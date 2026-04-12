In pictures: VP Vance gets cordial send-off as Islamabad Talks conclude

Dawn takes a look at scenes from the day of Vance's departure and the conclusion of the US-Iran talks.

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Direct talks between the United States and Iran were continuing into the early hours of Sunday in Islamabad, but within hours, delegations from both sides were heading home.

In the morning, US Vice President JD Vance addressed a press conference, noting there had been “a number of substantive discussions”.

However, he said the two sides did not reach an agreement.

Dawn takes a look at scenes from the day of the noteworthy US-Iran talks concluding.

Freshly printed newspapers featuring a headline about the US and Iran peace talks in Islamabad, are kept on a table at a printing press in Karachi on April 12, 2026. — Reuters

Vice President JD Vance arrives for a news conference after meeting with representatives from Pakistan and Iran in Islamabad on April 12, 2026. — AFP

US Vice President JD Vance and Jared Kushner arrive for a news conference after meeting with representatives from Pakistan and Iran, on April 12, 2026, in Islamabad. — Pool via Reuters

Vice President JD Vance (R) speaks during a news conference after meeting with representatives from Pakistan and Iran, as US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner (L) and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff (C) watch, in Islamabad on April 12, 2026. — AFP

A screen displays US Vice President JD Vance addressing a press briefing in Islamabad on April 12, 2026. — Reuters

US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff (R) and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner (L) look on as Vice President JD Vance speaks at a news conference after meeting with representatives from Pakistan and Iran in Islamabad on April 12, 2026. — AFP

The US delegation’s motorcade leaves the Serena hotel after peace talks with Iran, in Islamabad on April 12, 2026. — Reuters

The US delegation’s motorcade leaves the Serena hotel after peace talks with Iran, in Islamabad on April 12, 2026. — Reuters

A motorcade believed to be carrying US Vice President JD Vance as he leaves from the Serena Hotel for Nur Khan air base to depart Pakistan after talks with Iranian officials in Islamabad on April 12, 2026. — AFP

US Vice President JD Vance walks with Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, CDF and COAS Field Marshal Asim Munir, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and Charge d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Islamabad Natalie A. Baker (3rd R) before boarding Air Force Two after attending talks on Iran in Islamabad on April 12, 2026. — AFP

US Vice President JD Vance talks to Field Marshal Asim Munir and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, before boarding Air Force Two, after peace talks with Iran in Islamabad on April 12, 2026. — Pool via Reuters

US Vice President JD Vance shakes hands with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, as he prepares to board Air Force Two, after peace talks with Iran in Islamabad on April 12, 2026. — Pool via Reuters

US Vice President JD Vance (L) talks to CDF Field Marshal Asim Munir (R) and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar (C) before boarding Air Force Two after attending talks on Iran in Islamabad on April 12, 2026. — AFP

US Vice President JD Vance gives a thumb up sign as he boards Air Force Two after attending talks on Iran in Islamabad on April 12, 2026. — AFP

An army helicopter flies over Islamabad after US and Iranian officials failed to reach an agreement to end their war following peace talks, in Islamabad on April 12, 2026. — Reuters

A vendor reads a newspaper displayed on a roadside after the US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad on April 12, 2026. — AFP

Police officers sit along a road outside the Serena Hotel, where peace talks between US and Iranian officials ended without an agreement to halt their war, in Islamabad on April 12, 2026. — Reuters

A deserted road is pictured after authorities restricted movement for the US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad on April 12, 2026. — AFP

Header image: US Vice President JD Vance waves as he boards Air Force Two after attending talks on Iran in Islamabad on April 12, 2026. — AFP