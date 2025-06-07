In pictures: Eidul Azha celebrations across the world

Millions of Muslims around the world observed Eidul Azha, also known as the feast of the sacrifice, by offering special prayers, holding social gatherings and giving meat to the needy on Saturday.
Celebrated on the 10th of Zilhaj, Eidul Azha marks the culmination of Haj, one of the five pillars of Islam.
Worshippers in several countries, including Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Thailand and Myanmar, gathered to mark the festivities, amid the shadow of Israeli bombardment and siege in Gaza, which has so far claimed the lives of over 54,000 Palestinians.
Header Image: Worshipers wait for the start of the Eidul Azha prayer at Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, June 7. — Reuters