

The premier was accompanied by Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, Asif and the services chiefs, the PMO said.

The services chiefs — Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar — were part of the visiting team, according to a group photo released on the occasion.

The picture also showed ISI Director General Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik — who was recently appointed as the country’s national security adviser — and the military’s media spokesperson, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, present there.

PM Shehbaz and the accompanying dignitaries “underscored the imperative of heightened national vigilance, seamless inter-agency coordination, and reinforced operational readiness to deter and decisively respond to any violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”, the PMO said.

Commending the ISI’s “professionalism and strategic acumen”, the prime minister lauded its “critical role in safeguarding national interests and enabling informed national security decision-making under complex and dynamic conditions”.

“Pakistan Army is one of the most professional and disciplined force in the world,” the premier was quoted as saying. He reaffirmed that the entire nation was standing with “our brave armed forces”.

“The leadership reaffirmed Pakistan’s unambiguous resolve to defend the homeland against all threats — conventional or otherwise,” the statement read.

The leaders reiterated that with the nation’s full support, the armed forces, supported by all other elements of national power and state institutions, remained “fully prepared to uphold Pakistan’s security, prestige, and honour under all circumstances”.

PM Shehbaz also visited the newly established National Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centre (NIFTAC) and formally inaugurated its state-of-the-art headquarters, “which will serve as the central node for coordinating Pakistan’s national counterterrorism strategy”, the PMO said.

“NIFTAC, a federal institution, integrates over 50 relevant federal and provincial departments and agencies into a unified intelligence and threat management architecture supported by a centralised national database.”

The statement added that at the subnational level, NIFTAC is linked to six Provincial Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centres (PIFTACs), including those in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, ensuring seamless coordination from the federation to the provinces.

Commending the efforts of all stakeholders involved in operationalising this vital capability, the prime minister described NIFTAC as a quintessential national platform for collaborative threat assessment and response. He underscored that “dismantling the nexus between terrorism, illicit networks, and external sponsorship requires robust and efficient institutional mechanisms.”

PM Shehbaz said NIFTAC would play a pivotal role in uprooting terrorism and its support structures from the country.

Modi vows to stop waters key to Pakistan

Meanwhile, Modi said that water from India that once flowed across borders would be stopped.

Modi did not mention Pakistan specifically, but his speech comes after New Delhi suspended its part of the 65-year-old Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), which governs water critical for consumption and agriculture.

“India’s water used to go outside, now it will flow for India”, Modi said in a speech in New Delhi.

“India’s water will be stopped for India’s interests, and it will be utilised for India.”

Pakistan has warned that tampering with its rivers would be considered “an act of war”.

However, experts also pointed out that India’s existing dams do not have the capacity to block or divert water and can only regulate the timing of when they release flows.

Islamabad accused India of altering the flow of the Chenab River, one of three rivers placed under Pakistan’s control according to the IWT.

“We have witnessed changes in the river (Chenab) which are not natural at all,” Punjab Irrigation Minister Kazim Pirzada told AFP.

“The majority impact will be felt in areas which have fewer alternate water routes,” Pirzada warned.

“One day the river had normal inflow and the next day it was greatly reduced,” Pirzada added.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, large quantities of water from India were reportedly released on April 26, according to the Jinnah Institute.

“This is being done so that we don’t get to utilise the water,” Pirzada added.

Afghan FM hails Pakistan’s steps to ease trade, travel amid tensions with India

Separately, the Foreign Office said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi who “appreciated Pakistan’s proactive steps to ease trade and facilitate travel”, amid rising tensions with India.

It added that Muttaqi extended an invitation to Dar to visit Afghanistan again. “He conveyed prayers and best wishes for the government and people of Pakistan,” the FO said.

Dar also briefed his Afghan counterpart on recent provocation and “illegal and unilateral measures” by India against Pakistan, reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to peace and safeguarding its sovereignty.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the pace of progress made by the two sides in bilateral relations since the deputy PM’s visit to Afghanistan on April 19, with a focus on trade, connectivity, economic cooperation, people-to-people contacts and reactivating political consultative mechanisms.

The two sides also agreed on the importance of maintaining high-level contacts for fostering long-term cooperation to promote peace and security in the region and beyond, the statement concluded.

Additional reporting by Abdullah Momand.