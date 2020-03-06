Live

CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Key points

  • COVID-19 first reported in China in Dec 19; more than 100K people infected worldwide
  • 89 countries and territories affected; over 3,400 have died, over 55,500 have recovered
  • 6 cases reported in Pakistan since Feb 26 (Read more)
  • Here's everything you need to know about the virus (Read more)
Latest
8:47 PM

Peru president confirms first coronavirus case

8:00 PM

Togo confirms first case of coronavirus

7:54 PM

Trump signs $8.3bn bill to combat coronavirus outbreak in US

7:44 PM

First coronavirus patient in Sindh has recovered

7:14 PM

Sanitisers and disinfectants — countries take precautions against COVID-19

7:14 PM

Global coronavirus deaths at 3,404

7:08 PM

Two British Airways staff members test positive for virus

7:03 PM

France reports 2 more coronavirus deaths, taking total to 9

6:38 PM

Saudi Arabia calls on citizens to declare visits to Iran over coronavirus concerns

5:56 PM

Vatican confirms first virus case as Pope Francis recovers from cold

5:41 PM

14 new cases reported in Greece, total rises to 45

5:24 PM

Slovakia confirms first coronavirus case

5:08 PM

In numbers: The latest on all the coronavirus cases around the world

4:36 PM

South Korea says to suspend visa waivers, existing visas for Japan: foreign ministry

4:26 PM

Iran reports 17 new coronavirus deaths, 124 in total

4:21 PM

Children not to participate in Tokyo Olympic 2020 torch relay over virus fears

3:45 PM

Indonesia confirms 2 more coronavirus cases, total 4

3:32 PM

GB extends closure of educational institutions till March 13

3:19 PM

We won't get vaccine during outbreak: UK science expert

3:11 PM

Abu Dhabi crown prince talks coronavirus cooperation with Bill Gates

3:10 PM

Cameroon confirms first case of coronavirus

2:56 PM

What measures can you take to protect yourself from coronavirus?

2:26 PM

Healthy people don't need to wear masks: Yasmin Rashid

2:20 PM

Bollywood's IIFA awards called off

2:20 PM

Adviser to Iran's foreign minister dies of coronavirus

2:13 PM

MAP: Global spread of coronavirus

1:56 PM

Deaths in Singapore 'inevitable' as coronavirus spreads globally, says minister

1:36 PM

India's total cases hit 31

1:34 PM

Bhutan bans tourists after first coronavirus case

12:50 PM

READ: 'This is not the bat’s fault'

12:36 PM

Coronavirus to have significant economic impact on developing Asian countries

11:26 AM

New infections may drop to zero by end-March in Wuhan: Chinese govt expert

11:23 AM

Trump set to sign $8.3bn bill to fight coronavirus outbreak

11:19 AM

No, all international arrivals were not cancelled at Karachi airport last month

11:17 AM

Wall Street drops over 3pc on virus fears, travel shares slammed

11:06 AM

China's Hubei, excluding Wuhan, reports no new coronavirus cases

10:55 AM

READ: 'What can the coronavirus teach us?'

10:54 AM

Fact Check: Busting coronavirus myths

10:49 AM

Oil slips amid demand concern, fears over OPEC+ deal for deeper output cuts

10:36 AM

'Long list' of countries not showing level of political commitment needed: WHO

10:30 AM

Aerial images reveal virus emptying famed sites

10:26 AM

Saudi Arabia denounces Iran for accepting Saudi visitors amid virus outbreak

10:19 AM

Watch: Coronavirus test kits are delivered to Grand Princess cruise ship

10:15 AM

Cases of new virus double overnight in New York state to 22

10:14 AM

US tests stranded cruise ship passengers for coronavirus

10:11 AM

Italy closes sports events to fans until April

10:03 AM

KP extends health emergency for three months

9:55 AM

1,400 cargo trucks stranded at Taftan border crossing

9:46 AM

US virus death toll hits 12 as cases surge

7:59 AM

Saudi Arabia reopens Makkah, Madina holy sites after coronavirus closure

Mar 06, 2020 08:47pm

Peru president confirms first coronavirus case

Peru President Martin Vizcarra has confirmed that the country had detected its first coronavirus case in a 25-year-old man who had travelled to Europe, AFP reported.

