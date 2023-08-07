Legislative spree: So many laws, so little time

A list of all the bills that have been introduced and passed by the Parliament over the last month or so.

As the current government’s tenure approaches its end, both houses of Parliament — the National Assembly (NA) and the Senate — have gone into overdrive, even working on weekends, to pass as many laws as possible before the NA is dissolved.

The flurry of legislative activity has made it difficult for even the most ardent followers of the country’s power corridors to keep up with the legislation being rushed through the assemblies.

Here, Dawn.com has compiled a list of the 98 bills that have been introduced and approved in Parliament since July 1. We will keep updating this list as new laws are introduced and passed in either House until the NA is dissolved.

Passed by the Parliament

1. August 6: The HEC (Amendment) Bill, 2023

The prime minister has been given the controlling authority of the Higher Education Commission. The primary goal of the bill was to strengthen the higher education sector in the country and guarantee access to quality education for everyone.

The term of appointment for the Chairman of HEC has been extended to four years from the previous three years. This change aims to promote stability and continuity in the commission’s leadership, leading to improved long-term planning and policy implementation.

According to the stated objectives, the bill aims to rectify discrepancies present in the existing HEC Ordinance 2002. The 18th constitutional amendment has diminished the regulatory authority of the HEC, leading to inadequate legal power for enforcing standardisation in the higher education sector.

2. August 6: Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill 2023

This bill grants sweeping authority to intelligence agencies and the FIA, allowing them to conduct raids and detain citizens suspected of breaking the law.

The bill, introduced by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on behalf of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, broadens the definition of ‘enemy’ and encompasses ‘unwritten, electronic’ communications within its scope. The new definition of an ‘enemy’ includes individuals associated with foreign powers, agents, non-state actors, or groups engaged in actions against Pakistan’s safety and interests.

The bill also expands the meaning of a ‘document’ to encompass various forms, including written, unwritten, electronic, and digital instruments, related to military procurements and capabilities. Additionally, the bill extends wartime punishments to peacetime and introduces penalties for inadvertent espionage.

Through an amendment in Section 11, intelligence agency officials gain significant powers, enabling them to enter and search any individual or place without a warrant and seize evidence of potential offences. Section 3 is being renamed from “penalties for spying” to “offences”.

The bill faced strong opposition and was subsequently referred to the relevant Senate standing committee on August 3.

It was passed on August 6 after the government decided to withdraw the clause seeking to empower intelligence agencies to arrest citizens without a warrant.

The purpose of this bill is to establish the National Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism Authority within Pakistan. Presently, money laundering and terrorism financing fall under the purview of the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010, the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, and the United Nations Security Council Act 1948.

Recognising the insufficiency of these existing measures to effectively combat money laundering, a coordinated national effort is deemed necessary. The newly proposed AML/CFT Regulatory Authority operates under the direct mandate of the prime minister and is accountable for reporting directly to them.

This framework seeks to enhance the nation’s capabilities in addressing money laundering and counter-financing terrorism while ensuring centralised coordination and oversight.

The proposed legislation aims to establish a framework for the effective management and regulation of Toshakhana, encompassing gifts received by public office holders during their official duties.

By addressing existing statutory gaps, this initiative seeks to enhance transparency and accountability in the handling of such gifts. Signed by Murtaza Javed Abbasi, this measure hopes to close regulatory loopholes and ensure responsible management of gifts within the realm of public service.

The proposed amendment to the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences and Technology, Islamabad Ordinance, 2002 will bring necessary changes to the legal framework to enhance the efficiency and reputation of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Sciences and Technology (FUUAST). This amendment has been signed by Rana Tanveer Hussain, the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training.

The intended amendment pertains to the Gas (Theft Control and Recovery) Act, 2016 (XI of 2016), with the primary objective of altering the delegation of authority. Specifically, the shift of power is proposed to transition from the “federal government” to the “federal minister-in-charge of the Law and Justice Division.”

