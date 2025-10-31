‘Prevent a lifetime of suffering’: Experts discuss global elimination of HPV-related diseases, cancers

“Elimination isn’t just about having the tools. It’s about deploying them equitably and sustainably,” says expert.

The world’s leading researchers, clinicians, survivors, and health advocates gathered in Bangkok for the 37th International Papillomavirus Society (IPVS) Conference earlier this month, a pivotal meeting themed ‘Research Toward the Global Elimination of HPV-related Diseases and Cancers’.

Held on October 23-26, against the dazzling backdrop of Thailand’s capital, the conference became more than a scientific event. It was a moment of reckoning — and hope.

The human papillomavirus (HPV) continues to fuel cervical, head-and-neck, and other cancers worldwide. Yet, as new vaccines, screening tools, and treatment strategies take shape, experts now believe elimination of HPV-related diseases is within reach.

Speakers called for a unified approach that integrates prevention, screening, and treatment, especially in low- and middle-income countries where the burden remains highest. Vaccination for both girls and boys, HPV-based screening, and treatment of pre-cancerous lesions were cited as cornerstones of elimination.

As one expert noted, “Elimination isn’t just about having the tools. It’s about deploying them equitably and sustainably.”

Out of 1,435 delegates, 45 per cent of the participants were from Asia, most of whom represented countries that have recently introduced or are about to introduce the vaccine.

Beyond the scientific presentations, some of the most talked-about sessions explored the intersection of media, storytelling, and health. The session ‘Uniting Media, Survivors, and Young Champions to Advance HPV Awareness through Storytelling’ drew a full house, reflecting growing recognition that facts alone don’t change minds — stories do.

Survivors and journalists shared the stage to discuss how authentic narratives humanise data and mobilise communities. Each story revealed how courage and compassion can dismantle stigma and misinformation faster than statistics ever could.

A defining feature of IPVS 2025 was the presence of cancer survivors who were not just attendees, but change makers: open, approachable, and determined to prevent others from walking the same painful path. “Storytelling is not just communication,” one participant said. “It’s empowerment.”

Among the most powerful voices was that of Jason Mendelsohn, a 56-year-old father of three from Florida, USA. Jason is a survivor of HPV-related oropharyngeal (tonsil) cancer and a passionate advocate for gender-neutral HPV vaccination.

“I wish parents never had to choose which of their children to protect,” he said, his voice steady but charged with emotion. “If you want to keep your sons and daughters safe, vaccination is imperative.”

In 2014, Jason discovered a small lump on his neck — a sign that would upend his life. The diagnosis revealed HPV-related tonsil cancer. What followed was a harrowing seven weeks of chemotherapy and radiation that left him with third-degree burns in his throat.

“I couldn’t swallow; even saliva was too thick,” he recalled. “I was bedridden, lying there 18 hours a day, wondering if I’d ever see my kids grow up.”

At his lowest point, Jason began recording video messages for his family — his way of saying goodbye. “I made those videos over and over again to make sure I left something behind,” he said quietly. “If I can prevent other parents from ever needing to make those videos, then my journey has a purpose.”

Now cancer-free, Jason devotes his energy to raising awareness that HPV affects everyone, not just girls. “A simple vaccine can prevent a lifetime of suffering, or even save a life. If my story convinces even one parent to vaccinate their children, then everything I went through was worth it,” he said.

The session also featured survivors like Deepa*, a cervical cancer survivor from Malaysia who spoke candidly about the stigma she faced.

“My own mother blamed me for the cancer,” she said. “That was harder than the treatment itself.”

Finding support from other survivors helped her heal and gave her purpose. “Now, I make sure no woman goes through this alone,” she said.

Stories like Deepa’s reminded attendees that misinformation and shame still prevent women and families from seeking care. Accurate, empathetic storytelling, whether through digital or electronic media, remains one of the most effective tools to bridge science and society.

As one journalist noted, “Our job isn’t just to report the science; it’s to translate it into something people feel, understand, and act on.”

Bangkok also became a stage for a broader discussion about HPV’s reach beyond cervical cancer. With rising cases of HPV-positive head and neck cancers, particularly among younger men, experts urged expanding focus and vaccination coverage.

Professor Praphan Phanuphak, in his keynote address, drew parallels between lessons from HIV control and the HPV response. Both diseases, he noted, require science as well as courage to confront stigma.

Professor Praphan Phanuphak speaks at the 37th International Papillomavirus Society (IPVS) Conference in Bangkok. — Photo via author

People with weakened immune systems, such as those living with HIV, face an increased risk of persistent HPV infections — a reminder that elimination must include everyone, including marginalised and immunosuppressed populations.

By the end of the conference, a strong consensus emerged: eliminating HPV-related diseases is feasible, but only through coordinated global action.

Vaccination coverage, screening access, and treatment availability must all rise in tandem, supported by robust data and community engagement.

Delegates underscored the need for multi-stakeholder collaboration among governments, NGOs, scientists, and the media. No single actor can achieve elimination alone. As one participant summed it up, “Science gives us the map, but storytelling gives us the movement.”

At the IPVS Conference discussions across sessions and hallways echoed a shared concern: the pressing need for more funding to advance HPV research and accelerate cervical cancer elimination efforts.

Participants emphasised that current resource constraints in global health particularly in HPV related research initiatives threatens to slow down the momentum towards achieving elimination goal set by the World Health Organisation.

As delegates departed the conference halls, Bangkok’s skyline shimmered with a sense of possibility.

The conversations had made one thing clear: eliminating HPV-driven cancers is not just a medical mission, it’s a communication mission. Every survivor’s voice, every journalist’s headline, and every young advocate’s message pushes the world one step closer to prevention, awareness, and hope.

*Name withheld to protect identity.

*Header Image: The 37th International Papillomavirus Society (IPVS) Conference in Bangkok. — Photo via author