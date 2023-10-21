Nawaz 4.0. or more of the same? Prodigal son returns to mixed reactions

Was the reception at Minar-i-Pakistan as big as the PML-N would like you to believe? Depends on who you ask.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was deposed from the post the last time he held it, arrived in Pakistan on Saturday after four years in self-exile.

The PML-N supremo touched down at Islamabad airport earlier in the day, where he completed his legal formalities, after which he departed for Lahore to address a gathering for his welcome at Minar-i-Pakistan.

The former premier’s return to Pakistan has been long-awaited by the PML-N, who see him as the answer to their waning popularity, but not everyone is as ecstatic if reactions from Pakistanis on X [formerly Twitter] are anything to go by.

Homecoming

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam — Fazl chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman warmly welcomed Nawaz back to the country. He wrote: “No coercion can prevent a patriot from coming to his country for a long time.

“I heartily welcome Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif back to my homeland.”

Former interior minister and PML-N secretary general, Ahsan Iqbal, shared a document from 2014, highlighting Pakistan’s goals and and vision to achieve by 2025. He hoped for Pakistan to rise again [with Nawaz’s return].

Veteran cricketer Umar Akmal too wished Nawaz a very warm welcome and shared his optimism on the return of a very “loyal and real leader”.

Television presenter and journalist Iqrar-Ul-Hassan Syed shared a video of Ring Road Lahore, which leads to Minar-i-Pakistan. The video shows a high volume of traffic, which he said were heading towards the rally. He added that PML-N could have changed the perception of its [lost] popularity just by capturing drone footage of the traffic.

“The rally will be historic!” he remarked.

The size of the rally

Journalist Muqadas Farooq Awan did not, however, agree with Syed’s sentiment. “Ask anyone at the rally how they were brought here,” said.

“When supporters show up without promises of biryani or money is when it really counts.”

Former FBR chairman Syed Shabbar Zaidi too echoed her thoughts. “I was on the stage at Minar Pakistan in April 1986 when Benazir returned. The crowd from airport to Minar Pakistan, totally without government [SIC] support was huge. This crowd is not even 25 per cent [SIC],” he wrote.

Barrister and Supreme Court advocate Gohar Khan, who represents Imran Khan in a number of cases, was of a similar view. He claimed that the PML-N tried to adopt the way the PTI conducts its public gatherings and rallies, but “despite full backing of state resources”, there was no enthusiasm in the people and the crowds were not as large as the PML-N claimed. He termed the rally a “failed jalsa”.

PTI leader and former speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, too accused Nawaz of trying to create a false perception of popularity by using the media and state machinery.

The circle of Pakistani politics

Many others pointed towards irony, deja-vu and a suspicious cycle apparent in politics.

Mehreen Zahra Malik, journalist and Pakistan editor for Arab News wrote: “Yesterday it was Imran Khan pulling huge crowds at grand rallies. Now it’s Nawaz. History repeats itself in Pakistan — always as farce.”

Lawyer Uzair Younus pointed to the Sharifs’ survival in politics saying, “If there’s one constant in modern Pakistani politics it is this: never, ever count out the House of Sharif.”

He also summarised the key takeaway from Nawaz’s grand speech:

“I suffered loss, you suffered inflation”

“Will it work?” he asks.

Perhaps time will tell.

Najam Ali, CEO of Next Capital Limited recounted, “Nawaz Sharif went out as a prisoner on bail and returned as an expected Prime Minister.”

He attributed Nawaz’s position today to Imran’s “narcissistic and self-destructive” politics. Despite PML-N’s damaged reputation from its poor handling of the economy, Ali believes that it is likely to form the next government. “What a turn of events,” he said.

Columnist Omer Azhar also highlighted personalities falling in and out of popularity or favour, and the repetitive cycle of politics in the country.

Header image: Nawaz Sharif addresses a rally at Minar-i-Pakistan on his return from self-exile on Saturday, Oct 21, 2023. — Photo courtesy PML-N