The amendment, endorsed by Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, who holds the position of minister in charge of the Petroleum Division, seeks to bring about this change to streamline the administration and oversight of gas theft control and recovery measures.

The National Logistics Corporation is being established to create a legal foundation for modern and efficient logistics services and infrastructure across Pakistan. This initiative also focuses on offering strategic logistical support to the armed forces and the State of Pakistan.

By consolidating existing legal frameworks for logistics, currently managed by the National Logistics Board and the National Logistics Cell, the newly-formed National Logistics Corporation will function independently and autonomously. It will have the authority to regulate logistics operations in both the public and private sectors, while also serving the Government of Pakistan during times of national disasters, internal security challenges and external threats.

The proposed amendments to the Press Council of Pakistan Ordinance 2002, presented by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Maryam Aurangzaib, suggest a modification in section 8, sub-section (1), clause (xiii) of the ordinance.

The amendment seeks to substitute the term “government” with the phrase “secretary of the division to which business of the Council stands allocated” in the aforementioned clause of the Press Council of Pakistan Ordinance, 2002 (XCVII of 2002).

This bill is focused on ensuring orderly, safe, and efficient operations within airports and airspace, prioritising the well-being of passengers, cargo, and aircraft.

To achieve this, it establishes the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) as the authoritative body responsible for supervising aviation activities. The CAA’s responsibilities encompass a wide range of tasks, including the regulation of air navigation, granting licenses to airports, conducting thorough accident investigations, and facilitating the development of air transport infrastructure.

To effectively manage its financial matters, the CAA is granted the authority to establish a fund that handles its income and expenditures. CAA will also be divided into two entities — the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) shall be entrusted with regulatory functions, whereas, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) shall be entrusted with the commercial and operational aspects of airports.

This division hopes to make operations more efficient, improve services, and guarantee adherence to the standards and recommended practices (SARPs) set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund is being established, centred on federal government control and anchored in Islamabad, with additional offices both domestically and internationally.

The Fund is set to operate with financial and administrative independence. Its resources will comprise contributions from the State Bank, the federal government, and the transfer of existing federal government assets, including state-owned enterprise assets and real estate.

The initial authorised capital of the Fund will be Rs100 trillion, provided by the federal government in cash, with the potential for future increases as needed. Oversight of the Fund will be carried out by a supervisory council, comprising the prime minister, finance minister, planning minister, finance secretary, Governor of the State Bank, and the Fund’s CEO.

Additionally, a Board of the Fund will be established, comprising seven members appointed by the Supervisory Council from the private sector. The Fund decides what information to make public, and members of the board or employees are generally prohibited from sharing details about the Fund’s affairs unless mandated by a court.

The amendments aim to enhance the regulation and control of civil aviation while granting specific responsibilities and authority to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.

The amendments to the National Commission for Human Development Ordinance 2002 will address changes brought about by the 18th amendment in the Constitution, particularly in the realm of education and the organisational framework of the National Commission for Human Development. These modifications have been signed by Rana Tanveer Hussain, the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training.

The purpose of this law is to enhance the inquiry process for aviation-related accidents and incidents. It does not pertain to military aircraft usage unless explicitly authorised by the federal government.

It confers authority to investigators, maintaining the confidentiality of inquiries unless the director (appointed by the Prime Minister) decides otherwise. Following the commencement of an investigation, the director must issue a public announcement.

The director and investigators are prohibited from having financial interests in aviation enterprises to prevent potential conflicts. The director is allowed to provide interim progress reports upon request to relevant parties, and the conclusive report must be submitted to the Minister, Secretary, and concerned parties.

Feedback on the preliminary report can be provided within 45 days. The final report maintains the privacy of individuals’ identities involved in accidents, serious incidents, or incidents. Importantly, it removes the jurisdiction of courts in these matters.

The bill amends the Pakistan Army Act, 1952, which proposes up to five years in jail for anyone who discloses sensitive information about the security of the country or the Pakistan Army.

