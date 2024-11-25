This Movember, it’s time to ‘man up’ and talk about it

From mental health to cancer, men’s reluctance to seek help is a silent crisis we can no longer afford to ignore.

Listen to article 1x 1.2x 1.5x

Why can men debate a referee’s decision for hours while watching football, yet barely utter a word when asked, “How are you feeling?”

According to a Cleveland Clinic study, nearly 60 per cent of men avoid regular doctor visits, waiting until a serious illness forces them to seek medical attention. They are significantly more inclined to talk about current events (36pc), sports (32pc), or their work (32pc) than to open up about their health, which only 7pc prioritise as a topic of discussion.

Trapped in the stigma of invulnerability, countless men neglect their health until it’s too late. This pattern is especially pronounced in countries like Pakistan, where the cultural expectations to “man up” and embody stoic strength push them to suffer in silence, their health deteriorating in the shadows. The idea of seeking help — be it for physical ailments or mental health — is often perceived as a sign of weakness.

This societal pressure creates a dangerous ripple effect, with 24pc men less likely to undergo routine checkups, share their struggles, or adopt preventive measures compared to women, even as their life expectancy lags behind by an average of five years.

The ‘Movember’ movement

November, designated as Men’s Health Awareness Month, sheds light on key health concerns, including prostate and testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention. International Men’s Day on November 19 serves as a reminder to understand the signs and preventive actions, highlighting the importance of addressing healthcare disparities and ensuring better access to care for all men.

In a lighter vein, the campaign’s timing couldn’t be more fitting, aligning with “Movember” — a global movement that has, since 2003, encouraged men to take charge of their health problems. From Hollywood celebrities acing the moustache trend to cricketers endorsing regular health checks, pop culture is increasingly stepping up to normalise self-care for men.

This cultural shift towards embracing men’s health extends beyond the physical, shining a much-needed light on the often-overlooked realm of mental well-being.

Mental health

Globally, depression affects over 280 million people, with the majority of men often reluctant to seek help. In Pakistan, mental health issues are widespread, impacting around 34pc of the population, exacerbated by socio-economic constraints and limited mental health services. Around one in four men face anxiety disorders, grappling with symptoms like a racing heartbeat, sudden panic, and relentless obsessive thoughts. Depression, on the other hand, manifests in unexplained sadness, restless nights, drained energy, and, at its darkest, thoughts of self-harm.

Moreover, the shadow of stigma surrounding mental health casts a long and challenging path to treatment. Fighting this archaic school of thought demands bold preventative strategies — raising awareness, fostering open conversations, and widening access to mental health support. The key lies in early intervention, where empowered communities and integrated mental health services in primary care can shatter stereotypes, ease access, and ignite a culture of understanding.

Prostate diseases

Prostate diseases, notably benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and prostate cancer, stand as critical health concerns for men. BPH — a non-cancerous but widespread condition — often emerges in the late 40s and affects nearly all men by the time they’re 80. Symptoms such as difficulty urinating, a weak urine stream, urinary incontinence, and frequent nighttime trips to the bathroom significantly affect quality of life. Diagnosis typically involves a thorough medical history, a digital rectal exam, blood tests like prostate-specific antigen (PSA), and imaging such as ultrasound, ensuring timely and accurate assessment.

According to GLOBOCAN 2022 prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men, with over 1.4 million new cases reported annually. The highest incidence rates are found in developed countries like North America and Europe. In Pakistan, the incidence is lower due to genetic factors but is also influenced by limited screening and awareness, often resulting in late-stage diagnoses. Risk factors include age (over 50), family history of prostate, ovarian, or breast cancer, and race, with African American men at higher risk.

Early symptoms of prostate cancer are often subtle, such as difficulty urinating, blood in the urine or semen, and persistent pelvic discomfort. As the disease progresses, more severe signs like bone pain and unexplained weight loss may appear.

Routine PSA screenings, a balanced lifestyle, and widespread public health education are imperative for early detection. This is particularly crucial in countries like Pakistan, where incomplete cancer statistics and underfunded healthcare systems pose significant barriers to timely diagnosis and effective treatment.

Testicular cancer

Testicular cancer, though less common than prostate cancer, is the leading cancer among younger men aged 15 to 35. Highly treatable when caught early, it often flies under the radar due to its rarity and subtle early symptoms. In Pakistan, limited awareness and cultural taboos hinder diagnosis, leaving multiple cases undetected. Risk factors include a family history of the disease and undescended testicles. With early-stage testicular cancer often symptom-free, regular self-examinations are a simple yet life-saving habit.

Key warning signs of testicular cancer include a painless lump or swelling in the testicle, a sensation of heaviness in the scrotum, or a persistent dull ache in the lower abdomen or groin. Once again, monthly self-examinations are vital for spotting these changes early and public health campaigns focused on men’s health can play a transformative role as well. Men must consult a doctor promptly if they notice any unusual changes, as early action can make all the difference in the world.

Charting the path

In a country where harmful gender-based stereotypes and healthcare gaps stifle conversations about physical and mental well-being, the cost of neglect could be a life.

With the odds stacked against men due to poor healthcare infrastructure, limited awareness, and societal taboos, they are often left behind when it comes to seeking timely medical help. The lack of routine screenings and specialised care only exacerbates the issue. But there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

By advocating for increased government investment, integrating mental health services into primary care, and launching nationwide awareness campaigns, we can make significant strides in encouraging men to start these important conversations and prioritise early detection, mental health support, and cancer care.

It’s time to turn the tide, and it starts with all of us doing our bit to change the narrative — because men’s health is just as much our responsibility as it is theirs.

Header image created with generative AI