Iranians react after a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. —AFP

In pictures: Iranians celebrate as ceasefire with US eases tensions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the ceasefire, welcoming the move and extending his “deepest gratitude” to the leadership of both countries.
AFPReuters Published

The United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, with both sides claiming victory.

Pakistan on Wednesday announced that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, had agreed to an immediate ceasefire, including in Lebanon, effective immediately, and invited their delegations to Islamabad on April 10 for talks aimed at reaching a lasting settlement of disputes.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the ceasefire, welcoming the move and extending his “deepest gratitude” to the leadership of both countries.

Iranians react after a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. —AFP
Iranians react after a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. —AFP
Iranians burn US and Israeli flags after the ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8, 2026. —AFP
Iranians burn US and Israeli flags after the ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8, 2026. —AFP
Iranians react after a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. —AFP
Iranians react after a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. —AFP
Iranians react after a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. —AFP
Iranians react after a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. —AFP
An Iranian man holds up picture of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Mojataba Khamenei as others react to a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. —AFP
An Iranian man holds up picture of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Mojataba Khamenei as others react to a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. —AFP
Iranians burn US and Israeli flags as react after the ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8, 2026. —AFP
Iranians burn US and Israeli flags as react after the ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8, 2026. —AFP
Iranians burn US and Israeli flags as react after the ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8, 2026. —AFP
Iranians burn US and Israeli flags as react after the ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8, 2026. —AFP
Iranians react after a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. —AFP
Iranians react after a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. —AFP
Iranians react after a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. —AFP
Iranians react after a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. —AFP
An Iranian man holds up picture of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Mojataba Khamenei as others react to a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. —AFP
An Iranian man holds up picture of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Mojataba Khamenei as others react to a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. —AFP
People burn the flags of the US and Israel as they gather after a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war was announced, in Tehran, Iran, April 8, 2026. —Reuters
People burn the flags of the US and Israel as they gather after a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war was announced, in Tehran, Iran, April 8, 2026. —Reuters
A man shouts slogans as people gather after a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war was announced, in Tehran, Iran, April 8, 2026. —Reuters
A man shouts slogans as people gather after a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war was announced, in Tehran, Iran, April 8, 2026. —Reuters
People gather after a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war was announced, in Tehran, Iran, April 8, 2026. —Reuters
People gather after a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war was announced, in Tehran, Iran, April 8, 2026. —Reuters
People wave flags as they gather after a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war was announced, in Tehran, Iran, April 8, 2026. —Reuters
People wave flags as they gather after a two-week ceasefire in the Iran war was announced, in Tehran, Iran, April 8, 2026. —Reuters

Header image: Iranians react after a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. —AFP

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