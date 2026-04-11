Dar urges US, Iran to uphold commitment to ceasefire as talks conclude without deal

US, Iran delegations depart Islamabad; both sides reached understanding on several points, but “views far apart” on two to three issues.

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Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar urged the United States and Iran to remain committed to a ceasefire after both countries ended historic face-to-face talks without an agreement on Sunday.

“It is imperative that the parties continue to uphold their commitment to the ceasefire,” Dar said in a press conference following the conclusion of the 21-hour marathon talks.

Dar expressed Pakistan’s readiness to continue to play its role to “facilitate engagement and dialogue” between the US and Iran.

He hoped that both sides would “continue with the positive spirit to achieve durable peace and prosperity for the entire region and beyond”.

The foreign minister also thanked Iran and the US for following through on the ceasefire call by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and accepting the invitation for the Islamabad Talks.

Dar stated that he, along with Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, “helped mediate several rounds of intense and constructive negotiations between the two sides, that continued through the last 24 hours and ended this morning”.

The US delegation departed Pakistan on Sunday morning after US Vice President JD Vance announced that talks with Iran, which began on Saturday afternoon, had failed to reach an agreement.

Iran’s state media, including Press TV and Mehr, reported that the Iranian delegation has departed Islamabad as well.

Later, Dar shared a video of their departure on X.

The delegation was seen off by Dar, Field Marshal Munir, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

In case you missed it:

JD Vance said US-Iran talks in Islamabad lasted 21 hours but ended without an agreement.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said delegations reached an understanding on several points, but “views far apart” on two to three issues.

The US insisted on guarantees that Iran would not pursue nuclear weapons, which Tehran refused to accept.

Both sides held “substantive discussions” and exchanged proposals on issues like sanctions, nuclear policy, and regional conflict.

Iran said progress depends on US “good faith” and recognition of its rights, including sanctions relief and access to funds.

Pakistan was praised by both sides for mediating despite the deadlock.

FM Dar urges both sides to remain committed to the ceasefire

‘Our final and best offer’

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday morning, Vance said both parties “had a number of substantive discussions ─ that’s the good news”.

“The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement, and I think that’s bad news for Iran much more than it’s bad news for the USA,” he said.

“We have made very clear what our red lines are, what things we are willing to accommodate them on and what things we are not willing to accommodate them on,” Vance said, adding that the Iranian delegation had “chosen not to accept our terms”.

Vance began the press conference by appreciating Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and CDF Munir, saying that they were “incredible hosts”.

He also clarified that “whatever shortcomings were in the negotiations were not because of Pakistanis, who did an amazing job and really tried to help us and the Iranians bridge the gap and get to a deal”.

When the US vice president was asked to elaborate on what the Iranians had rejected, he began by saying: “I won’t go into all the details because I don’t want to negotiate in public after we have negotiated for 21 hours in private. But the simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek nuclear weapons and that they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon.”

That, he said, was the “core goal of the US president, and that’s what we have tried to achieve through these negotiations”.

Vance added that while Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities had been “destroyed”, the “simple question is: do we see a fundamental commitment of will for the Iranians not to develop a nuclear weapon, not just now, not just two years from now, but for the long term?”

“We haven’t seen that yet, we hope that we will,” he said.

Vance was also asked whether Iranian frozen assets were discussed during the negotiations.

“We talked about all those issues, and we talked about a number of issues beyond that. And so, certainly those things came up. But again, we just could not get to a situation where the Iranians were willing to accept our terms.”

He added that he believed the US delegates were “quite flexible” and “accommodating”.

US President Donald Trump, he said, had told the delegates that they need to “come here in good faith and make your best effort to get a deal”.

“We did that. And unfortunately, we were unable to make any headway,” Vance said.

Lastly, the US vice president was asked how frequently the American delegates had been communicating with Trump throughout the negotiations.

Vance said they had been talking to Trump consistently, besides other top US officials.

