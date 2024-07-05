In the name of development: The Baloch library in Karachi on the brink of demolition

The Sayad Hashmi Reference Library, regarded as the national heritage of the Baloch, faces threat as the Sindh government plans to build an interchange of Malir Expressway.

Listen to article 1x 1.2x 1.5x

At a short distance from the Malir district and sessions court, if you make a left turn off the Quaidabad flyover, a bumpy road hidden by thorny bushes leads you to a small building: the Sayad Hashmi Reference Library — a haven of Baloch literature and culture.

Comprising two rooms and a hall, the kitabjah is spread across merely 277.77 square yards. It is located in the middle of the Dehkhan Garden, surrounded by fruit trees and resistant olive plants — a stark contrast to the everyday noise of Karachi. Inside, thousands of books — periodicals in Balochi, English, Urdu, Persian and Arabic — await readers on neatly stacked shelves.

Of late, however, the nondescript service road leading to the library appears dusty and muddy as some digging has been carried out. Huge bulldozers stand nearby, serving as a stark warning.

Looming threat

On June 6, the library’s caretaker, Ghulam Rasool Kalmati alias Mullah Mama, was taken aback when he arrived at the building in the early hours of the day. It was routine for the 70-year-old to visit the kitabjah every day; after all, he has been serving as the building’s caretaker ever since its inception.

But that day, Mullah Mama was surprised to see red signs inscribed on the library’s walls, indicating that the building would soon be demolished. Adjacent to the kitabjah stood a parked track-laying tractor with a broad curved up-ride blade.

“For the sake of appearance, the tractor driver and other labourers made a reason for their presence on the pretext of working on sewerage lines, but the actual intention was to bulldoze the library walls,” said Mullah Mama.

Visibly upset, he recalled the library’s glory days. “Syed Hashmi Reference Kitabjah was built by Professor Saba Shaheed (Saba Dashtiyari) with his blood and sweat … whoever damages a single brick of this building, we will assume that they stabbed us in the heart,” the caretaker lamented.

Massive digging has been carried out on the service lane in front of the library. — photo courtesy X/Bijar Baloch

Established in 2003, the library faces the threat of demolition as the Sindh government plans to build an interchange of the Malir Expressway. While no notice has been issued to the library, a survey team associated with the construction of the project recently visited the area and marked “red” half of the library’s structure for demolition.

The development has instigated a heated debate among the Baloch intelligentsia, scholars, students and writers who see it as an attempt at cultural cleansing.

Profound history

The Syed Hashmi Reference Library (SHRL) also known as Syed Hashmi Reference Kitabjah, was named after eminent Baloch writer, poet and scholar Syed Zahoor Shah Hashmi, who is credited with compiling the first Balochi dictionary and writing the first ever Balochi novella, ‘Nààzùk’.

Behind the short walls of the facility lie 16,000 books, including all the published and unpublished materials of modern and classical Balochi literature from 1951 to date.

“As of now, around 15 PhD degree holders have completed their theses from the Syed Hashmi Reference kitabjah,” Mullah Mama said proudly.

So far, 40 books have been published by the library’s management staff, besides monthly and quarterly magazines. Researchers and readers, not just from the Baloch community but also other ethnic groups, regularly visit the library to quench their thirst for knowledge.

For students, the library is a treasure during exam time, where they can study without interruption and access various research papers.

Martin Axmann, author of the book ‘Back to the Future: The Khanate of Kalat and the Genesis of Baloch Nationalism 1915-1955’, was also among those who frequented the library to collect references for his work.

SHRL is not just a library but also a literary centre where intellectuals meet. — photo courtesy SHRL website

Founded by Saba Dashtyari, the library runs on a volunteer basis. The land for the building was donated by Baloch literary figure and social activist Azeem Dekhan, with the former being the leading man who contributed greatly in cash and kindness.

Dashtiyari is a giant figure whose literary contribution to the Balochi language and literature is beyond compare. He worked as a professor at the Balochistan University, Quetta, and was hailed as the father of the library.

During his life, Dashtiyari donated his entire collection of books and half of his monthly salary to the library. He was also involved in collecting bijjari — a system in the Baloch society to solicit financial support — from his colleagues and other members of the community to ensure the library’s operations would be independent and sustainable.

On June 1, 2011, while out on his usual evening stroll, Dashtiyari was shot dead near Sanjarani Street in Quetta.

Empty words

There was once a time — between 1970 and 1990 — when Lyari was home to 30 libraries. But most of them ceased to exist due to the government’s negligence or financial complaints. Wahid Baloch, the SHRL’s vice president, fears that his library too will face a similar fate in the days to come.

“So far, there are no gestures or assurances from the government’s side to carve out a solution for the preservation of our library. They are unwilling to take us into confidence,” he lamented, adding that all they had gotten in the last few months were mere verbal assurances.

“But this practically does nothing to take us into confidence,” Wahid added, demanding that the authorities should either ensure the library’s preservation or provide an alternative location.

The reading room at the library where young writers and students frequent. — photo courtesy SHRL/website

Akbar Wali, the SHRL’s president, recalled that Malir Expressway Project Director Niaz Soomro recently visited the area to inspect its new realignment map. During an informal discussion, he assured the locals that the library would not be disturbed due to the project.

“But he was reluctant to visit the library himself and talk to the staff about it,” he said, adding that the SHRL’s management was not convinced by empty words.

On the other hand, Malir Deputy Commissioner Irfan Mirwani stated that his office had initiated a joint survey on the matter. “The drawings of the project showed that the library was not included in the alignment of the Malir Expressway Interchange.

“However, to further ascertain facts, I have also written a letter for another survey which would employ technical equipment so that the issue is resolved forthwith,” he added.

National heritage

As the threat of demolition looms over the iconic SHRL, calls have emerged urging the Baloch community to speak up for its protection.

Haneef Sharif, a popular Baloch fiction writer and filmmaker who lives in Germany, told Dawn.com that the Baloch people should speak up and campaign for the protection of the library.

The Sindh government, he suggested, should sort out the matter and provide an alternative space for the library so that the Balochs’ historic literary treasures may be preserved.

“Every Baloch should shoulder the responsibility to raise their voice for the protection of our treasure house,” said Sharif.

Red signs inscribed on the library’s walls. — photo courtesy SHRL/Facebook

Meanwhile, Wali emphasised that the SHRL was the only reference library that existed for the Baloch community living in Karachi and beyond.

However, the recently put-up demolition signs have instilled fear among Baloch scholars, writers and readers who find solace behind its walls. For them, the SHRL is not just an ordinary building, but the national heritage of an entire population.

Header image: The entrance of the Sayad Hashmi Reference Library. — photo courtesy SHRL website