In pictures: Aftermath of India’s late-night strikes in Pakistan

The Pakistani military has brought down five Indian jets in retaliation for late-night strikes launched by its neighbouring country at six sites, including in Punjab’s Sialkot and Bahawalpur, as well as Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
Soon after the reports of military confrontation emerged, the Inter-Services Public Relations confirmed the strikes, saying that India had carried out the attacks from within its airspace. The military spokesperson provided an updated damage assessment of the scenario at around 4am, reporting the death of eight civilians.