“We were constantly communicating with the team because we were negotiating in good faith. And we leave here with a very simple proposal: a method of understanding that is our final and best offer. We will see if the Iranians accept it,” he said.

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‘No agreement expected from single session’

Shortly after the talks concluded, the Spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmaeil Baqaei, wrote on X that it “was a busy and long day” for the Iranian delegation in Islamabad, during which “numerous messages and texts have been exchanged between the two sides”.

“In the past 24 hours, discussions were held on various dimensions of the main negotiation topics, including the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear issue, war reparations, lifting of sanctions, and the complete end to the war against Iran and in the region,” he wrote.

“The success of this diplomatic process depends on the seriousness and good faith of the opposing side, refraining from excessive demands and unlawful requests, and the acceptance of Iran’s legitimate rights and interests.”

Baqaei also expressed appreciation to the “government and the warm-hearted and noble people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for hosting the negotiations and their benevolent efforts in advancing this process”.

In a separate statement carried by Iran’s Mehr news agency, Baqaei noted that the negotiations were taking place after “40 days of the imposed war”.

“It is natural, from the beginning, we should not have expected to reach an agreement within a single session. No one had such an expectation either,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that the delegations reached “understanding” on several issues; however, he stated that “on 2-3 important issues, views were far apart, and ultimately, the talks did not lead to an agreement”.

He further stated the negotiations lasted for “a total of 24 or 25 hours and highlighted that another point of contention was “the complexity of the issues and the circumstances”.

He held that during the negotiations, “some new issues, such as the issue of the Strait of Hormuz, were added”.

“Each of these has its own complexity,” Mehr quoted Baqaei as saying.

“Under any circumstances, we in the diplomatic apparatus must pursue the rights and interests of the Iranian people,” he added.

The trilateral talks, which commenced on Saturday afternoon, saw the US and Iranian delegations engage in discussions over three sessions, with teams of experts from the two parties exchanging written texts after each session.

The Iranian government said in a post on X after one of the rounds that the talks were held at the “expert-level stage as economic, military, legal, and nuclear committees joined”.

“Negotiations continue at the Serena Hotel to finalise technical details,” it had added.

The talks took place during a two-week ceasefire in the US-Israeli war against Iran that began with US-Israeli attacks on February 28. The conflict, which spread across the Middle East and sent shockwaves through global economies, paused after Pakistan brokered a temporary ceasefire on April 8.

Delegations from both countries arrived in Islamabad for the negotiations early on Saturday.

The US delegation, led by VP Vance, was accompanied by President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

The Iranian delegation was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and also included Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, along with other leaders.

In a post on X, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had said that Iran’s delegation remained “fully committed” to safeguarding the country’s interests.

He expressed hope that the delegation would “negotiate courageously”. He added that regardless of the outcome of the negotiations, the government will “stand by its people”.

PM Shehbaz meets delegations before talks

Prior to the talks, PM Shehbaz held separate meetings with both delegations.

In his meeting with the Iranian delegation, the premier appreciated their engagement in the talks, affirming Pakistan’s sincere resolve to continue playing its role as a mediator to help build momentum towards achieving meaningful results in the interest of regional and global peace and stability,” PMO stated.

DPM Dar, CDF Munir, and Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi attended the meeting from the Pakistani side.

The PMO shared a video from the exchange, showing PM Shehbaz greeting Ghalibaf and Araghchi by hugging them and shaking hands.

@dawn.today An Iranian delegation has met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, ahead of talks with the United States. Confirming the sit-down, the PM's official account on X wrote, "Appreciating Iran’s engagement in the Islamabad talks, the Prime Minister affirmed Pakistan’s sincere resolve to continue playing its role as a mediator to help build momentum towards achieving meaningful results in the interest of regional and global peace and stability." Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshall Syed Asim Munir and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi attended the meeting from Pakistani side, while the Iranian side was led by the Speaker of the Iranian Assembly, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, assisted by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Video via PakPMO/X. DawnToday ♬ original sound - Dawn.com -

In a separate meeting with Vance, Witkoff and Kushner, who had arrived in Pakistan earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz commended the commitment of both delegations to engage constructively, and hoped that these talks would serve as a stepping stone toward durable peace in the region, according to a PMO statement.

