In pictures: Iranians celebrate as ceasefire with US eases tensions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the ceasefire, welcoming the move and extending his “deepest gratitude” to the leadership of both countries.

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The United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, with both sides claiming victory.

Pakistan on Wednesday announced that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, had agreed to an immediate ceasefire, including in Lebanon, effective immediately, and invited their delegations to Islamabad on April 10 for talks aimed at reaching a lasting settlement of disputes.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the ceasefire, welcoming the move and extending his “deepest gratitude” to the leadership of both countries.

Iranians react after a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. —AFP

Iranians burn US and Israeli flags after the ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8, 2026. —AFP

Iranians react after a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. —AFP

Iranians react after a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. —AFP

An Iranian man holds up picture of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Mojataba Khamenei as others react to a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. —AFP

Iranians burn US and Israeli flags as react after the ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8, 2026. —AFP

Iranians burn US and Israeli flags as react after the ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8, 2026. —AFP

Iranians react after a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. —AFP

Iranians react after a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. —AFP

An Iranian man holds up picture of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Mojataba Khamenei as others react to a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. —AFP

People burn the flags of the US and Israel as they gather after a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war was announced, in Tehran, Iran, April 8, 2026. —Reuters

A man shouts slogans as people gather after a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war was announced, in Tehran, Iran, April 8, 2026. —Reuters

People gather after a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war was announced, in Tehran, Iran, April 8, 2026. —Reuters

People wave flags as they gather after a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war was announced, in Tehran, Iran, April 8, 2026. —Reuters

Header image: Iranians react after a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. —AFP