Vizcarra has called for calm and said that Peru had taken “all the medical measures” to treat the patient, who had been in Spain, France and the Czech Republic and was in a stable condition.

Mar 06, 2020 08:00pm

Togo confirms first case of coronavirus

The West African country of Togo has registered its first case of coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the country's government, Reuters reports.

The patient is a 42-year-old female residing in the capital, Lome who had visited Benin, Germany, France and Turkey in late February and early March. She is being treated in isolation and her condition is stable, the government said in a statement.

Mar 06, 2020 08:30pm

Trump signs $8.3bn bill to combat coronavirus outbreak in US

President Donald Trump signed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 12 people in the US and infected more than 200, AP reported.

The legislation provides federal public health agencies with money for vaccines, tests and potential treatments and helps state and local governments prepare and respond to the threat.

Mar 06, 2020 07:44pm

First coronavirus patient in Sindh has recovered

The patient who was the first one to be diagnosed with COVID-19 in Sindh has recovered and will be discharged from the hospital tomorrow, Media Coordinator to Health and Population Welfare Minister Meeran Yousuf has said.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah hailed the development as a "big achievement" and congratulated the task force, the patient and his family.

Mar 06, 2020 07:14pm

Sanitisers and disinfectants — countries take precautions against COVID-19

A staff member from sanitizing company distributes hand sanitiser for free for worshippers during Friday prayers outside al Husseini mosque in downtown Amman, Jordan on March 6, 2020. — Reuters
A teacher checks a student with thermal scanner at school after Indonesia confirmed its first cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Tangerang near Jakarta, Indonesia on March 6, 2020. — Reuters
A firefighter disinfects the shrine of Saint Saleh to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in northern Tehran, Iran on March, 6, 2020. — AP
Mar 06, 2020 07:14pm

Global coronavirus deaths at 3,404

The global number of novel coronavirus cases — which have killed more than 3,000 people so far — crossed 100,000 on Friday.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, 100,276 people have been affected by the virus which originated from China's Hubei province. Meanwhile, 3,404 people have died while another 55,694 have recovered.

Read more here.

Mar 06, 2020 07:08pm

Two British Airways staff members test positive for virus

Two British Airways members of staff have tested positive for coronavirus. They have been isolated and are recovering at home, the airline has said in a statement, according to Reuters.

“Public Health England has confirmed that two members of our staff have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” the statement said.

Mar 06, 2020 07:03pm

France reports 2 more coronavirus deaths, taking total to 9

Two more people have died from the coronavirus infection in France, taking the total to nine, while the number of confirmed infections has risen to 577, the health ministry confirmed on its website, according to Reuters.

Mar 06, 2020 06:38pm

Saudi Arabia calls on citizens to declare visits to Iran over coronavirus concerns

Saudi Arabia has called on citizens to declare visits to Iran in the past 14 days, as part of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, according to a statement by the country's civil aviation authority, Reuters reports.

“If you were in Iran in the past 14 days, take the initiative and declare it; protect your health and the health of your family,” said the statement.

Mar 06, 2020 06:29pm

Vatican confirms first virus case as Pope Francis recovers from cold

The Vatican confirmed their first case of the new coronavirus and closed some offices as a precaution while Pope Francis continued to recover from a cold, AP reported.

A health clinic inside Vatican City was closed for sanitising following the positive test result received on Thursday, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

Tourists wearing protective face masks walk next to Michelangelo's Pieta as they visit St. Peter's Basilica on March 6. — Reuters
Mar 06, 2020 05:41pm

14 new cases reported in Greece, total rises to 45

Fourteen new cases have been reported in Greece bringing the total number of cases to 45, the country's health officials have confirmed, according to Reuters.

A health ministry official said a ban on public gatherings would remain in force in three districts in the south-west of the country, and schools in the same area would remain shut until further notice.

One of the patients, a 66-year old man who had recently returned from a pilgrimage to religious sites in Israel and Egypt, was in a serious condition, the official said.

