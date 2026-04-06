In pictures: Debris from US aircraft downed in Iran during rescue mission

One US crew member was rescued, and two helicopters involved in the subsequent search‑and‑rescue mission were struck by fire.

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United States President Donald Trump said US forces had safely recovered a second airman downed in Iran, calling it “one of the most daring search and rescue operations in US history”.

An F‑15E Strike Eagle was shot down over Iran’s rugged southwestern terrain on Friday, and an A‑10 attack jet ground attack aircraft involved in the rescue effort was also downed over the Persian Gulf.

Here are some pictures of the wreckage of a US aircraft in Iran.

An image released on April 5, 2026, and obtained from social media appears to show wreckage of an American aircraft and a helicopter rotor in Isfahan, Iran. —Reuters

An image released on April 5, 2026, and obtained from social media appears to show wreckage of an American aircraft and a helicopter rotor in Isfahan, Iran. —Reuters

An image released on April 5, 2026, and obtained from social media appears to show wreckage of an American aircraft and a helicopter rotor in Isfahan, Iran. —Reuters

An image released on April 5, 2026, and obtained from social media appears to show wreckage of an American aircraft and a helicopter rotor in Isfahan, Iran. —Reuters

A still image purporting to show US aircraft destroyed during the US mission to find a stranded airman in Iran, the Revolutionary Guards said according to Iranian media, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Isfahan, Iran, released on April 5, 2026. —Reuters

A still image purporting to show US aircraft destroyed during the US mission to find a stranded airman in Iran, the Revolutionary Guards said according to Iranian media, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Isfahan, Iran, released on April 5, 2026. —Reuters

A still image purporting to show US aircraft destroyed during the US mission to find a stranded airman in Iran, the Revolutionary Guards said according to Iranian media, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Isfahan, Iran, released on April 5, 2026. —Reuters

An image released on April 5, 2026, and obtained from social media appears to show wreckage of an American aircraft and a helicopter rotor in Isfahan, Iran, which forensic imagery analyst William Goodhind said is consistent with a US MC-130J or HC-130J, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran. — Reuters

This handout photo provided by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website Sepah News on April 5, 2026 reportedly shows the wreckage and remains of targeted and crashed aircraft in central Iran. —Reuters

An image released on April 5, 2026, and obtained from social media appears to show wreckage of an American aircraft and a helicopter rotor in Isfahan, Iran. —Reuters

Header image: This handout photo provided by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website Sepah News on April 5, 2026 reportedly shows the wreckage and remains of targeted and crashed aircraft in central Iran. — Sepah News / AFP