The bill was moved by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

It suggests the introduction of Section 26-A (unauthorised disclosure) into the legislation. This section pertains to individuals who reveal or facilitate the revelation of information obtained in an official capacity, which could potentially harm the security and interests of Pakistan or the Pakistani armed forces. Those found guilty under this provision could face a sentence of rigorous imprisonment for a period of up to five years.

It also states that such a case will be dealt with according to Section 59 (civil offences) of the Army Act read with the Official Secrets Act 1923.

Moreover, the bill suggests the inclusion of Section 26-B, which prohibits any individual bound by the Army Act from participating in any form of political involvement for two years following their “retirement, release, resignation, discharge, removal, or dismissal from service.”

The amendment to The Defence Housing Authority Islamabad Act, 2013, hopes to “enhance clarity and precision by introducing and revising definitions for better understanding and applicability”. This amendment seeks to refine the existing framework, ensuring that key terms and concepts are accurately defined, added and substituted.

The Cantonments Act of 1924 (II of 1924) is undergoing further amendments, with the initiative being moved in the National Assembly by State Minister for Law and Justice, Shahadat Awan.

This amendment signifies an ongoing effort to refine and update the regulations governing cantonment areas, according to its stated objectives.

The proposed amendment to the Board of Investment Ordinance 2001 focuses on enhancing foreign investment in the country through the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The proposed amendments to the Elections Act, 2017 (XXXIII of 2017) encompass several significant changes. Firstly, the definition of “assets” has been revised to encompass not only property owned by candidates but also property owned by their spouses and dependent children. Another alteration is seen in the definition of a “technocrat,” where the requirement now mandates at least 20 years of post-qualification experience at both international and national levels.

The scope of the caretaker government’s powers has expanded, allowing it to address “urgent matters.” Furthermore, the caretaker government can now transfer officials until the election schedule is announced, and certain sections regarding impartiality may be waived in cases involving economic interests.

Regarding the conduct of elections, the new bill introduces provisions for situations where the presiding officer faces connectivity issues. In such cases, the officer is now required to physically present the results to the Returning Officer if electronic transmission is not feasible. Additionally, the time frame for compiling results has been modified. While the earlier law stipulated compiling results before 2am after polling, the amendment emphasizes compiling results “as early as possible.”

Furthermore, the amended bill addresses scenarios where results are incomplete by 2am. The Returning Officer is now mandated to communicate provisional results to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) along with reasons for the delay, and subsequently provide complete provisional results no later than 10am.

In terms of transparency, the new bill highlights that the ECP should promptly publish polling results documents on its website, including gender-disaggregated data on the turnout. Notably, the requirement introduced in a previous Election Bill, passed only by the National Assembly, which insisted on finalising an action plan for general elections within four months, has been omitted in this new proposal. Instead, the bill reverts to the original Election Act 2017, which tasks the ECP with “preparing” an action plan within four months.

Complaints from aggrieved individuals or political parties can now be lodged within a seven-day timeframe, reduced from the previous 15-day period. However, the 2020/21 election bill’s provision for delimitation based on equal numbers of enrolled voters and a four-month completion period before the election program notification has been removed.

Concurrently, all references to federally administered tribal areas have been excluded from the Election Act 2017. While the option for approaching the supreme court in cases of constituency delimitation complaints was present in the 2020/21 election bill, this provision remains unchanged.

In a significant shift, the 2023 bill suggests that in addition to disciplinary action, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) may institute criminal proceedings against those attempting to influence or obstruct polling staff and voters, including election officials and public servants.

Financial aspects have also undergone alterations. Previously, candidates were mandated to open an exclusive bank account for election expenses. Now, candidates can allocate an existing account for this purpose. In cases where an existing account is used, a bank statement must be attached to nomination papers, reflecting transactions from the seven days leading up to the election schedule.

