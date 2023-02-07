In pictures: Traumatised people still in shock after fatal quake hits Turkiye, Syria

Rescuers in Turkiye and Syria braved freezing darkness, aftershocks and collapsing buildings on Tuesday, as they dug for survivors buried by a string of earthquakes that killed at least 5,000 people.
Disaster agencies said several thousand buildings were flattened in cities across a vast border region — pouring misery on an area already plagued by war, insurgency, refugee crises and a recent cholera outbreak.
Through the night, survivors used their bare hands to pick over the twisted ruins of multi-storey apartment blocks — trying to save family, friends and anyone else sleeping inside when the first massive 7.8-magnitude quake struck early on Monday.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that up to 23 million people could be affected while also promising long-term assistance.
Header image: Police officer Zekeriya Yildiz hugs his daughter after they saved her from the rubble in Hatay on February 6, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country’s south-east. — AFP