Mar 06, 2020 05:24pm

Slovakia confirms first coronavirus case

Slovakia reported its first case of the novel coronavirus on Friday, after a man whose son visited Venice in COVID-19 hotspot Italy, tested positive, AFP reported.

“Today, a 52-year-old patient was confirmed to be infected,” Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini told journalists.

He said the man, who has not been named, is currently hospitalised in Bratislava. “The patient did not travel anywhere recently but his son returned from Venice a couple of weeks ago,” Pellegrini added.

“His son has not shown any signs of illness,” Pellegrini said.

Mar 06, 2020 04:36pm

South Korea says to suspend visa waivers, existing visas for Japan: foreign ministry

South Korea has said it will halt visa waivers for Japan in response to travel restrictions imposed by Tokyo, as coronavirus containment measures ignited a diplomatic row between the two Asian nations.

“From March 9, the visa waivers for Japan and the validity of existing visas will be suspended,” Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young said in a media briefing.

The measures come a day after Japan barred entry to visitors from highly affected areas in South Korea, and ordered two weeks in quarantine for others.

Mar 06, 2020 04:26pm

Iran reports 17 new coronavirus deaths, 124 in total

Iran has announced 17 more deaths from the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of people killed to 124, as the overall number of cases soared.

“We have confirmed 1,234 new cases, which is a record in the past few days,” health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a news conference, raising the total number of infections to 4,747.

Mar 06, 2020 04:21pm

Children not to participate in Tokyo Olympic 2020 torch relay over virus fears

Japan has been forced to scrap plans to involve children in the Olympic torch handover and arrival ceremonies because of fears over the new coronavirus, Tokyo 2020's chief organiser said on Friday.

According to AFP, the announcement was made after organisers said they might have to scale back the torch relay and limit spectators because of concerns over spreading the COVID-19.

Organising committee head Yoshiro Mori called it a “heartbreaking decision” to cancel a performance of 140 children at the handover ceremony in Athens.

Mar 06, 2020 03:45pm

Indonesia confirms 2 more coronavirus cases, total 4

Indonesia has confirmed that two more people had tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the total of confirmed cases to four, according to Reuters.

The two Indonesians were in their 30s and had been tested after being in contact with the first two confirmed cases, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto told a news briefing.

Indonesia had announced its first confirmed cases on Monday, a mother and her daughter who live in the Depok area near Jakarta.

Mar 06, 2020 03:32pm

GB extends closure of educational institutions till March 13

The Gilgit-Baltistan government has decided to extend the closure of all educational institutes till March 13. Schools and colleges will now open on March 14. Previously, they were supposed to remain closed till March 7.

According to an official notification, a ban on public gatherings and sports grounds will also be in place. The notification added that so far, the samples of 22 suspected patients have been sent to the National Institute of Health, Islamabad.

Mar 06, 2020 03:19pm

We won't get vaccine during outbreak: UK science expert

The UK government's chief scientific adviser has said he does not think a working vaccine will be produced in time to affect the current coronavirus outbreak, BBC reported.

Sir Patrick Vallance told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I don't think we will get the vaccine for this outbreak.

"I don't think we'll get something in time or at scale for this outbreak."

There is currently no vaccine available to protect people against the disease.

Researchers have begun to test some on animals, and if that goes well there could be human trials later in the year.

But even if scientists can celebrate having developed a vaccine before Christmas, there is still the massive job of being able to mass-produce it.

Sir Patrick added that it was “not unreasonable to assume that we will end up with a vaccine” within the next 18 months.

Mar 06, 2020 03:11pm

Abu Dhabi crown prince talks coronavirus cooperation with Bill Gates

The crown prince of the oil-rich emirate of Abu Dhabi tweeted that he had discussed cooperation in fighting the new coronavirus with US billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates.

Abu Dhabi is the capital of the United Arab Emirates federation, which has reported at least 27 coronavirus cases.

Mar 06, 2020 03:10pm

Cameroon confirms first case of coronavirus

Cameroon’s health ministry has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, a 58-year-old French citizen who arrived in the capital Yaounde on Feb 24.

It said the man has been quarantined in the city’s Central Hospital. “All measures have been taken by the government to contain potential risks of the virus spreading,” it said in a statement.