Candidates are now permitted to appoint three election agents, a reduction from the previous limit of five. According to the 2023 bill, law enforcement agencies are assigned security duties outside polling stations, with the flexibility to be called inside during emergencies.

Notably, the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) collaboration with Nadra to facilitate overseas Pakistanis’ voting rights, as stipulated in the 2020/21 bill, has been omitted. Additionally, the threshold for election expenses has been raised to Rs10 million for National Assembly candidates and Rs4m for Provincial Assembly candidates.

Corrupt practices have been broadened to include discouraging votes based on gender or transgender identity, and preventing women or transgender individuals from contesting or voting is now regarded as an offence. The ECP’s power to designate armed officers with magisterial authority has been revised to omit “armed forces.”

Requirements for political parties have been adjusted, including a change from the 2020/21 bill that increased party membership criteria to 10,000, with 20 per cent women, now reverted to the 2017 law’s standard of 2,000 members with no gender specification. The 2023 bill emphasises the inclusion of women, persons with disabilities, and transgender persons in party membership.

Financial transparency mandates have been revised, requiring political parties to disclose contributions of Rs1m or more, compared to the previous Rs100,000 threshold. Expenses incurred during by-polls and senate elections must also be documented.

Lastly, candidates will not be disqualified solely for holding honorary positions or receiving remuneration from government-owned bodies, fostering a more inclusive electoral landscape.

The objective of the Bill is to modify Section 7 of the Pakistan Nursing Council Act 1973, given that the current composition of the council consists of 11 members, while a quorum of 12 members is required for council meetings. To address this inconsistency in the Nursing Council Act of 1973, it is essential to make amendments.

The proposed amendment aims to further modify the Control of Narcotics Substances Act 1997. Within this Act, specific changes are proposed for Section 9, encompassing two key adjustments. In subsection (1), the words “punishment for death or” will be removed from column (3) of the table. In subsection (2), the fourth proviso of the table will see a change where the words “may be death or” will be replaced with “shall be”.

These alterations aim to refine the provisions and language within the Act, particularly regarding the sentencing aspects related to narcotics offences.

The proposed changes involve the substitution of terminologies and words within multiple sections of Act XXX of 1934, including Sections 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 15, 17, 19, 23, 25, 26, 27, and 28. This alteration entails the replacement of terms such as “dangerous” with “petroleum class A” and “non-dangerous” with “petroleum class B”.

These adjustments are intended to introduce more accurate and relevant language, particularly about the classification of petroleum substances.

The purpose of this amendment is to modify the Qanun-e-Shahadat, 1984 (P.O. No. 10 of 1984). The proposed change involves an addition to Article 59 of the Qanun-e-Shahadat, 1984 (P.O. No. 10 of 1984), where the phrase “or bomb disposal” will be included following the phrase “science or art”.

Approved by the federal cabinet

The bill’s objective is to curb offences like online harassment, cyberbullying, and blackmail. The plan involves establishing a fresh regulatory body named ‘The E-Safety Authority’, which would oversee the registration and supervision of websites, web channels, YouTube channels, and the current online platforms of media organisations.

The aim of this bill is to safeguard user information and thwart the unlawful utilisation of information systems. It intends to guarantee security and deter unauthorised exploitation of customers’ data across diverse online services, such as e-commerce, and data shared with different corporations and social media platforms within Pakistan.

Passed by the National Assembly

The objective of this amendment is to modify the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act 2021. This change comes in response to a decision made by the Prime Minister, who has transferred the responsibility for implementing the “Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act, 2021” from the Ministry of Human Rights to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Along with this transfer, specific instructions have been given to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to carry out the essential amendments to the act. This move is aimed at ensuring more effective and relevant safeguards for journalists and media professionals within the legal framework.

The proposed amendment targets the Press, Newspapers, News Agencies and Book Registration Ordinance 2002. It specifically involves the substitution of the term “Federal Government” with more suitable authorities.

