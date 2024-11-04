First-time Muslim voters in US wary of two-party system

Amid these expressions of frustration, Democratic Party campaigners recognise the urgency of retaining Muslim support.

WASHINGTON: Disen­ch­antment with both major US political parties is pushing many first-time Muslim voters in Northern Virginia toward abstention or even third-party support, raising concerns for Democrats who traditionally rely on this constituency.

In conversations with visiting Pakistani journalists at a lively shopping plaza in the region, some young Muslim voters cited foreign policy decisions, environmental issues, and unmet domestic needs as reasons for their reluctance to vote for either major party.

The plaza, known for its diverse array of halal restaurants, grocery stores, and pizza shops, has become a central meeting place for Muslims from Virginia, Maryland, and Washington D.C.

Store owners are preparing for election day by setting up a large screen in one of the restaurants to broadcast results, and offering free tea and samosas to patrons to foster a sense of community.

They recently hosted an event inviting Pakistani journalists to engage with their mostly Muslim clientele to encourage discussions among young voters. In attendance was a group of young first-time voters, aged 18 to 22, who shared insights into the shifting political views of their generation.

FIRST-time voters (L to R) Ms Khan, Ramiz and Aariz indicated that they were not inclined to vote for either of the two main parties in the presidential elections.—Photos by the writer

Ms Khan, a young voter who provided only her last name, shared that her family’s long-standing support for the Democrats is now uncertain. While her parents voted for the party in the previous election, they, like Ms Khan, are reconsidering this time.

“The government didn’t have enough funds to help victims of this year’s cyclone in the southern US, yet they’re spending billions on wars in the Middle East and Ukraine,” she said, expressing disappointment in the Democrats’ current priorities.

Another first-time voter, Aariz, voiced support for the Green Party, citing environmental concerns and frustration over foreign policy as key issues. “I won’t vote for Donald Trump because he is bad for the environment,” he said, adding that he also felt hesitant about voting for Kamala Harris due to her stance on Gaza.

Ramiz, another new voter, echoed these sentiments. While acknowledging Israel as a US ally, he questioned the Biden administration’s lack of action on the Gaza conflict.

“What prevented the administration from enforcing a ceasefire in Gaza?” he asked.

Despite this wave of dissatisfaction, many of the younger voters, besides Ms Khan’s father, noted that American Muslims have historically leaned towards Democrats.

They attributed this to the party’s generally progressive stance on immigration and religious freedoms.

Older voters referenced a recent incident where Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud publicly rejected an invitation to meet former president Donald Trump during his campaign stop.

Dearborn, Michigan — home to a large Arab-American population — has seen considerable political mobilisation within its Muslim communities, and Hammoud’s decision, they noted, was widely seen as a rebuke of Trump’s “Muslim ban” during his first term.

This executive order, which imposed travel restrictions on individuals from several Musl­im-majority countries, includ­ing Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen, remains a sore point for many Muslim voters.

‘Split-vote’

Amid these expressions of frustration, Democratic Party campaigners recognise the urgency of retaining Muslim support.

“That’s almost like voting for Trump,” argued David Byrne, a Democratic campaigner, when one first-time Muslim voter said he planned to support the Green Party.

“It won’t bring the Green Party to power and will weaken Harris’s support base,” Mr Byrne added, stressing the potential implications of a split vote in this election.

Similar Democratic teams have been canvassing nearby areas in Washington D.C., and Virginia, hoping to connect with young voters, both Muslims and Christians, especially those voting for the first time.

Democrats’ strategists have emphasised the critical role that young Muslim voters could play in tight races, particularly in swing states.

Despite the outreach efforts, some Republican-leaning Muslims remain resolute. Junaid Bashir, a PTI supporter who plans to vote for Mr Trump, commented that despite persistent Democratic outreach, many new voters, particularly Muslims, were hesitant to back Harris.

Political analyst Uzair Younus described these sentiments as “anecdotal”, pointing to broader data trends showing strong support for Harris among young voters. “While anecdotal evidence may suggest some erosion of support within sub-groups, data shows that young people are expected to come out in support of Kamala Harris,” he explained.

He cited a survey released by the Harvard Institute of Politics (IOP) last week to back his point. The survey, which has tracked voter attitudes in the 18-29 age group since 2008, revealed a significant lead for Harris over Trump among young voters, with Harris ahead by 17 points (49pc to 32pc).

This contrast between individual anecdotes and broader polling trends highlights the challenges that campaign strategists face as they work to address the complex and diverse concerns of Muslim voters in the region.

Published in Dawn, November 4th, 2024