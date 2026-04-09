In pictures: Hundreds gather as Al Aqsa Mosque reopens after weeks-long shutdown

Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem reopened on Thursday after being closed for 40 days by Israel.
The mosque, located in the Old City, was reopened at dawn, allowing hundreds of Palestinian Muslims to enter the Al-Haram al-Sharif compound.
As the gates were opened with the morning call to prayer, large numbers of worshippers flocked to the site, with many seen breaking into tears and performing prostrations of gratitude in the mosque’s courtyards.
Below are some glimpses of Palestinian Muslims who were able to enter the holy site after being denied access by Israeli authorities.
Header image: Worshippers gather near the Dome of the Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound for the fajr dawn prayer in Jerusalem on April 9, 2026. —AFP