Tourists visit the Alamgiri Gate in Lahore’s old town during a night tour on November 15. — White Star/Murtaza Ali

In pictures: A night tour of Lahore’s walled city

Visitors enjoy some of the city's iconic buildings, like the Lahore Fort and Badshahi Masjid, illuminated under the night sky.
White Star | Murtaza Ali | Shoaib Ahmed Published November 16, 2025 Updated November 16, 2025 06:36pm

Lahore’s walled city features some of Pakistan’s most iconic landmarks and monuments, from the imposing Alamgiri Gate to the Lahore Fort and Badshahi Masjid.

The Mughal-era architecture has drawn visitors from across the country and the world, who can now tour the monuments at night.

Dawn offers a glance at Lahore’s walled city as visitors enjoy views of brightly illuminated structures lighting up the dark of the night.

A visitor walks through a section of the Lahore Fort during a night tour on November 15. — White Star/Murtaza Ali
Visitors look upon the Hazuri Bagh pavilion during a night tour of Lahore’s walled city on November 15. — White Star/Murtaza Ali
An image of Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum in Lahore’s walled city from November 15. — White Star/Murtaza Ali
Visitors look at a view from the Lahore Fort, with Badshahi Masjid and the Minar-i-Pakistan visible in the background, during a night tour on November 15. — White Star/Murtaza Ali
A view of the Lahore Fort and Badshahi Masjid during a night tour on November 15. — White Star/Murtaza Ali
Visitors ride in modified rickshaws during a night tour of Lahore’s walled city on November 15. — White Star/Murtaza Ali
A photo of Begum Gali in Lahore’s walled city from November 15. — White Star/Murtaza Ali
Visitors stand in front of the Alamgiri Gate during a night tour of Lahore’s walled city on November 15. — White Star/Murtaza Ali
Shoaib Ahmed is a reporter with over 30 years of experience covering Art and Culture, including both visual and performing arts, as well as the Punjab Wildlife Department. In 2018, the Government of Punjab conferred upon him the ‘Pride of Punjab’ Award for Culture Reporting, on the recommendation of the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture.

Polaris
Nov 16, 2025 08:16pm
A great idea to arrange for the visitors to enjoy some of the Lahore city's iconic buildings, like the Lahore Fort and Badshahi Masjid, illuminated under the night sky.
Sameer Khan Brohi
Nov 17, 2025 02:08am
What a beautiful city! Must write a novel exclusively based on Lahore. Mughal architecture, calligraphy and novel vibes.
Naseem
Nov 17, 2025 03:34am
Son et lumiere (French for sound and light) shows were common in the 1980s at Lahore Fort and other tourist popular spots.
SonuKay
Nov 17, 2025 07:26pm
Loved taking these guided tours (w/ multiple visitors) since they started (7/8 yrs ago), back when they were truly magical, breathtaking and ran on perfect timelines. Sadly the standard and experience has really dropped since the past year, and even moreso when Mr. Kamran Lashari - who was a perfectionist, and the original curator of these tours - left WCLA. Last 3 experiences - sadly been horrible: unruly crowds pushing through, oversized groups, rushed tours/entertainment, overall chaotic! :(
Muqaddas
Nov 18, 2025 10:48am
The choice of time , places and captured buildings even modified rickshaws are predicting beautiful stories . Its really worth sharing. Thank you.
Muqaddas
Nov 18, 2025 10:56am
The choice of time , location and places , modified rickshaws, captured lights in sights are worth sharing. All the, historical places depiction is amazing. Really enjoyed the vibes . Visitors mood and recursive sequence of people are appealing, they are exciting the tourist attractions.
