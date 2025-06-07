In pictures: Eidul Azha celebrations across the world

Millions observe the occasion by offering prayers, holding gatherings and distributing meat.

Millions of Muslims around the world observed Eidul Azha, also known as the feast of the sacrifice, by offering special prayers, holding social gatherings and giving meat to the needy on Saturday.

Celebrated on the 10th of Zilhaj, Eidul Azha marks the culmination of Haj, one of the five pillars of Islam.

Worshippers in several countries, including Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Thailand and Myanmar, gathered to mark the festivities, amid the shadow of Israeli bombardment and siege in Gaza, which has so far claimed the lives of over 54,000 Palestinians.

Women dressed in festive clothing raise their hands at the start of the Eidul Azha prayer at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, June 7. — Reuters

Devotees offer Eidul Azha prayers in an open ground in Karachi, June 7. — AFP

Devotees offer Eidul Azha prayers at an Eidgah at Charsadda Road, Peshawar, June 7. — Zahid Imdad

Devotees offer Eidul Azha prayers at a mosque in Rawalpindi, June 7. — AFP

A woman offers prayers at the Badshahi Mosque during the Eidul Azha in Lahore, June 7. — AFP

People offer prayers at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque on the occasion of Eidul Azha, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 7. — Reuters

Devotees leave after offering prayers at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eidul Azha, in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 7. — Reuters

A young boy washes his hands, face and feet before offering special prayers during celebrations of Eidul Azha at Cholia Jamah mosque in Yangon, Myanmar on June 7. — AFP

People offer special prayers during celebrations of Eidul Azha in Thailand’s southern province of Narathiwat, June 7. — AFP

Afghan children dressed in new clothes react during the celebrations on the first day of the Eidul Azha festival in Fayzabad, Afghanistan, June 7. — AFP

Devotees offer Eidul Azha prayers at the Abdul Rahman Mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 7. — AFP

