In pictures: US military conducts ‘large-scale strikes’ on Venezuela

The US struck Venezuela and captured its long-serving President Nicolas Maduro on Saturday.

Listen to article 1x 1.2x 1.5x

The US struck Venezuela and captured its long-serving president, Nicolás Maduro, on Saturday, President Donald Trump said, after months of pressuring him over accusations of drug-running and illegitimacy in office.

Washington has not made such a direct intervention in Latin America since the invasion of Panama in 1989 to depose military leader Manuel Noriega, over similar allegations.

F-22, C-130 and F-35 aircraft are seen at the former Roosevelt Roads naval base. —Reuters

US Air Force F-35 Lightning II fighter jets fly over before landing at the former Roosevelt Roads naval base. —Reuters

A US Coast Guard HC-130J aircraft approaches for landing at the former Roosevelt Roads naval base, —Reuters

A US Coast Guard HC-130J aircraft overflies the former Roosevelt Roads naval base before landing. —Reuters

Smoke rises near Fort Tiuna, after US President Donald Trump said the US has struck Venezuela. —Reuters

Picture of fire at Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela’s largest military complex, after a series of explosions in Caracas on January 3, 2026. — AFP

Fire at Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela’s largest military complex, is seen from a distance after a series of explosions in Caracas on January 3, 2026. — AFP

Smoke rises from explosions in Caracas, Venezuela on January 3, 2026, in this screen grab obtained from video obtained by Reuters. —Reuters

A member the National Guard stands guard at an entrance to Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela’s largest military complex, in Caracas on January 3, 2026. —AFP

A burnt vehicle is seen at La Carlota air base in Caracas on January 3, 2026, after US forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro after launching a “large scale strike” on the South American country. —AFP

Cars stand in lines for fuel at a gas station, after U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday the U.S. has struck Venezuela and captured its President Nicolas Maduro, in Valencia, Venezuela January 3, 2026. —Reuters

Night view of Caracas taken after a series of explosions heard on January 3, 2026. — AFP

Header image*: A Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II jet lands at the former Roosevelt Roads naval base, after US President Donald Trump said on Saturday the US has struck Venezuela and captured its President Nicolas Maduro, in Ceiba, Puerto Rico on January 3, 2026. —Reuters*