In pictures: Aftermath of India’s late-night strikes in Pakistan

People gather around wreckage in the aftermath of late-night strikes launched by India.

Listen to article 1x 1.2x 1.5x

The Pakistani military has brought down five Indian jets in retaliation for late-night strikes launched by its neighbouring country at six sites, including in Punjab’s Sialkot and Bahawalpur, as well as Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Soon after the reports of military confrontation emerged, the Inter-Services Public Relations confirmed the strikes, saying that India had carried out the attacks from within its airspace. The military spokesperson provided an updated damage assessment of the scenario at around 4am, reporting the death of eight civilians.

A damaged portion of Bilal Mosque is seen after it was hit by an Indian strike in Muzaffarabad on May 7. — Reuters

People look at the damaged building of the Government Health and Educational complex after Indian strikes in Muridke on May 7. — AFP

Security personnel walk on a road near the site of a damaged building of the Government Health and Educational complex after Indian strikes in Muridke on May 7. — AFP

A damaged building of the Government Health and Educational complex is seen after Indian strikes in Muridke on May 7. — AFP

Passengers wait outside at Jinnah International airport after all domestic and international flights were cancelled in Karachi on May 7. — AFP

Passengers wait at Jinnah International airport after all domestic and international flights were cancelled in Karachi on May 7. — AFP

Passengers wait outside at Jinnah International airport after all domestic and international flights were cancelled in Karachi on May 7. — AFP

A media person films Bilal Mosque after it was hit by an Indian strike in Muzaffarabad on May 7. — Reuters

Soldiers cordon off a road after Indian strikes at Ahmedpur Sharqia, some seven kilometres from Bahawalpur on May 7. — AFP

Security force personnel stand guard in front of Bilal Mosque after it was hit by an Indian strike in Muzaffarabad, on May 7. — Reuters

Security personnel cordon-off a street near the site of a strike in Muzaffarabad, on May 7. — AFP