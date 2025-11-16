In pictures: A night tour of Lahore’s walled city

Visitors enjoy some of the city's iconic buildings, like the Lahore Fort and Badshahi Masjid, illuminated under the night sky.

Lahore’s walled city features some of Pakistan’s most iconic landmarks and monuments, from the imposing Alamgiri Gate to the Lahore Fort and Badshahi Masjid.

The Mughal-era architecture has drawn visitors from across the country and the world, who can now tour the monuments at night.

Dawn offers a glance at Lahore’s walled city as visitors enjoy views of brightly illuminated structures lighting up the dark of the night.

A visitor walks through a section of the Lahore Fort during a night tour on November 15. — White Star/Murtaza Ali

Visitors look upon the Hazuri Bagh pavilion during a night tour of Lahore’s walled city on November 15. — White Star/Murtaza Ali

An image of Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum in Lahore’s walled city from November 15. — White Star/Murtaza Ali

Visitors look at a view from the Lahore Fort, with Badshahi Masjid and the Minar-i-Pakistan visible in the background, during a night tour on November 15. — White Star/Murtaza Ali

A view of the Lahore Fort and Badshahi Masjid during a night tour on November 15. — White Star/Murtaza Ali

Visitors ride in modified rickshaws during a night tour of Lahore’s walled city on November 15. — White Star/Murtaza Ali

A photo of Begum Gali in Lahore’s walled city from November 15. — White Star/Murtaza Ali