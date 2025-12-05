In pictures: Last supermoon of 2025 illuminates skylines across globe

According to Nasa, a supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with the Moon’s closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, a point known as perigee.

The final supermoon of 2025, known as the ‘Cold Moon’, put on a spectacular cosmic display on Thursday night, lighting up skylines across the world.

US Space Agency Nasa states that a supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with the Moon’s closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, a point known as perigee.

According to CNN , the moniker ‘Cold Moon’ indicates that it’s the full moon event closest to the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission has said that the supermoon, which was visible on Thursday night, will also be visible in the country tonight.

Here are some pictures of the supermoon dazzling stargazers across the world.

The last supermoon of 2025, the Cold Moon, rises above Mexico City on December 4, 2025. —AFP

The Cold Moon, the last supermoon of 2025, sets over Karachi, Pakistan, December 5, 2025. —Reuters

The Cold Moon, the last supermoon of 2025, illuminates the sky as a ship passes by in the Strait of Magellan in Punta Arenas, Chile, December 4, 2025. —Reuters

The last supermoon of 2025, the Cold Moon, rises above Los Angeles on December 4, 2025. —AFP

The Cold Moon, the last supermoon of 2025, lights up the night sky behind the Angel of Independence, in Mexico City, Mexico December 4, 2025. —Reuters

The last supermoon of 2025, the Cold Moon, rises behind the snow-capped San Gabriel Mountains and the Los Angeles skyline as seen from Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area on December 4, 2025. —AFP

The Cold Moon, the last supermoon of 2025, illuminates the sky in the Strait of Magellan in Punta Arenas, Chile, December 4, 2025. —Reuters

The last supermoon of 2025, the Cold Moon, rises above Los Angeles on December 4, 2025. —AFP

The Cold Moon, the last supermoon of 2025, lights up the night sky in Mexico City, Mexico December 4, 2025. —Reuters

A plant is silhouetted against the last supermoon of the year, also called the “Cold Moon”, as seen in Los Angeles, California on December 4, 2025. —AFP

The last supermoon of 2025, known as the Cold Moon, lights up the night sky, behind Christmas lights, in Panama City, Panama, December 4, 2025. — Reuters

