Asia Cup: Pakistan stumble as Sahibzada, Fakhar fall in quick succession against Sri Lanka

Pakistan restricted Sri Lanka to 133-8 after fielding first, as both sides look to register their first win in the Super Four stage of the men’s Asia Cup in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Pakistan are playing their first match of the tournament in Abu Dhabi, where the scores are generally higher than in Dubai.

Live coverage begins (Refresh for updates):

Over 6 — Pakistan - 48-2

Theekshana returns.

Over 5 — Pakistan - 43-0

Chameera is back into the attack.

Over 4 — Pakistan - 41-0

Fakhar survives a stumping chance in Maheesh Theekshana’s first over, cuts one for four to take Pakistan closer to the target.

Over 3 — Pakistan - 26-0

2.2: Sahibzada smacks Thusara for a six over long-on!

2.4: Sahibzada is caught by Hassan Nawaz! But it’s outside the long-off boundary as the right-handed opener launches Thusara over the rope!

2.5: The Peshawar-born batter is in a hurry today! he launches the Sri Lankan pacer for a sublime boundary through the covers.

Sahibzada Farhan shows pure class to clear the long-on and long-off boundaries for sixes before creaming Thushara for a four through the off-side as Pakistan cruise.

Over 2 — Pakistan - 8-0

1.3: Dushmantha Chameera pings Fakhar Zaman on the helmet with an absolute express delivery!

There is a stoppage in play as the concussion protocol is being followed.

There is still enough spice in the pitch as Pakistan start their chase, and Chameera with his pace will extract any possible assistance on offer.

1.6: Fakhar breaks the shackles as he hops down the wicket and smacks Chameera for a boundary through mid-wicket!

Dushmantha Chameera rattles Fakhar Zaman with a rising bouncer but Sri Lanka lose a review in turn as Fakhar passes a concussion test to continue his stay on the crease. But the Pakistan batter responds with aggression to open Pakistan’s boundary account.

Over 1 — Pakistan - 4-0

0.1: Pakistan are off the mark as Sahibzada takes a single off Nuwan Thushara.

A tidy first over by Sri Lanka’s slingy pacer Nuwan Thushara as Pakistan openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman demonstrate restraint.

Mid-innings analysis by Abyan Amir: The Pakistani pacers ruled the roost on a pitch that offered assistance to the fast men up front.

Kamindu Mendis was the lone warrior for the Islanders as he anchored the Sri Lankan innings with a 50 of 43 deliveries.

Shaheen Afridi continued with his knack of getting wickets in the very first over when he got Kusal Mendis out on just the second ball of the innings.

The Pakistani bowlers have set up this match for the batters to romp home with ease, and the batting is finally clicking after scoring 171 against India on a much slower Dubai wicket.

Will the Green Shirts be able to chase this down with ease and stamp their authority in the Super 4 stage?

Or will this be yet another stop-start and nervy chase of a below par score, lets see!

Pakistan’s Haris Rauf celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Kusal Perera during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2025. — AFP

Over 20 — Sri Lanka - 133-8

Haris bowls the last over of the innings. Sri Lanka need this over to be a big one!

18.4: The Pakistani skipper takes an excellent catch running back at mid-on, Haris strikes as Chameera departs for one!

Haris Rauf concedes an unlucky boundary but deceives Dushmantha Chameera with a slower one to send him back before Salman takes a brilliant catch at mid-on, running backwards to deal with the skier as Pakistan cap an impressive bowling show.

Over 19 — Sri Lanka - 125-7

Shaheen returns.

18.3: 50 up for Kamindu! The batter scrapes his way to the milestone and holds the innings together.

18.4: Shaheen strikes with an absolute beast of a yorker that hits the batter’s toe! Kamindu departs after a valiant knock.

Sri Lanka’s Chamika Karunaratne (R) successfully runs to make his crease as Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi attempts to run him out during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2025. —AFP

Over 18 — Sri Lanka - 118-6

Faheem is bowling again. Can the Faisalabad-born all-rounder end his spell well?

Over 17 — Sri Lanka - 105-6

16.1: Haris returns and gets hit for four by Kamindu!

The express pacer has been expensive today.

Haris misses out only once and concedes a boundary but then comes back with superb bowling to keep Sri Lanka quiet as Kamindu Mendis struggles for runs.

