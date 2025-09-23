E-Paper | September 23, 2025

Asia Cup: Pakistan win toss, bowl first against Sri Lanka in crucial Super 4 encounter

Dawn.com Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 07:31pm
Pakistan’s captain Salman Agha (L) and his Sri Lankan counterpart Charith Asalanka are pictured during the toss before the start of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2025. — AFP
Pakistan’s captain Salman Agha (L) and his Sri Lankan counterpart Charith Asalanka are pictured during the toss before the start of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2025. — AFP

Pakistan won the toss and are fielding first against Sri Lanka, as both sides look to register their first win in the Super Four stage of the men’s Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Pakistan are playing their first match of the tournament in Abu Dhabi, where the scores are generally higher than in Dubai.

Live coverage begins (Refresh for updates):

Over 1 — Sri Lanka batting starts

Shaheen Afridi has the new ball.

Anthems:

The Sri Lankan anthem is being played first.

The Pakistani anthem follows.

Pitch report:

“It looks beautiful,” former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull said in the pitch report.

“There is a nice grass covering, and that should help the ball come onto the bat,” he said, adding that there might be a bit of early help for the pacers, and Doull reckons there may not be a lot of spin.

Dawn’s Mir Shabbar Ali reckons that the pitch is a batting-friendly one and will reward good cricketing shots as it did for Oman in their fighting loss against India in the Group A fixture —the last match played on this venue.

Sri Lanka also chased down a decent target set by Afghanistan in their group match on this surface. But in that game only, Nuwan Thushara’s slingy pace bowling flourished early on, which shall be a good sign for not only Thushara but Pakistan’s in-form bowler Haris Rauf as well.

Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi warms up before the start of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2025. — AFP
Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi warms up before the start of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2025. — AFP

Teams:

The Green Shirts are unchanged from their last encounter against India on Sunday.

Pakistan’s captain Salman Agha (L) shakes hands with his Sri Lankan counterpart Charith Asalanka during the toss before the start of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match. — AFP
Pakistan’s captain Salman Agha (L) shakes hands with his Sri Lankan counterpart Charith Asalanka during the toss before the start of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match. — AFP

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, and Haris Rauf.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (captain), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, and Nuwan Thushara.

Reeling from early setbacks in the Super Four stage, both Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be desperate to register their first win in this critical stage of the Asia Cup.

Defending champions Sri Lanka, who breezed through the group stage unbeaten, were jolted by a four-wicket loss to Bangladesh in their Super Four opener. The defeat not only disrupted their rhythm but also snapped an impressive eight-match winning streak in the Asia Cup.

On the other hand, off-field issues have dominated headlines around the Pakistan team, overshadowing their middling performances on the field. They are in a spot of trouble after suffering yet another humbling defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India on Sunday, their second loss to their archrivals in this tournament.

India and Bangladesh have two points each, with Suryakumar Yadav’s men leading the standings owing to a superior net run-rate. Sri Lanka and Pakistan occupy the third and fourth spots, respectively.

With little time for recovery, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha and his side now face a must-win situation under mounting pressure.

Men's Asia Cup 2025
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Elite pact

Elite pact

Arifa Noor
Domestically, the Pak-Saudi pact is being viewed exactly the same way as some past moments.

Editorial

Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...
No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...