Read more by Reuters here.

Mar 06, 2020 02:56pm

What measures can you take to protect yourself from coronavirus?

Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid has laid out simple measures that the public can take to prevent the novel coronavirus from spreading:

  • Wear masks if you have flu symptoms or if you're attending a flu patient
  • Wash your hands with soap as many times as possible
  • Instead of using a towel to dry your hands, air dry instead
  • Avoid touching your face
  • Avoid shaking hands with other people
Mar 06, 2020 02:56pm

Healthy people don't need to wear masks: Yasmin Rashid

Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid addresses a press conference in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV
Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid dispelled the notion that wearing face masks was a necessary precaution against the novel coronavirus.

"Healthy people do not need to wear masks," she said in a press conference. "Wear a mask if you are sick, the reason being that when you sneeze, droplets may land on other people leading to them catching the virus."

Mar 06, 2020 02:20pm

Bollywood's IIFA awards called off

Bollywood called off its Oscars night, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards, because of the spreading coronavirus, AFP reported.

Organisers of the Indian industry's biggest awards ceremony said they had to postpone the three-day event in Indore starting March 27 because of the "sensitivity" of the mounting health crisis.

Bollywood's biggest names including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were due to attend the gala.

Mar 06, 2020 02:20pm

Adviser to Iran's foreign minister dies of coronavirus

According to AFP, an adviser to Iran's foreign minister who took part in the 1979 US embassy hostage crisis has died from coronavirus, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Hossein Sheikholeslam, “a veteran and revolutionary diplomat” died late on Thursday, IRNA said.

The novel coronavirus has also claimed the lives of other Iranian officials, including Mohammad Mirmohammadi of the Expediency Council which advises Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Mar 06, 2020 01:56pm

Deaths in Singapore 'inevitable' as coronavirus spreads globally, says minister

Praised by the World Health Organisation for its efforts to prevent the coronavirus from spreading, Singapore has warned that deaths in the city-state would become "inevitable" as a global pandemic emerges.

The country's health minister Gan Kim Yong has said that "it is inevitable that at some point in time we will see fatalities from COVID-19 as we have seen all around the world," Reuters reports.

Lawrence Wong, who co-heads Singapore’s virus-fighting taskforce also said that the new coronavirus is starting to look like a "global pandemic". "It’s not going to be possible to shut ourselves out," he added.

Read more here.

Mar 06, 2020 01:58pm

India's total cases hit 31

India’s total number of confirmed cases rose to 31, after a person from New Delhi with a history of travel from Thailand and Malaysia tested positive, its health ministry has said.

Mar 06, 2020 01:34pm

Bhutan bans tourists after first coronavirus case

Bhutan has banned the entry of tourists for two weeks after it confirmed its first case of the coronavirus, reported Reuters.

The tiny Himalayan kingdom, which is heavily reliant on high-end tourism for foreign exchange, said a 79-year-old American who entered by air from India on March 2 had tested positive for the virus.

“The government will impose two weeks restriction on all incoming tourists with immediate effect,” the health ministry said in a statement.

“This is to enable rigorous monitoring, source assessment of infection and mitigate the situation.”

Mar 06, 2020 12:50pm

READ: 'This is not the bat’s fault'

The new coronavirus outbreak is thought to have started in a food market in Wuhan, China.

DNA evidence suggests it’s likely related to bats (which also were the origin of the SARS coronavirus outbreak in 2003). But there’s also new, unconfirmed evidence, that the illegal pangolin trade may be implicated, according to Vox.

Disease expert Jonathan Epstein says it is "not known for certain" that this outbreak started with bats in an animal market."

Read his full interview with Vox here.

Mar 06, 2020 12:36pm

Coronavirus to have significant economic impact on developing Asian countries

The Asian Development Bank has released a new study which says that coronavirus will have a significant impact on developing Asian economies through numerous channels, including sharp declines in domestic demand, lower tourism and business travel, trade and production linkages, supply disruptions, and health effects.

The magnitude of the economic losses will depend on how the outbreak evolves, which remains highly uncertain.

The range of scenarios explored in the analysis suggests a global impact in the range of $77 billion to $347 billion, or 0.1% to 0.4% of global gross domestic product (GDP).

