In pictures: Palestinians in Gaza bear another year of Israel’s genocide

Dawn.com takes a look at some pictures that are an incriminating statement of Israel’s multiple war crimes in the besieged enclave.

Listen to article 1x 1.2x 1.5x

Israel has been facing damning criticism from across the globe over its relentless bombardment in Gaza over the past two years, with Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and a United Nations inquiry already declaring its actions in the enclave as a “genocide”.

Israel imposed a total blockade on the Palestinian enclave on March 2 after ceasefire talks broke down. In late July, it began allowing a small trickle of aid to resume, following warnings of a wave of starvation. But the aid was too little and too late to reverse the damage already done; the UN officially declared a famine in Gaza City in August.

As today marks another year of the world witnessing piled up bodies in shrouds, spilt blood, shredded body parts, hungry cries for food and buildings reduced to rubble in Gaza, we take a look at some pictures that are an incriminating statement of Israel’s multiple war crimes in the enclave.

A Palestinian shouts following an Israeli strike, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct 14, 2023, as fighting between Israel and the Hamas movement continues for the eighth consecutive day.— AFP

A man carries a wounded child at the site of an Israeli strike in Khan Younis, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct 19, 2023. — Reuters/Yasser Qudih

Mourners react as they attend the funeral of Al Jazeera cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on Dec 16, 2023. — Reuters

Civilians watch as Gaza-based Palestinian Health Ministry workers bury the bodies of unidentified Palestinians whose date of death is not known after they were returned by Israel earlier on the same day through the Kerem Shalom crossing, at a mass grave east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Jan 30, 2024. — AFP

Palestinians who were wounded in Israeli fire while waiting for aid, according to health officials, lie on beds at Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City on March 1, 2024. — Reuters

People walk on a road lined with destroyed buildings in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on April 23, 2024. — AFP

An injured boy stands by a window lattice in a destroyed classroom where people were sheltering at a school run by the UNRWA that was previously hit by Israeli bombardment, in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip on June 7, 2024. — AFP

Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli strike on the Khadija school housing displaced people in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip on July 27, 2024. — AFP

Maryam Abu Obeid, aged 65, mourns while sitting by her grandson Khaled’s makeshift gravesite at their home in Gaza City’s Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood on Aug 7, 2024. Khaled was feeding pigeons on their rooftop when he was killed by a sniper on Dec 21, 2023 amid an Israeli siege of the area, forcing the family and neighbours to dig his grave at home, where it remains, the family said. — Omar Al-Qattaa / AFP

Palestinians react in the aftermath of an Israeli strike at al-Remal clinic, which had been sheltering displaced people in Gaza City on Oct 10, 2024. — Reuters

A displaced Palestinian child stands near a tent following rainfall in Gaza City on Nov 24, 2024. — Reuters

A drone view shows Palestinians walking past the rubble of houses and buildings, following a short-lasting ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, on Jan 19, 2025. — Reuters/Mahmoud Al-Basos

A child looks on as Palestinians wait to be allowed to return to their homes in northern Gaza after they were displaced to the south at Israel’s order during the war in the central Gaza Strip on Jan 26, 2025. —Reuters/Hatem Khaled

A drone view shows Palestinians waiting to be allowed to return to their homes in northern Gaza after they were displaced to the south at Israel’s order during its war, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in the central Gaza Strip on Jan 26, 2025. — Reuters/Stringer

Shahira Sammour, 49, poses in front of her destroyed home in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, on Feb 9, 2025. — AFP

A view of an explosion during an Israeli strike on a tent camp sheltering displaced people in Khan Younis, on April 19, 2025. — Reuters

A Palestinian woman reacts next to the rubble of the Shaheen family home, in the Saftawi neighbourhood, west of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip, after it was targeted in an Israeli strike on June 9, 2025. — AFP

A mourner reacts next to bodies of Palestinians killed in an early morning Israeli strike, according to medics, during their funeral at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on July 19, 2025. — Reuters/Mahmoud Issa

Displaced Palestinian mother Samah Matar holds her malnourished son Youssef, who suffers from cerebral palsy, at a school where they shelter amid a hunger crisis, in Gaza City on July 24, 2025. — Reuters/Mahmoud Issa

Ahmed Abu Haleeb, the father of Palestinian baby Zainab Abu Haleeb, who died due to malnutrition, holds her body in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip on July 26, 2025. — Reuters/Ramadan Abed

People walk with sacks of flour delivered after trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered northern Gaza on July 27, 2025, coming from the Zikim border crossing. — Bashar Taleb/AFP

Palestinians wait to receive food from a charity kitchen, amid a hunger crisis, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Aug 4, 2025. — Reuters/Hatem Khaled

Smoke rises from the evacuated Al-Ghefari tower, as it collapses after it was hit by Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City on Sept 15, 2025. — Reuters

A man reacts as he holds the equipment used by Reuters cameraman Hussam al-Masri at the site where he was killed along with other journalists and people in Israeli strikes on Nasser hospital, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, in this still image taken from a video shot by Reuters photographer Hatem Khaled, who was wounded shortly afterwards in another strike while he was filming the site, on Aug 25, 2025. — Reuters/Hatem Khaled

A Palestinian boy stands amid rubble at a United Nations school where displaced people were taking shelter, after it was hit in overnight Israeli strikes, amid an Israeli military operation, at Zeitoun neighbourhood in Gaza City on Oct 1, 2025. — Reuters/Ebrahim Hajjaj

Header image: Smoke rises from an evacuated residential building that was housing displaced Palestinians, after it was hit by an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City on Sept 14, 2025, in this screen grab taken from a video. — Reuters TV via Reuters/Dawoud Abu Alkas