Worshippers gather near the Dome of the Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound for the fajr dawn prayer in Jerusalem on April 9, 2026. —AFP

In pictures: Hundreds gather as Al Aqsa Mosque reopens after weeks-long shutdown

As the gates were opened with the morning call to prayer, large numbers of worshippers flocked to the site.
AFPReuters Published

Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem reopened on Thursday after being closed for 40 days by Israel.

The mosque, located in the Old City, was reopened at dawn, allowing hundreds of Palestinian Muslims to enter the Al-Haram al-Sharif compound.

As the gates were opened with the morning call to prayer, large numbers of worshippers flocked to the site, with many seen breaking into tears and performing prostrations of gratitude in the mosque’s courtyards.

Below are some glimpses of Palestinian Muslims who were able to enter the holy site after being denied access by Israeli authorities.

Worshippers pray in front of the Dome of the Rock at Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, following a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war, in Jerusalem on April 9, 2026. —Reuters
Worshippers pray in front of the Dome of the Rock at Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, following a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war, in Jerusalem on April 9, 2026. —Reuters
Worshippers gather near the Dome of the Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound for the dawn prayers in Jerusalem on April 9, 2026. —AFP
Worshippers gather near the Dome of the Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound for the dawn prayers in Jerusalem on April 9, 2026. —AFP
Worshippers pray at Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, amid a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war, in Jerusalem on April 9, 2026. —Reuters
Worshippers pray at Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, amid a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war, in Jerusalem on April 9, 2026. —Reuters
The Dome of the Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is seen during dawn prayers in Jerusalem on April 9, 2026. —AFP
The Dome of the Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is seen during dawn prayers in Jerusalem on April 9, 2026. —AFP
Worshippers gather near the Dome of the Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound for the dawn prayers in Jerusalem on April 9, 2026. —Reuters
Worshippers gather near the Dome of the Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound for the dawn prayers in Jerusalem on April 9, 2026. —Reuters
Worshippers gather near the Dome of the Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound for the dawn prayers in Jerusalem on April 9, 2026. —Reuters
Worshippers gather near the Dome of the Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound for the dawn prayers in Jerusalem on April 9, 2026. —Reuters
Worshippers gather near the Dome of the Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound for the dawn prayers in Jerusalem on April 9, 2026. —AFP
Worshippers gather near the Dome of the Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound for the dawn prayers in Jerusalem on April 9, 2026. —AFP
Worshippers gather near the Dome of the Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound for the dawn prayers in Jerusalem on April 9, 2026. —AFP
Worshippers gather near the Dome of the Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound for the dawn prayers in Jerusalem on April 9, 2026. —AFP
Worshippers use their phones in front of the Dome of the Rock, as they arrive to attend early morning prayers at Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, amid a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war, in Jerusalem on April 9, 2026. —Reuters
Worshippers use their phones in front of the Dome of the Rock, as they arrive to attend early morning prayers at Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, amid a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war, in Jerusalem on April 9, 2026. —Reuters
A Muslim woman at Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, following a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war, in Jerusalem on April 9, 2026. —Reuters
A Muslim woman at Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, following a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war, in Jerusalem on April 9, 2026. —Reuters
Worshippers pray in front of the Dome of the Rock at Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, amid a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war, in Jerusalem on April 9, 2026. —Reuters
Worshippers pray in front of the Dome of the Rock at Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, amid a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war, in Jerusalem on April 9, 2026. —Reuters
Worshippers take pictures in front of the Dome of the Rock, as they arrive to attend early morning prayers at Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, following a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war, in Jerusalem on April 9, 2026. —Reuters
Worshippers take pictures in front of the Dome of the Rock, as they arrive to attend early morning prayers at Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, following a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war, in Jerusalem on April 9, 2026. —Reuters

Header image: Worshippers gather near the Dome of the Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound for the fajr dawn prayer in Jerusalem on April 9, 2026. —AFP

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