Over 16 — Sri Lanka - 97-6

The camera pans to the Sri Lankan coach Sanath Jayasuriya — he does not look happy with his team’s effort so far.

Hasaranga is bowled by Abrar. — ACC

15.3: Hussain gets hit for a boundary by Kamindu — the first boundary for the Islanders after 28 deliveries!

Kamindu Mendis moves around in the crease, desperate for runs and edges one past short third-man to get a welcome boundary off Hussain Talat, but that’s all he could do as the medium-pacer mixes up pace with expertise.

Over 15 — Sri Lanka - 88-6

Chamika Karunaratne faces Abrar.

Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga (R) plays a shot during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2025. — AFP

Abrar finishes his quota of four overs, conceding only eight runs and taking the prize wicket of Hasaranga. His last over saw Sri Lanka scoring only a couple of runs.

Over 14 — Sri Lanka - 82-6

Faheem back into the attack. Three runs off the over.

Overheard in the newsroom: Shaheen needs to open today and finish the match in 10 overs!

Sri Lanka’s worries continue as Faheem comes back into the attack and concedes only five runs.

Sri Lanka’s captain Charith Asalanka watches the ball after playing a shot during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. — AFP

Over 13 — Sri Lanka - 82-6

12.1: Abrar does the Hasaranga celebration after bowling the Sri Lankan spinner!

The pressure was piling on and Sri Lanka needed an out. They picked Abrar Ahmed to go after but the decision backfired as the spinner cleans up a big-heaving Hasaranga before delivering five more good balls for only two runs.

Over 12 — Sri Lanka - 80-5

Haris came back into the attack after a wicket and an expensive first over.

11.4: Sri Lanka get their first boundary after 21 balls as Haris is dispatched to the fence.

He helps Sri Lanka break the shackles with a short and wide delivery in what was otherwise a good over.

Over 11 — Sri Lanka - 72-5

Abrar returns, and Hasaranga is down for the count after being hit by a Kamindu drive down the ground.

Abrar keeps it tight again as Wanindu Hasaranga and Kamindu Mendis —otherwise hard-hitters — continue to hold back from their natural game.

Mid-innings analysis by Dawn’s Umaid Wasim: Pakistan have the game under control for now, with Hussain Talat springing a surprise with the ball by picking up two wickets in two balls. The key now is to keep the momentum in this must-win clash.

Espncricinfo says Kusal Mendis bagged his third golden duck against Pakistan today, and he is yet to score a run against the Green Shirts in T20Is.

Over 10 — Sri Lanka - 70-5

The dangerous Hussain returns to bowl his second over; he is bowling well on this Abu Dhabi wicket.

Hussain Talat returns and delivers another decent over, giving away just five runs as Sri Lanka find some sort of stability.

Over 9 — Sri Lanka - 65-5

Abrar Ahmed is into the attack. The mystery spinner did not have a good outing in the last match against India.

The mystery spinner bowled with rhythm and accuracy, giving away only three runs.

Over 8 — Sri Lanka - 58-4

7.2: Hussain Talat into the attack, and he strikes!

7.3: Hussain strikes again, the medium pacer sends Dasun Shanaka back into the hutch.

Overheard in the newsroom: This is the value Hussain adds to the side. Two wickets in two balls

Pakistan’s Hussain Talat celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka’s captain Charith Asalanka during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2025. — AFP

Over 7 — Sri Lanka - 58-3

Captain Salman Ali Agha into the attack.

Pakistan captain Salman introduces himself in the attack and delivers a decent over, creating half a chance as Saim Ayub misses a difficult opportunity at midwicket. Just five coming off it.

Over 6 — Sri Lanka - 53-3

6.1: Haris Rauf starts with a freebie, and Perera deposits it through the covers.

6.2: Haris strikes! Perera is deceived by the lack of pace, and the Islanders are three down in the power play.

Pakistan’s Faheem Ashraf takes a catch to dismiss Sri Lanka’s Kusal Perera during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. — AFP

6.6: Kamindu deposits Haris for six!

Pakistan’s man in form Haris arrives and causes another Sri Lankan casualty — and that too a big one in Perera. Haris, however, followed it with waywardness and was punished by the incoming Kamindu Mendis.

The power play ends with both sides exchanging blows — Pakistan got wickets but the Sri Lankan batters kept on scoring boundaries.