Mar 06, 2020 11:26am

New infections may drop to zero by end-March in Wuhan: Chinese govt expert

Wuhan, the epicenter of China’s coronavirus epidemic, will likely see new infections drop to zero by the end of this month, an expert with the country’s top panel on battling the illness said on Thursday, even as the city reported a quicker rise in new confirmed cases.

He estimated other cities in Hubei will hit such a target by mid-March, based on data on how the outbreak has evolved, but did not give details

Zhang Boli said almost all regions outside Hubei province, where Wuhan is the capital, had managed to halt new infections by the end of last month, according to an interview with the official People’s Daily.

According to Reuters, mainland China had 139 new confirmed cases as of Wednesday, the National Health Commission (NHC) said, bringing the total accumulated number of cases to 80,409. Authorities reported 119 new cases the previous day and 125 the day before that.

Mar 06, 2020 11:23am

Trump set to sign $8.3bn bill to fight coronavirus outbreak

US President Donald Trump is expected to sign an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak, AP reported.

The legislation would provide federal public health agencies money for vaccines, tests and potential treatments, and help state and local governments prepare for and respond to the threat.

The money would pay for a multifaceted attack on a virus that is spreading more widely every day, sending financial markets spiraling, disrupting travel and potentially threatening the US economy’s decade-long expansion.

Mar 06, 2020 02:15pm

Wall Street drops over 3pc on virus fears, travel shares slammed

US stocks tumble, with shares of banks and travel companies taking a beating, as a new wave of fear about the spread of the coronavirus and its economic impact gripped investors just one day after election results powered a rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 969.58 points, or 3.58%, to 26,121.28, the S&P 500 lost 106.18 points, or 3.39pc, to 3,023.94 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 279.49 points, or 3.1pc, to 8,738.60.

Shares of companies in the travel and leisure industry were punished. The S&P 500 airline index skidded 8.2pc, including a 13.4pc fall for American Airlines Group Inc.

Mar 06, 2020 11:06am

China's Hubei, excluding Wuhan, reports no new coronavirus cases

China’s central province of Hubei, excluding the provincial capital Wuhan, reported zero new cases of coronavirus over 24 hours for the first time during the outbreak, Reuters reported.

Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic, reported 126 new confirmed cases on Thursday but there were no new infections in the province apart from those, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

Elsewhere in China, schools in provinces reporting no new cases for a number of days, started to set their opening dates in a sign of the country returning to normal.

Mar 06, 2020 10:55am

READ: 'What can the coronavirus teach us?'

"Above all, I think, a physical shock like covid-19 is a reminder that the world is a physical place," writes Bill McKibben for The New Yorker.

"That’s easy to forget when we apprehend it mostly through screens, or through the cozy, contained environments that make up most of our lives. We seem to have a great deal of control, right until the moment that we don’t have any. Things can go very, very wrong, and very, very quickly.

"That’s precisely what scientists have been telling us for decades now about the climate crisis, and it’s what people have learned, from Australia to California, Puerto Rico, and everywhere that flood and fire has broken out."

Read the article here.

Mar 06, 2020 10:54am

Fact Check: Busting coronavirus myths

AFP Fact Check has been debunking disinformation that has emerged regarding the coronavirus.

Read the list of 94 fact-checks in English compiled so far here.

Mar 06, 2020 10:49am

Oil slips amid demand concern, fears over OPEC+ deal for deeper output cuts

Oil slid nearly one per cent as worries about global oil demand and economic growth slowdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak were heightened by concern over non-OPEC crude producers not yet having agreed to cut output further to support prices, Reuters reported.

Read more here.

Mar 06, 2020 10:36am

'Long list' of countries not showing level of political commitment needed: WHO

The World Health Organisation warned that a "long list" of countries were not showing "the level of political commitment" needed to "match the level of the threat we all face".

"This epidemic is a threat for every country, rich and poor."

According to AFP, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on the heads of government in every country to take charge of the response and "coordinate all sectors", rather than leaving it to health ministries.

What is needed, he said, is "aggressive preparedness".

