Situationer: PCB-Tareen rift exposes fault lines in PSL’s governance

PCB issue a suspension notice to Multan Sultans, as “breach of contractual obligations” after Tareen’s criticism of board and PSL management.

THE Pakistan Super League (PSL) finds itself at a crossroads once again, this time not over scheduling or player availability, but over a deepening conflict between its parent body, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), and one of its most prominent franchise owners, Ali Khan Tareen of Multan Sultans.

What began as a dispute over critical comments has now spiralled into a test of the league’s governance framework, laying bare the fragile relationship between the PCB and franchise owners as the PSL approaches the end of its first 10-year commercial cycle.

On Thursday, the PCB issued a suspension notice to the Multan Sultans, citing “breach of contractual obligations” after Tareen’s repeated public criticism of the board and PSL management. Sources told Dawn that a formal termination notice had also been prepared “after completing necessary legal procedures,” in what officials described as an effort to “protect the league’s integrity and reputation.”

The Multan franchise, however, framed the move as punitive and reactionary. “The PCB’s notice threatens termination of our franchise agreement and a lifetime blacklist of Mr Tareen,” a team statement said. “Every statement he has made has been in the best interest of the PSL, urging the league to aim higher and do better. Silencing honest feedback is not how great leagues are built.”

A VIRAL REBELLION

The confrontation escalated dramatically on Thursday night when Tareen released a video on X, holding what appeared to be the PCB’s legal notice. He said he “wanted to apologise but demanded better” of the league organisers, before tearing the document apart on camera.

His act, both defiant and performative, electrified social media, dividing fans and stakeholders alike. Some hailed it as a stand for transparency; others criticised it as unprofessional.

The dispute flared again on Saturday when Tareen posted another pointed remark on X, taking aim at the board’s media messaging.

“Someone please remind the folks making very important and crucial podcast content,” he wrote, “that franchises still haven’t received their full distributions for PSL9 and PSL10. Content is great, but clear your dues first and then interview yourself.”

The post came hours before the PCB issued a press release announcing “preparations underway for PSL franchise team renewals for another 10 years.”

According to the statement, an important meeting chaired by PSL CEO Salman Naseer at PCB headquarters reviewed progress on franchise valuations. Representatives from Middle Eastern chartered firm EY MENA, including partner Mohsin Iqbal, presented parts of their valuation report, which will determine the fair market values of both existing and proposed new teams

“Existing franchise teams who are in compliance of the terms of their franchise agreement will be offered the right to renew for a period of 10 years,” the statement read. EY MENA is expected to submit final valuations “within a few days.”

The timing of the PCB’s announcement — just as the Multan dispute dominated headlines — was read by many as a signal that the board intends to proceed with its renewal and expansion plans undeterred by ongoing friction.

GOVERNANCE ON SHAKY GROUND

At the heart of the controversy lies a structural flaw that has long plagued the PSL: its lack of independent governance. Despite becoming Pakistan’s most valuable sports brand since its 2016 inception, the league remains fully under PCB control, with no autonomous body representing franchise interests.

Several owners, including Quetta Gladiators’ Nadeem Omar, have called for a separate PSL governing council to “resolve issues faster” and ensure commercial sustainability.

With the first 10-year franchise contracts due to expire in December, there still remains uncertainty over valuations, expansion, and revenue-sharing has eroded confidence. The PCB’s engagement of EY MENA was meant to restore trust, but Tareen’s tweet accusing the board of withholding distributions for the last two seasons adds a fresh layer of mistrust to already fraught relations.

For its part, the board has sought to project business as usual. In a podcast released on Friday — the very one Tareen’s tweet alluded to — PSL CEO Salman Naseer spoke confidently about expansion plans, calling PSL 11 “the biggest yet.”

“We are seriously considering moving on to six venues this time,” Salman said, confirming plans to include two new franchises and the long-delayed Imran Khan Stadium in Peshawar. “The stadium is almost ready; we are trying to prepare it for international-standard matches.”

While such optimism signals ambition, critics say it ignores unresolved fundamentals, unsettled payments, delayed audits, and tense relations with investors.

BEYOND ONE MAN’S PROTEST

The PCB–Tareen saga encapsulates wider discontent among PSL stakeholders. Since 2020, the league has grappled with overlapping scheduling windows, declining foreign player participation, and dwindling television ratings.

PSL 10 was overshadowed by scheduling clashes with rival tournaments and a slump in fan turnout, particularly in Karachi, where poor marketing and low attendance dented revenues. The PCB’s celebratory post-season video prompted Tareen’s sharp retort in July: “Applause? You must be kidding. TV ratings down, attendance plummeting — yet we’re celebrating?”

Such criticism, viewed as “brand damage” by the PCB, has now transformed into open confrontation — and potentially, precedent-setting disciplinary action.

As the PSL franchises edge toward renewal, the question looming over the league’s its 10-year milestone remains unresolved: who truly owns the league — the PCB that administers it, or the investors who built its commercial base?

For now, the board insists that rules must be upheld and decorum maintained. Tareen, on the other hand, maintains that “honest feedback is not a crime.” Between those two positions lies the uncertain future of Pakistan’s most ambitious sporting venture — one that risks mistaking control for credibility at a time when it needs both.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025