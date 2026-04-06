This handout photo provided by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website Sepah News on April 5, 2026 reportedly shows the wreckage and remains of targeted and crashed aircraft in central Iran. — Sepah News / AFP

In pictures: Debris from US aircraft downed in Iran during rescue mission

One US crew member was rescued, and two helicopters involved in the subsequent search‑and‑rescue mission were struck by fire.
ReutersAFP Published

United States President Donald Trump said US forces had safely recovered a second airman downed in Iran, calling it “one of the most daring search and rescue operations in US history”.

An F‑15E Strike Eagle was shot down over Iran’s rugged southwestern terrain on Friday, and an A‑10 attack jet ground attack aircraft involved in the rescue effort was also downed over the Persian Gulf.

Here are some pictures of the wreckage of a US aircraft in Iran.

An image released on April 5, 2026, and obtained from social media appears to show wreckage of an American aircraft and a helicopter rotor in Isfahan, Iran. —Reuters
An image released on April 5, 2026, and obtained from social media appears to show wreckage of an American aircraft and a helicopter rotor in Isfahan, Iran. —Reuters
An image released on April 5, 2026, and obtained from social media appears to show wreckage of an American aircraft and a helicopter rotor in Isfahan, Iran. —Reuters
An image released on April 5, 2026, and obtained from social media appears to show wreckage of an American aircraft and a helicopter rotor in Isfahan, Iran. —Reuters
An image released on April 5, 2026, and obtained from social media appears to show wreckage of an American aircraft and a helicopter rotor in Isfahan, Iran. —Reuters
An image released on April 5, 2026, and obtained from social media appears to show wreckage of an American aircraft and a helicopter rotor in Isfahan, Iran. —Reuters
An image released on April 5, 2026, and obtained from social media appears to show wreckage of an American aircraft and a helicopter rotor in Isfahan, Iran. —Reuters
An image released on April 5, 2026, and obtained from social media appears to show wreckage of an American aircraft and a helicopter rotor in Isfahan, Iran. —Reuters
A still image purporting to show US aircraft destroyed during the US mission to find a stranded airman in Iran, the Revolutionary Guards said according to Iranian media, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Isfahan, Iran, released on April 5, 2026. —Reuters
A still image purporting to show US aircraft destroyed during the US mission to find a stranded airman in Iran, the Revolutionary Guards said according to Iranian media, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Isfahan, Iran, released on April 5, 2026. —Reuters
A still image purporting to show US aircraft destroyed during the US mission to find a stranded airman in Iran, the Revolutionary Guards said according to Iranian media, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Isfahan, Iran, released on April 5, 2026. —Reuters
A still image purporting to show US aircraft destroyed during the US mission to find a stranded airman in Iran, the Revolutionary Guards said according to Iranian media, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Isfahan, Iran, released on April 5, 2026. —Reuters
A still image purporting to show US aircraft destroyed during the US mission to find a stranded airman in Iran, the Revolutionary Guards said according to Iranian media, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Isfahan, Iran, released on April 5, 2026. —Reuters
A still image purporting to show US aircraft destroyed during the US mission to find a stranded airman in Iran, the Revolutionary Guards said according to Iranian media, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Isfahan, Iran, released on April 5, 2026. —Reuters
An image released on April 5, 2026, and obtained from social media appears to show wreckage of an American aircraft and a helicopter rotor in Isfahan, Iran, which forensic imagery analyst William Goodhind said is consistent with a US MC-130J or HC-130J, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran. — Reuters
An image released on April 5, 2026, and obtained from social media appears to show wreckage of an American aircraft and a helicopter rotor in Isfahan, Iran, which forensic imagery analyst William Goodhind said is consistent with a US MC-130J or HC-130J, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran. — Reuters
This handout photo provided by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website Sepah News on April 5, 2026 reportedly shows the wreckage and remains of targeted and crashed aircraft in central Iran. —Reuters
This handout photo provided by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website Sepah News on April 5, 2026 reportedly shows the wreckage and remains of targeted and crashed aircraft in central Iran. —Reuters
An image released on April 5, 2026, and obtained from social media appears to show wreckage of an American aircraft and a helicopter rotor in Isfahan, Iran. —Reuters
An image released on April 5, 2026, and obtained from social media appears to show wreckage of an American aircraft and a helicopter rotor in Isfahan, Iran. —Reuters

Header image: This handout photo provided by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website Sepah News on April 5, 2026 reportedly shows the wreckage and remains of targeted and crashed aircraft in central Iran. — Sepah News / AFP

Imran
Apr 06, 2026 12:07pm
Wow.
Recommend 0
ahsan7979
Apr 06, 2026 05:45pm
How big is the debris field? Why the C-130 wreckage so close to the chopper wreckage for an operation that's spread over a wider area.
Recommend 0
San
Apr 06, 2026 07:33pm
This is how you show proof of a downed aircraft—unlike claims on social media.
Recommend 0
Robert
Apr 06, 2026 10:26pm
There are clear shrapnel marks on the rotor blades and on the rudder parts. This is flak, there is no doubt about it.
Recommend 0

Copyright © 2026

NewsKit Publishing Platform