Over 5 — Sri Lanka - 39-2

Shaheen returns after his double-strike in the first 2 overs.

5.6: Shaheen ends with an absolute jaffa that beats the Sri Lankan captain all ends up!

Shaheen adjusts his lengths masterfully as he delivers a boundary-less over against the run of play. Only three runs coming off it as Pakistan slightly curtail Sri Lanka’s run-rate.

Over 4 — Sri Lanka - 36-2

3.3: Asalanka cuts Faheem for a boundary through the backward point.

3.4: The Sri Lankan skipper follows it up with a hack over mid-on that evades the waiting fielder — the ball trickles to the boundary for back-to-back boundaries.

The bounce on the wicket is as true as the seam, and Sri Lanka are fully capitalising each time it comes onto the bat. An upper square-cut by Asalanka and a heave over mid-on by the skipper keep Sri Lanka’s scoring rate high despite the early wickets.

Over 3 — Sri Lanka - 28-2

2.2: Pathum Nissanka greets Shaheen with a six down the ground but the left-arm pacer has his man the very next ball!

2.4: Slower delivery by Shaheen on a free hit, and the Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka dispatches it for six!

Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2025 — AFP

Nissanka doubled the sixes column with another beautiful shot, but Shaheen bounced back with yet another wicket as the opener nicked it to the keeper. The left-armer followed that up with a dangerous beamer before Perera pulled for six again off the free-hit.

Over 2 — Sri Lanka - 12-1

Faheem Ashraf into the attack.

Pakistan’s old tormentor with the bat, Kusal Perera, greets Faheem with a six over mid-wicket!

Perera’s extraordinary flick of wrists for six off Faheem Ashraf gives Sri Lanka confidence after the early wicket. But there were encouraging signs for the bowler as well as the ball seamed big off the surface.

Over 1 — Sri Lanka - 4-1

Shaheen Afridi has the new ball.

Shaheen brings the first ball into Pathum Nissanka.

Pakistan draw first blood! Kusal Mendis gets a leading edge and Hussain Talat grabs an easy chance at mid-wicket.

An early breakthrough for Pakistan in the very first over has given them a flying start and Shaheen Shah Afridi must be licking his lips with the seam on offer. While Kusal Mendis’ dismissal came off a shot from the middle of his bat, Shaheen followed it with sharp outswing against Pathum Nissanka.

Anthems:

The Sri Lankan anthem is being played first.

The Pakistani anthem follows.

Pitch report:

“It looks beautiful,” former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull said in the pitch report.

“There is a nice grass covering, and that should help the ball come onto the bat,” he said, adding that there might be a bit of early help for the pacers, and Doull reckons there may not be a lot of spin.

Dawn’s Mir Shabbar Ali reckons that the pitch is a batting-friendly one and will reward good cricketing shots as it did for Oman in their fighting loss against India in the Group A fixture —the last match played on this venue.

Sri Lanka also chased down a decent target set by Afghanistan in their group match on this surface. But in that game only, Nuwan Thushara’s slingy pace bowling flourished early on, which shall be a good sign for not only Thushara but Pakistan’s in-form bowler Haris Rauf as well.

Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi warms up before the start of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2025. — AFP

Teams:

The Green Shirts are unchanged from their last encounter against India on Sunday.

Pakistan’s captain Salman Agha (L) shakes hands with his Sri Lankan counterpart Charith Asalanka during the toss before the start of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Twenty20 international cricket match. — AFP

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (captain), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, and Haris Rauf.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (captain), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, and Nuwan Thushara.

Reeling from early setbacks in the Super Four stage, both Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be desperate to register their first win in this critical stage of the Asia Cup.

Defending champions Sri Lanka, who breezed through the group stage unbeaten, were jolted by a four-wicket loss to Bangladesh in their Super Four opener. The defeat not only disrupted their rhythm but also snapped an impressive eight-match winning streak in the Asia Cup.

On the other hand, off-field issues have dominated headlines around the Pakistan team, overshadowing their middling performances on the field. They are in a spot of trouble after suffering yet another humbling defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India on Sunday, their second loss to their archrivals in this tournament.

India and Bangladesh have two points each, with Suryakumar Yadav’s men leading the standings owing to a superior net run-rate. Sri Lanka and Pakistan occupy the third and fourth spots, respectively.

With little time for recovery, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha and his side now face a must-win situation under mounting pressure.