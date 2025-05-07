EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / A damaged building of the Government Health and Educational complex is seen after Indian strikes in Muridke, about 30 kilometres from Lahore, on May 7, 2025. The death toll from Indian strikes on Pakistan has increased to eight, the country’s military spokesman said on May 7, as India fired missiles at Pakistani territory and Islamabad vowed to “settle the score”. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)

In pictures: Aftermath of India’s late-night strikes in Pakistan

People gather around wreckage in the aftermath of late-night strikes launched by India.
Dawn.com Published May 7, 2025 Updated May 7, 2025 10:02am

The Pakistani military has brought down five Indian jets in retaliation for late-night strikes launched by its neighbouring country at six sites, including in Punjab’s Sialkot and Bahawalpur, as well as Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Soon after the reports of military confrontation emerged, the Inter-Services Public Relations confirmed the strikes, saying that India had carried out the attacks from within its airspace. The military spokesperson provided an updated damage assessment of the scenario at around 4am, reporting the death of eight civilians.

A damaged portion of Bilal Mosque is seen after it was hit by an Indian strike in Muzaffarabad on May 7. — Reuters
People look at the damaged building of the Government Health and Educational complex after Indian strikes in Muridke on May 7. — AFP
Security personnel walk on a road near the site of a damaged building of the Government Health and Educational complex after Indian strikes in Muridke on May 7. — AFP
A damaged building of the Government Health and Educational complex is seen after Indian strikes in Muridke on May 7. — AFP
Passengers wait outside at Jinnah International airport after all domestic and international flights were cancelled in Karachi on May 7. — AFP
Passengers wait at Jinnah International airport after all domestic and international flights were cancelled in Karachi on May 7. — AFP
Passengers wait outside at Jinnah International airport after all domestic and international flights were cancelled in Karachi on May 7. — AFP
A media person films Bilal Mosque after it was hit by an Indian strike in Muzaffarabad on May 7. — Reuters
Soldiers cordon off a road after Indian strikes at Ahmedpur Sharqia, some seven kilometres from Bahawalpur on May 7. — AFP
Security force personnel stand guard in front of Bilal Mosque after it was hit by an Indian strike in Muzaffarabad, on May 7. — Reuters
Security personnel cordon-off a street near the site of a strike in Muzaffarabad, on May 7. — AFP
Students in Hyderabad protest against Indian attacks, May 7. — Photo by Umair Ali Rajput
