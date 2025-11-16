In pictures: A night tour of Lahore’s walled city
Lahore’s walled city features some of Pakistan’s most iconic landmarks and monuments, from the imposing Alamgiri Gate to the Lahore Fort and Badshahi Masjid.
The Mughal-era architecture has drawn visitors from across the country and the world, who can now tour the monuments at night.
Dawn offers a glance at Lahore’s walled city as visitors enjoy views of brightly illuminated structures lighting up the dark of the night.
Shoaib Ahmed is a reporter with over 30 years of experience covering Art and Culture, including both visual and performing arts, as well as the Punjab Wildlife Department. In 2018, the Government of Punjab conferred upon him the ‘Pride of Punjab’ Award for Culture Reporting, on the recommendation of the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture.
Copyright © 2025
NewsKit Publishing Platform