The amendment seeks to replace instances of “federal government” with appropriate authorities such as “prime minister” to accurately reflect the designated decision-making entity. This change has been endorsed and signed by Marriyum Aurangzeb.

This proposal aims to establish and govern the Gun and Country Club in Islamabad.

Presented by the federal minister of Information & Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb, the bill provides definitions of disinformation and misinformation. It outlines disinformation as information shared “without making an effort to get another person’s point of view or not giving it proper coverage and space.”

The bill defines disinformation as deliberately false, misleading, manipulated, or fabricated information disseminated or shared to harm someone’s reputation or harass them for political, personal, or financial gain while neglecting to seek an opposing viewpoint or allocate proper coverage. However, the definition excludes misinformation.

In terms of misinformation, the bill defines it as false content or information that is unintentionally disseminated or shared. Additionally, the bill establishes that in cases of “severe violations,” the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has the authority to impose fines up to Rs10 million.

The bill also introduced a provision that barred civil courts from challenging Pemra’s decisions, while still allowing for appeals to high courts within 30 days following the authority’s rulings. The amendments to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023, were brought forward by the information minister.

Among these amendments, the House approved the proposed change in clause 2, after paragraph (iii), which emphasised the need to “ensure fair, transparent, and independent ratings for TV broadcasters of their TV channels.”

In addition to this, the information minister also put forth another amendment in clause 3 of Section 4. This amendment stipulated that the Authority, through the registration of rating companies, would be responsible for ensuring the establishment of impartial, transparent, and independent platforms that issue ratings to license holders.

Furthermore, within the Pemra Bill of 2023, Aurangzeb introduced an amendment that emphasised the role of the electronic media regulator in maintaining the consistency and integrity of content across all channels available on electronic media. This entailed that aspects like logos and names should remain unaltered and untampered with on digital media or any similar platforms.

Another proposed amendment, found in clause 11, highlighted that each Pemra council of complaints would be required to compile and submit an annual report regarding license compliance with the established code of conduct to Pemra.

However, these amendments were met with strong opposition and subsequently rejected by entities such as the Karachi Press Club, various journalists, and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan.

This bill intends to streamline the verification procedure for public documents intended for international use, the Statement of Objects and Reasons, signed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, states. This involves eliminating the complex and time-consuming legalisation process and substituting it with a single, more efficient formality.

As a result, the need for visits to embassies and consulates by overseas Pakistanis will be notably reduced. Additionally, the bill aims to grant authority to the federal government to establish regulations that facilitate the implementation of the Apostille Act 2023.

The proposed amendment targets the Zakat and Ushr Ordinance, 1980, to address a legal obstacle encountered by the recently established Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety. The amendment, presented by Shazia Marri, seeks to ensure smoother operations for the ministry in its efforts to combat poverty and enhance social safety.

Passed by the Senate

32. August 4: The National Skills University Islamabad (Amendment) Bill, 2023

33. August 4: The Imports and Exports (Control) (Amendment) Bill, 2023

34. August 4: The Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill, 2023

#35. August 5: The Hajj and Umrah (Regulation) Bill, 2023

36. August 4: The Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2023

The newly introduced regulation aims to govern various aspects of general cosmetics, including quality, standards, labelling, packaging, manufacturing, storage, distribution, and sales.

Signed by James Iqbal, this measure is designed to ensure that consumers have access to safe and reliable cosmetic products while maintaining transparency and accountability throughout the cosmetic industry.

The legislation grants authority to penalise individuals found guilty of contempt towards parliament or its committees, as well as violating the privileges of any parliamentary member. Notably, the composition of the contempt committee, to be established by the speaker, has undergone changes, and the maximum fine has been reduced from Rs10m to Rs1m.

The proposed law entrusts the “power to award punishment” to the contempt committee, whose decisions will require a majority vote. The committee’s chairman is authorised to issue summons and arrest warrants, subject to prior approval from the NA speaker or Senate chairman. The bill is co-sponsored by MNA Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon and Senator Rana Mahmood ul Hassan.

