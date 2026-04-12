In pictures: VP Vance gets cordial send-off as Islamabad Talks conclude

Dawn takes a look at scenes from the day of Vance's departure and the conclusion of the US-Iran talks.
Direct talks between the United States and Iran were continuing into the early hours of Sunday in Islamabad, but within hours, delegations from both sides were heading home.
In the morning, US Vice President JD Vance addressed a press conference, noting there had been “a number of substantive discussions”.
However, he said the two sides did not reach an agreement.
Dawn takes a look at scenes from the day of the noteworthy US-Iran talks concluding.
Header image: US Vice President JD Vance waves as he boards Air Force Two after attending talks on Iran in Islamabad on April 12, 2026. — AFP