PMO added that the premier “reiterated that Pakistan looks forward to continue its facilitation of both sides in making progress towards sustainable peace in the region”.

PM Shehbaz was assisted by Dar and Naqvi in his meeting with the US delegation, according to PMO.

Delegations arrive

Shortly after 10:30am PKT on Saturday, Vance landed at the Nur Khan Air Base, where he was greeted by Dar, Naqvi and CDF Munir.

@dawn.today United States Vice President JD Vance and his delegation arrived in Pakistan on Saturday morning for historic talks with the Iranian leadership. The talks are taking place during a two-week halt in the US-Israeli war against Iran, which began with US-Israeli attacks on February 28. The conflict, which spread across the Middle East and sent shockwaves through global economies, paused after Pakistan brokered a temporary ceasefire on April 8. Vance was met by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir after disembarking at the Nur Khan Air Base. The Iranian delegation arrived in Islamabad early on Saturday morning after a last-minute hurdle over Israeli strikes in Lebanon eased. Tehran had conditioned its participation on a halt to attacks in Lebanon, a point Pakistan said was included in the US-Iran ceasefire. DawnToday ♬ original sound - Dawn.com - Dawn.com

In a statement officially confirming the US delegation’s arrival, the Foreign Office (FO) said that Dar welcomed Vance and “commended US commitment to achieving lasting regional and global peace and stability”.

The deputy premier “expressed the hope that parties would engage constructively, and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to continue facilitating the parties towards reaching [a] lasting and durable solution to the conflict”.

The Iranian delegation arrived in Islamabad early on Saturday morning after a last-minute hurdle over Israeli strikes in Lebanon eased. Tehran had conditioned its participation on a halt to attacks in Lebanon, a point Pakistan said was included in the US-Iran ceasefire.

Officials from the US National Security Council, State Department and Department of Defence are accompanying Vance, while advanced security, technical and communications teams reached Islamabad on Friday.

According to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, other Iranian negotiators include Supreme National Defence Council Secretary Ali Akbar Ahmadian and central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati.

Points of contention

As of Friday, talks had come close to being derailed as Iran insisted it would not join negotiations unless Israeli strikes in Lebanon stopped.

Ghalibaf made clear on Friday evening that Tehran’s participation hinged on two conditions — a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of Iranian assets frozen abroad, estimated at about $7 billion. He said these steps “must be fulfilled before negotiations begin”.

An Iranian official told Dawn: “We forced a pause in attacks in Beirut and Dahieh by making it a red line in negotiations and also made it clear that if Israel crosses it again, talks would be off.”

Iran maintains that any ceasefire must extend across all fronts, including Hezbollah, while the US and Israel have treated Lebanon attacks as outside the scope of the truce despite an initial understanding that Lebanon would be part of the ceasefire.

The divergence has repeatedly threatened to unravel the diplomatic track.

Ahead of his departure from Washington, Vance described the expected talks as potentially “positive” and said the US was prepared to negotiate in good faith, while cautioning that Washington would not be “receptive” to what it sees as stalling tactics.

Trump, however, struck a harder note, warning that Iran did not have “many cards” left and that military action could resume if the talks failed. He also criticised Tehran over continued restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which remains a key point of leverage in the standoff.

PM Shehbaz said Pakistan would “try its level best” to ensure their success. He framed the negotiations as an opportunity to resolve “contentious issues through dialogue” but acknowledged the complexity of the task ahead.

The agenda reflected that complexity. While the talks were based on Iran’s 10-point proposal, which was accepted by Washington as a general framework, fundamental differences persisted between the two sides.

Additional input from Baqir Sajjad