The National University for Security Sciences Islamabad is set to be established as a private-sector institution, despite resistance from the Higher Education Commission (HEC). The initiative is led by the Save Our Society Foundation, a non-profit organisation registered with the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP). The university will hold federal charter status and focus on Security Sciences education. The proposal has been endorsed by Dr Nisar Ahmed Cheema.

Situated along the link road between Islamabad and Rawalpindi, this educational initiative will be a private endeavour under the banner of MRK Education Systems LLP.

Led by Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad, the bill intends to establish The Pakistan Institute of Management, Sciences, and Technology. This initiative aims to create a platform for education and technological advancement, contributing to the country’s progress in various fields.

In light of the transfer of the NFC Institute of Engineering and Technology (NFC-IET) Multan from the Industries and Production Division to the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, an amendment has been proposed to rename the institution.

The amendment is signed by Rana Tanveer Hussain, the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, and aims to align the institute with its new administrative jurisdiction and enhance its educational focus.

The proposed amendment to the Trade Organizations Act, 2013 aims to facilitate the efficient resolution of operational matters within trade organisations. This amendment empowers the Directorate General of Trade Organisation (DGTO) under the Commerce Division to address such issues promptly.

By extending the tenure of trade bodies from one year to two years, this amendment provides trade body management with an extended timeframe to effectively implement their policies and agendas. The amendment has been signed by Syed Naveed Qamar, the Minister of Commerce and Investment.

Presented in the National Assembly

The amendment to the National Institute of Health (Re-Organisation) Act, 2021 seeks to bring about changes in the functioning of the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad. Originally established as the National Health Laboratories (NHL) and later becoming an autonomous body in 1980, the NIH operates under the Ministry of National Health, Services, Regulation & Coordination in Pakistan. Its primary focus lies in strengthening global collaborations and contributing to disease control initiatives.

The National Institute of Health (Re-Organisation) Act, 2021, which was promulgated on August 11, 2021, aims to reorganise the NIH into an autonomous entity. This legislation grants the NIH the authority to manage various institutes and centres dedicated to research and the prevention of infectious diseases and health emergencies in Pakistan. Moreover, it empowers the NIH to offer health disease advisory services to both Federal and Provincial Governments.

Under this Act, a range of institutes and centres for health and disease control will be established, all operating under the National Institute of Health’s authority. These include the Centre for Disease Control, Health Research Institute, National Health Laboratory, Health Data Centre, Institute of Environment and Occupational Health, Institute of Nutrition and Health, and the Vaccine and Biological Products Centre.

The Anti-Dumping Duties Act, 2015, is proposed to be amended through the Anti-Dumping Duties (Amendment) Act-2022. This amendment aims to provide an exemption from the payment of anti-dumping duty for products imported specifically for foreign grants in aid projects.

In recent years, Chinese grant-funded projects in Gwadar, including the Pak-China Friendship Hospital and New Gwadar International Airport have been subjected to anti-dumping duties during FY 2020-21 and 2021-22. Since the Chinese grant funding does not account for these duties and there is no provision for payment within the relevant department, these amendments were needed.

A decision was reached during the “progress review meeting of Gwadar Projects held on 5th October 2022” to address this matter by amending the Anti-Dumping Act with retrospective effect, encompassing the period from FY 2020-21 onwards.

This amendment is aimed at ensuring that foreign grant-in-aid projects are exempt from anti-dumping duties, aligning with the specific circumstances of such projects. The proposed amendment is signed by Syed Naveed Qamar.

The aim of amending the National Archives Act, 1993, is to delegate authority as needed, transferring the power from the level of the federal government or federal cabinet to a suitable lower authority within various ministries, divisions, departments, and organisations.

This decision, signed by Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, intends to replace the term ‘federal government’ in relevant legislation with a more appropriate entity, facilitating efficient governance and decision-making processes at different levels of administration.

