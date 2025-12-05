In pictures: Last supermoon of 2025 illuminates skylines across globe

According to Nasa, a supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with the Moon’s closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, a point known as perigee.
The final supermoon of 2025, known as the ‘Cold Moon’, put on a spectacular cosmic display on Thursday night, lighting up skylines across the world.
According to CNN, the moniker ‘Cold Moon’ indicates that it’s the full moon event closest to the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.
Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission has said that the supermoon, which was visible on Thursday night, will also be visible in the country tonight.
Here are some pictures of the supermoon dazzling stargazers across the world.
Header image: The last supermoon of 2025, known as the Cold Moon, rises in Panama City, Panama, December 4, 2025. —Reuters