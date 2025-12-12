Travel: Discover the tranquil mangrove forest of Koh Rong Marine National Park

This tranquil retreat provides visitors with unforgettable experiences while preserving the island’s delicate ecosystem.

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Hidden behind the mountainous backdrop of Cambodia’s Koh Rong Island lies a serene mangrove forest within the Koh Rong Marine National Park. Within the forest, an eco-tourism community offers a unique blend of natural beauty and leisure.

This tranquil retreat, managed by the Prek Kongkang Koh Rong Ecotourism Community, provides visitors with unforgettable experiences while preserving the island’s delicate ecosystem.

Established in April 2021, it spans 40 hectares of lush mangrove forests.

Founded through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Environmental Conservation Association and the National Council for Sustainable Development, the initiative aims to bolster local livelihoods, generate income and create employment opportunities.

“Our community not only enhances tourism in Koh Rong and Sihanoukville but also plays a vital role in conserving mangrove forests and biodiversity on the island,” explained community chief Sok Sreng.

With nearly 4,000 residents on Koh Rong, the project also strengthens the relationship between conservation and economic sustainability.

The bird’s-eye view captures the final stretch of the mangrove forest at the Prek Kongkang Koh Rong Ecotourism Community. — Supplied

For just 40,000 riel (approximately $10), visitors can paddle along a 1,300-metre stretch of the Prek River, where the mangroves meet the turquoise waters of the sea.

This picturesque route offers stunning views of nature’s artistry, culminating in a visit to the luxurious Koh Song Saa Island.

Complementing the mangrove adventures is the Wild Orchid Flower Garden, a vibrant haven of colourful blooms nestled within the forest.

Visitors can enjoy the harmonious blend of lush greenery and floral beauty, making it a perfect escape for nature enthusiasts.

“The community has steadily grown in popularity, welcoming 70 to 100 visitors on weekdays and even more on weekends and holidays,” Sreng told The Post.

Staff welcome visitors at the information centre, located at the entrance to their community. — Hong Raksmey

Local food offerings, including freshly prepared islander specialities like papaya salad, crabs and mangrove coffee, provide an authentic taste of Koh Rong.

Plans are also underway to expand accommodations with eco-friendly guest houses, catering to those who wish to stay longer and immerse themselves in the serene environment.

Once a quiet fishing community, Koh Rong has transformed into a thriving tourist destination, supported by major infrastructure projects.

Nuon Bunthol, governor of Koh Rong City, highlighted how tourism has reshaped the island’s economy.

“Many villagers now provide tourism-related services, creating sustainable livelihoods while showcasing the island’s beauty to the world,” he said.

The mangrove forest is more than a scenic escape; it is a hub for promoting sustainable tourism.

National and international tourists wander on the wooden walking bridge in the mangrove forest. — Hong Raksmey

In December 2024, Mang Sineth, governor of Preah Sihanouk province, along with international and local officials, planted 1,000 mangrove seedlings and released fish and crabs to enrich the ecosystem.

This commitment to biodiversity underlines the importance of preserving Koh Rong’s natural heritage for future generations.

“We want to develop the area not just as a tourist attraction but as a model for sustainability,” said Sineth.

Promotional signage and infrastructure improvements, such as roads and electricity grids, have further enhanced Koh Rong’s accessibility and appeal.

More than 60 journalists from 30 media outlets visited the ecotourism community in December 2024. —Hong Raksmey

The mangrove forest of Koh Rong is not just a testament to the island’s natural charm but also a call to action for investors and developers.

Long Dimanche, deputy provincial governor, emphasised the need for luxury resorts to elevate Koh Rong’s status on the global tourism map.

Drawing inspiration from Bali, Indonesia, Dimanche said, “With well-designed resorts and extended stays, we can attract millions of visitors annually”.

Mang Sineth, governor of Preah Sihanouk province, led a team of officials to plant 1,000 mangrove seedlings and release fish and crabs, all to enrich the ecosystem. — Supplied

As visitors glide through the waterways of the mangrove forest or relax under the shade of its towering trees, they contribute to the vision of a sustainable Koh Rong – where nature and tourism thrive hand in hand.

Whether it’s kayaking, enjoying local delicacies or exploring vibrant gardens, the mangroves of Koh Rong offer a journey of discovery and tranquillity.

For those seeking an unspoiled corner of Cambodia, the mangrove forest in Koh Rong Marine National Park is a must-visit destination.

This article was originally published on The Phnom Penh Post, an ANN partner of Dawn.

Header Image: For just 40,000 riel, visitors can paddle along a 1,300-metre stretch of the Prek River, where the mangroves meet the turquoise waters of the sea. — The Phnom Penh Post