In pictures: Iranians celebrate as ceasefire with US eases tensions

The United States and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, with both sides claiming victory.
Pakistan on Wednesday announced that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, had agreed to an immediate ceasefire, including in Lebanon, effective immediately, and invited their delegations to Islamabad on April 10 for talks aimed at reaching a lasting settlement of disputes.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the ceasefire, welcoming the move and extending his “deepest gratitude” to the leadership of both countries.
Header image: Iranians react after a ceasefire announcement at the Enqelab square, in Tehran, on April 8 2026. —AFP