The proposed amendment to the Archival Material (Preservation and Export Control) Act 1975, centres on the delegation of authority within the ‘federal government’ to streamline decision-making processes. This decision involves transferring the authority from the higher echelons such as the federal government or federal cabinet to more suitable lower authorities within various ministries, divisions, departments, and organisations.

The primary objective is to enhance operational efficiency and facilitate effective governance by replacing the term ‘federal government’ with an appropriate entity where necessary in relevant legislation. The bill is signed by Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.

The proposed amendment seeks to replace the term “federal government” with the relevant authorities in the Newspaper Employees (Conditions of Service) Act 1973. This change has been signed by Marriyum Aurangzeb.

The Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 1977 permits the Controller General of Price and Supplies to establish maximum prices for essential commodities.

These amendments will facilitate producers, dealers, and importers in expressing their concerns and improving the appeal process. Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema, the Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, has signed these amendments.

Presented in Senate

Private member bills presented (and/or passed) in NA

Signed by Riaz ul Haq, MNA, the bill is for the establishment of the Quaid-i-Azam Institute of Management Sciences in Sargodha.

The bill is for the establishment of the Islamabad University of Health Sciences and Emerging Technologies in Islamabad. This private sector initiative, led by Able Learning (Pvt) Ltd, a registered non-profit organisation under the Companies Act 2017, is focused on the development of a university dedicated to health sciences and emerging technologies. The amendment has been signed by NA members Kesoo Mal Khael Das and Samina Matloob.

The bill is for the establishment of the Modern International University of Sciences, led by the Centre for Medical Services (Private) Limited Education Systems LLP, a registered entity with the SECP. It is signed by Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti and Syed Javed Husain, MNAs.

It will establish Islamabad Metropolitan University in Islamabad in the private sector. The bill is signed by MNAs Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti and Dr Samina Matloob.

The bill is for the establishment of The Falcon University of Sciences & Technology in the private sector, as endorsed by MNA Wajiha Qamar. The university will offer comprehensive education across various disciplines such as Engineering & Sciences, Computing and Information Technology, Textile Sciences and Engineering Technologies, Health and Medical Sciences, and more.

It is to establish the Institute of Gujrat. The bill is signed by Chaudhry Armghan Subhani.

Sponsored by the Brook Foundation, a non-profit organisation registered under Societies Registration Act, the bill will establish the Chenab Institute in the private sector. It is signed by Mehar Ghulam Muhammad Lali.

The bill is to establish Monarch Institute in Hyderabad in the private sector. It will be sponsored by the Monarch Institute of International Studies (Private) Limited, a company incorporated under SECP. The bill is signed by MNA Tahira Aurangzeb.

The bill is to establish The Akhuwat Institute Kasur and is signed by Tahira Aurangzeb.

Signed by MNA Qadir Khan Mandokhail, the bill aims to establish the Babrak Institute of Science, Arts and Technology.

It is to establish The King’s Institute of Higher Education.

It is to establish The King’s University Islamabad in Islamabad.

67. August 1: Thar International Institute, Bill 2023 (passed the same date)

The bill for the establishment of Thar International Institute in Thar, signed by Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, aims to provide education in a variety of fields including Computer Sciences and IT, AI, Liberal Arts, Social Sciences, Business, and Public Administration in Thar. This initiative seeks to contribute to the educational and academic development of the region.

68. August 1: Margalla International University, Bill 2023 (passed the same date)

The bill, signed by MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, hopes to establish Margalla International University in the private sector. It aims to provide a comprehensive range of academic disciplines.

The bill plans to create an authority dedicated to the promotion and protection of Gandhara culture marking a significant step towards preserving and showcasing the rich heritage of the region.

Signed by Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, it aims to not only safeguard the legacy of Gandhara but also foster its tourism potential. The authority’s mandate includes the promotion, encouragement, and development of Gandhara tourism, allowing visitors to explore and appreciate the historical and cultural significance of the region.

Private member bills presented in Senate