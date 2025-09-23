Asia Cup: Pakistan win toss, bowl first against Sri Lanka in crucial Super 4 encounter

Pakistan won the toss and are fielding first against Sri Lanka, as both sides look to register their first win in the Super Four stage of the men’s Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Pakistan are playing their first match of the tournament in Abu Dhabi, where the scores are generally higher than in Dubai.

Live coverage begins (Refresh for updates):

Over 1 — Sri Lanka batting starts

Shaheen Afridi has the new ball.

Anthems:

The Sri Lankan anthem is being played first.

The Pakistani anthem follows.

Pitch report:

“It looks beautiful,” former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull said in the pitch report.

“There is a nice grass covering, and that should help the ball come onto the bat,” he said, adding that there might be a bit of early help for the pacers, and Doull reckons there may not be a lot of spin.

Dawn’s Mir Shabbar Ali reckons that the pitch is a batting-friendly one and will reward good cricketing shots as it did for Oman in their fighting loss against India in the Group A fixture —the last match played on this venue.

Sri Lanka also chased down a decent target set by Afghanistan in their group match on this surface. But in that game only, Nuwan Thushara’s slingy pace bowling flourished early on, which shall be a good sign for not only Thushara but Pakistan’s in-form bowler Haris Rauf as well.

Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi warms up before the start of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2025. — AFP

Teams:

The Green Shirts are unchanged from their last encounter against India on Sunday.

Pakistan’s captain Salman Agha (L) shakes hands with his Sri Lankan counterpart Charith Asalanka during the toss before the start of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match. — AFP

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, and Haris Rauf.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (captain), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, and Nuwan Thushara.

Reeling from early setbacks in the Super Four stage, both Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be desperate to register their first win in this critical stage of the Asia Cup.

Defending champions Sri Lanka, who breezed through the group stage unbeaten, were jolted by a four-wicket loss to Bangladesh in their Super Four opener. The defeat not only disrupted their rhythm but also snapped an impressive eight-match winning streak in the Asia Cup.

On the other hand, off-field issues have dominated headlines around the Pakistan team, overshadowing their middling performances on the field. They are in a spot of trouble after suffering yet another humbling defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India on Sunday, their second loss to their archrivals in this tournament.

India and Bangladesh have two points each, with Suryakumar Yadav’s men leading the standings owing to a superior net run-rate. Sri Lanka and Pakistan occupy the third and fourth spots, respectively.

With little time for recovery, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha and his side now face a must-win situation under mounting pressure.