Mar 06, 2020 10:30am

Aerial images reveal virus emptying famed sites

Empty public squares, a ghostly train station and deserted holy sites — a series of striking satellite images have revealed the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on some of the world's busiest spaces.

The aerial photographs, released by Colorado-based space technology firm Maxar, show normally bustling spots from Makkah to Beijing thinned of people.

Mar 06, 2020 10:26am

Saudi Arabia denounces Iran for accepting Saudi visitors amid virus outbreak

Saudi Arabia denounced Iran for granting Saudi citizens entry amid the coronavirus outbreak and urged it to reveal the identities of all Saudi nationals who had visited since the start of February, a government statement said according to Reuters.

The statement, which cited an unnamed official, urged Saudi citizens who are currently in Iran or have returned recently to report their travel, promising if they did so in 48 hours they would not be subjected to a law forbidding travel to Iran.

Mar 06, 2020 10:15am

Cases of new virus double overnight in New York state to 22

New York state’s coronavirus caseload doubled overnight to 22, as the mayor of the nation’s largest city implored the federal government to send more test kits for the new virus.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the two newly diagnosed patients in New York City, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 80s, both have underlying medical problems that may have intensified their symptoms.

Neither had traveled to virus hotspots or had ties to known cases in the area, adding to indications the virus is spreading locally, AP reported.

Mar 06, 2020 10:14am

US tests stranded cruise ship passengers for coronavirus

Passengers on a cruise ship stranded off the coast of San Francisco were confined to their cabins as tests were conducted to determine if any of the nearly 3,500 guests and crew had contracted the new coronavirus, AFP reported.

Medical personnel Guardian Angels with the 129th Rescue Wing, alongside individuals from the CDC don full personal protective equipment as they prepare to test travellers on the Grand Princess cruise ship for the coronavirus currently off the coast of California, US. — California National Guard/Handout via Reuters
Authorities said the Grand Princess, which had been scheduled to dock on Wednesday, would remain at sea until the test results of those who had shown symptoms of the virus are known.

Read the full story here.

Mar 06, 2020 10:11am

Italy closes sports events to fans until April

Italy has ordered all major sporting events throughout the country, including top-flight Serie A football games, to be played without fans for one month in a bid to curb Europe’s worst coronavirus outbreak.

The ban on the public watching sports events, which had already been in force in three regions in the north but has now been extended nationwide, will last until April 3 at the earliest.

Read more here.

Mar 06, 2020 10:03am

KP extends health emergency for three months

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government extended the health emergency for three months in light of the global coronavirus outbreak.

A notification said that emergency was extended till June 1. Officials said that whenever an emergency was declared by the state, it relaxed the normal procedures of procurement and resource availability to help the relevant authorities to take quick measures as opposed to the normal procedure.

Read more here.

Mar 06, 2020 09:55am

1,400 cargo trucks stranded at Taftan border crossing

More than 1,400 trucks loaded with goods are stranded at the Taftan border crossing after Pakistan temporarily closed its border with Iran over concerns of coronavirus.

Well-placed sources said Tehran has requested Islamabad to allow trucks to enter into the country.

"We are considering finding out ways for the clearance of goods," the source said while adding the final decision is expected in the next couple of days.

Read the full story here.

Mar 06, 2020 09:46am

US virus death toll hits 12 as cases surge

The coronavirus outbreak radiated across the United States, surfacing in at least four new states and San Francisco as Congress quickly approved more than $8 billion to fight the outbreak, Reuters reported.

The death toll from the respiratory illness rose to 12 in the United States, with the latest fatality recorded in King County, Washington, where six people have died in an outbreak at a nursing facility in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland.

Read more here.

Mar 06, 2020 07:59am

Saudi Arabia reopens Makkah, Madina holy sites after coronavirus closure

Saudi Arabia reopened two of Islam's holiest sites, Masjid al-Haram in Makkah and Masjid an-Nabawi in Madina, after they were closed for sterilisation to halt the spread of the new coronavirus, state TV Al-Ekhbariya reported.

Saudi Arabia has reported five cases of the coronavirus.

It was not clear from the Al-Ekhbariya report if pilgrims would be allowed to return to the sites, Reuters reported.