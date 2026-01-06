In pictures: Animal lovers get a close look at London Zoo’s annual stocktake photocall featuring lions, penguins, capybaras and more

During this event, keepers pose with animals, so that news agencies can capture images illustrating the zoo’s annual stocktake.

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London Zoo on Tuesday arranged a photocall for its annual stocktake in central London, where a pair of newcomer capybaras, a huddle of penguins and a pride of lions were among the animals counted by zoo staff.

The photocall is a media-friendly photo opportunity that the zoo organises for journalists and photographers at the start of its yearly animal count.

During this event, keepers pose with animals, so that news agencies can capture images illustrating the zoo’s annual stocktake — the formal process of counting every animal on site as part of its licensing and conservation reporting obligations.

The annual stocktake itself is a complete headcount of the zoo’s animals — from mammals and birds to reptiles and invertebrates — required under the zoo’s zoological licence and used to update global conservation databases that help manage breeding programmes worldwide.

Here are a few glimpses from the 2026 stocktake for all animal lovers, featuring lions, penguins, capybaras, and other species.

A lion is pictured during a photocall for the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in central London on January 6, 2026. — Adrian Dennis / AFP

Holly Dorning, the hoofstock keeper, pets a capybara during a photocall for the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in central London on January 6, 2026. — Adrian Dennis / AFP

An Asiatic lion and lioness are pictured during a photocall for the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in central London on January 6, 2026. — Adrian Dennis / AFP

Jay Firtina, the penguins and flying birds zookeeper, feeds Humboldt penguins during a photocall for the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in central London on January 6, 2026. — Adrian Dennis / AFP

Jay Firtina, the penguins and flying birds zookeeper, feeds a Humboldt penguin (L) as another (R) waits its turn during a photocall for the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in central London on January 6, 2026. — Adrian Dennis / AFP

Zookeeper Jamie Mitchell looks at a millipede during a photocall for the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in central London on January 6, 2026. — Adrian Dennis / AFP

Capybaras are pictured during a photocall for the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in central London on January 6, 2026. — Adrian Dennis / AFP

10-year-old Ezra Cater (L) and 8-year-old Grace Cater (R) study the Humboldt penguins swimming in their pool at ZSL London Zoo in central London on January 6, 2026. — Adrian Dennis / AFP

Humboldt penguins are fed during a photocall for the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in central London on January 6, 2026. — Adrian Dennis / AFP

Jay Firtina, the penguins and flying birds zookeeper, poses as Humboldt penguins swim past during a photocall for the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in central London on January 6, 2026. — Adrian Dennis / AFP

An Asiatic lioness is pictured during a photocall for the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in central London on January 6, 2026. — Adrian Dennis / AFP

10-year-old Ezra Cater (R) and 8-year-old Grace Cater (L) study the Humboldt penguins swimming in their pool at ZSL London Zoo in central London on January 6, 2026. — Adrian Dennis / AFP

Jay Firtina, the penguins and flying birds zookeeper, feeds Humboldt penguins during a photocall for the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in central London on January 6, 2026. — Adrian Dennis / AFP

Holly Dorning, the hoofstock keeper, feeds a capybara during a photocall for the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in central London on January 6, 2026. — Adrian Dennis / AFP

Jay Firtina, the penguins and flying birds zookeeper, feeds Humboldt penguins during a photocall for the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in central London on January 6, 2026. — Adrian Dennis / AFP

A staff member checks on the coral reef aquarium during a photocall for the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in central London on January 6, 2026. — Adrian Dennis / AFP

An Asiatic lion and lioness are pictured during a photocall for the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in central London on January 6, 2026. — Adrian Dennis / AFP

10-year-old Ezra Cater (L) and 8-year-old Grace Cater (R) study the Humboldt penguins swimming in their pool at ZSL London Zoo in central London on January 6, 2026. — Adrian Dennis / AFP

Header image: A lion is pictured during a photocall for the annual stocktake at ZSL London Zoo in central London on January 6, 2026. — Adrian Dennis / AFP