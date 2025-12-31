In pictures: The most stunning fireworks from New Year’s Eve

Fireworks lit up the midnight sky over Sydney Harbour Bridge, the Sydney Opera House, the Juyongguan Great Wall in Beijing, China, and the Lotte World Tower in South Korea.

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Fireworks lit up the midnight sky over Sydney Harbour Bridge, the Sydney Opera House, and the Juyongguan Great Wall in Beijing, China, as different cities of the world started ringing in the New Year, marking the start of 2026 with a spectacular display watched by thousands on site and millions around the world.

Here are a few glimpses of the fireworks shows.

Fireworks light up the midnight sky over Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during New Year’s Day celebrations in Sydney on January 1, 2026. — Saeed Khan / AFP

A message reading “Peace, Unity” is displayed on the pylon of the Sydney Harbour Bridge to reflect on the tragic Bondi Beach shooting attack before New Year’s Eve midnight fireworks display in Sydney on December 31, 2025. . — Saeed Khan / AFP

Fireworks light up the midnight sky over Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during New Year’s Day celebrations in Sydney on January 1, 2026. — Saeed Khan / AFP

People turn on their mobile phones’ flashlights as they observe a minute’s silence to reflect on the tragic Bondi Beach shooting attack before New Year’s Eve midnight fireworks display in Sydney on December 31, 2025. — Saeed Khan / AFP

Fireworks light up the midnight sky over Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during New Year’s Day celebrations in Sydney on January 1, 2026. — Saeed Khan / AFP

Fireworks light up the midnight sky over Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during New Year’s Day celebrations in Sydney on January 1, 2026. — Saeed Khan / AFP

Fireworks light up the midnight sky over Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during New Year’s Day celebrations in Sydney on January 1, 2026. — Saeed Khan / AFP

Fireworks light up the midnight sky over Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during New Year’s Day celebrations in Sydney on January 1, 2026. — Saeed Khan / AFP

Fireworks light up the midnight sky over Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during New Year’s Day celebrations in Sydney on January 1, 2026. — Saeed Khan / AFP

Fireworks light up the midnight sky over Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during New Year’s Day celebrations in Sydney on January 1, 2026. — Saeed Khan / AFP

Fireworks light up the midnight sky over Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during New Year’s Day celebrations in Sydney on January 1, 2026. — Saeed Khan / AFP

Fireworks light up the midnight sky over Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during New Year’s Day celebrations in Sydney on January 1, 2026. — Saeed Khan / AFP

Fireworks light up the midnight sky over Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during New Year’s Day celebrations in Sydney on January 1, 2026. — Saeed Khan / AFP

Fireworks light up the midnight sky over Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during New Year’s Day celebrations in Sydney on January 1, 2026. — Saeed Khan / AFP

Fireworks light up the midnight sky over Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during New Year’s Day celebrations in Sydney on January 1, 2026. — Saeed Khan / AFP

Fireworks light up the midnight sky over Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during New Year’s Day celebrations in Sydney on January 1, 2026. — Saeed Khan / AFP

A gate is illuminated before the midnight countdown during New Year’s celebrations at the Juyongguan Great Wall in Beijing on December 31, 2025. — Adek Berry/ AFP

Revellers wait for the midnight countdown during New Year’s celebrations at the Juyongguan Great Wall in Beijing on December 31, 2025. — Adek Berry/ AFP

A gate is illuminated before the midnight countdown during New Year’s celebrations at the Juyongguan Great Wall in Beijing on December 31, 2025. — Adek Berry/ AFP

Fireworks light up the midnight sky over the Lotte World Tower, South Korea’s tallest building in Seoul during New Year’s Day celebrations on January 1, 2026. — Jung Yeon-je / AFP

Laser lights illuminate the midnight sky over the Lotte World Tower, South Korea’s tallest building in Seoul during New Year’s Day celebrations on January 1, 2026. — Jung Yeon-je / AFP

Laser lights illuminate the midnight sky over the Lotte World Tower, South Korea’s tallest building in Seoul during New Year’s Day celebrations on January 1, 2026. — Jung Yeon-je / AFP

Fireworks light up the midnight sky over the Lotte World Tower, South Korea’s tallest building in Seoul during New Year’s Day celebrations on January 1, 2026. — Jung Yeon-je / AFP

Fireworks light up the midnight sky over the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque and Seri Saujana Bridge during New Year’s Day celebrations in Putrajaya on January 1, 2026. — Mohd Rasfan / AFP

Header image: Fireworks light up the midnight sky over Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during New Year’s Day celebrations in Sydney on January 1, 2026. — Saeed Khan / AFP



