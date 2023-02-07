In pictures: Traumatised people still in shock after fatal quake hits Turkiye, Syria

Disaster agencies say several thousand buildings flattened in cities across a vast border region.

07 Feb, 2023

Rescuers in Turkiye and Syria braved freezing darkness, aftershocks and collapsing buildings on Tuesday, as they dug for survivors buried by a string of earthquakes that killed at least 5,000 people.

Disaster agencies said several thousand buildings were flattened in cities across a vast border region — pouring misery on an area already plagued by war, insurgency, refugee crises and a recent cholera outbreak.

Through the night, survivors used their bare hands to pick over the twisted ruins of multi-storey apartment blocks — trying to save family, friends and anyone else sleeping inside when the first massive 7.8-magnitude quake struck early on Monday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that up to 23 million people could be affected while also promising long-term assistance.

Women react near rubble following an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey, February 7. — Reuters

A woman reacts while embracing another person, near rubble following an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey, February 7. — Reuters

A man looks at rescue personnel searching for victims and survivors through the rubble of buildings in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country’s southeast on February 7. — AFP

Residents search for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in the village of Besnaya in Syria’s rebel-held northwestern Idlib province on the border with Turkey, on February 6, 2022. — AFP

Residents and rescuers search for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings following an earthquake in the village of Besnaya in Syria’s rebel-held northwestern Idlib province on the border with Turkey, on February 6. — AFP

Header image: Police officer Zekeriya Yildiz hugs his daughter after they saved her from the rubble in Hatay on February 6, after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country’s south-east. — AFP