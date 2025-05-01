In pictures: Civil society, labourers rally in Hyderabad on Labour Day amid scorching heat
Civil society rallied outside the Hyderabad Press Club (HPC) on Thursday in scorching heat to commemorate International Labour Day.
According to the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Pakistan has yet to ratify 55 of its conventions and protocols. While labour laws exist in the country, enforcement is weak, and despite government promises to create millions of jobs, issues like low pay, lack of social protection, and poor representation remain unresolved.
Rallying outside HPC today, civil society called for education, social protection and empowerment for the labour community.
People performed theatre and dances to celebrate the day. Here are a few pictures.