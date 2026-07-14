In pictures: France flaunts firepower, unity with allies in Bastille Day parade

The final July 14 parade presided over by President Emmanuel Macron brought together was attended by two dozen foreign heads of state and government, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

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France on Tuesday showcased its military power and unity with allies, holding its largest-ever national day parade with Ukraine’s president as the guest of honour.

The final July 14 parade presided over by President Emmanuel Macron brought together thousands of French troops and two dozen foreign heads of state and government, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and hundreds of European troops.

The parade marks the storming of the Bastille fortress in the French revolution.

Troops march during the annual Bastille Day military parade as a national flag flutters under the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris on July 14, 2026. —AFP

France’s Armed Forces drive their motorised vehicles during the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris on July 14, 2026. —AFP

Soldiers of the 12th Cuirassier Regiment Contact Block (12e régiment de cuirassiers – bloc mêlée/contact) march during the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris on July 14, 2026. —AFP

A drone S100 as carried by members of the Naval Aviation Force Flotilla 36F during the annual Bastille Day military air show over the Champs-Elysees Avenue in the background in Paris on July 14, 2026. —AFP

France’s President Emmanuel Macron (C-R) poses with Heads of State and Government of the Coalition of the Willing for a family photo at the end of the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris on July 14, 2026. —AFP

French Air and Space Army Mirage 2000 D and 2000-5 aircrafts fly during the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris, France on July 14, 2026. —Reuters

(From L) Members of the Coalition of the Willing (CoW) from Hungary, Greece and Finland march during the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris on July 14, 2026. —AFP

Ukrainian troops parade with the Coalition of volunteers of invited foreign nations during the annual Bastille Day military parade at the Place de la Concorde in Paris on July 14, 2026. —AFP

France’s mounted Republican Guard (Guarde Republicaine) parades on the Place de la Concorde during the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris on July 14, 2026. —AFP

France’s President Emmanuel Macron (C-R) shakes hands with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (C-L) on the Place de la Concorde during the annual Bastille Day military parade in Paris on July 14, 2026. —AFP

France’s Air Force Elite aerobatic flying team “Patrouille de France” (PAF) releases trails of France’s national colours as they perform a flyover during the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Court Carre with the Louvre Pyramid, designed by Chinese-US architect Ieoh Ming Pei and the Louvre Museum in Paris on July 14, 2026. —AFP

Military aircrafts perform a flyover during the annual Bastille Day military parade over the Arc de Triomphe du Carroussel and its copy of the quadriga of the horses of Saint Mark in Paris on July 14, 2026. —AFP

Header image: France’s Air Force Elite aerobatic flying team “Patrouille de France” (PAF) releases trails of France’s national colours as they perform a flyover during the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees Avenue with the Arc de Triomphe in the background in Paris on July 14, 2026. —AFP