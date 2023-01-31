In pictures: Peshawar reels as terrorism bares its fangs once again

Security forces including police officers have increasingly been the target of assaults, claimed mostly by the proscribed TTP.

31 Jan, 2023

Peshawar reeled a day after a mosque blast at a police headquarters in the city’s Police Lines area left more than 92 people martyred and wounded 150 more.

As of Tuesday, bodies — mostly of police personnel — were still being pulled from the wreckage, a sobering reminder of the resurgence of terrorism in the country.

As authorities dither in devising a plan of action, the ultimate losers are the people: those who lost their lives, and those who survived this wanton carnage.

Some of the photos are graphic.

A woman reacts as she searches for her relatives, after a blast in a mosque in Peshawar on January 30, 2023.—Reuters/Fayaz Aziz

Rescue workers look for survivors under a collapsed roof, after a suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar on January 30, 2023.—Reuters/Fayaz Aziz

A wounded policeman gets treated at a government hospital a day after the mosque blast inside the police headquarters in Peshawar on January 31, 2023. —Photo by Abdul Majeed/AFP

Rescue workers carry the remains of blast victims from the debris of a damaged mosque after a blast inside the police headquarters in Peshawar on January 30, 2023.—Photo by Abdul Majeed/AFP

Men, who were injured after a blast in a mosque, receive medical aid at a hospital in Peshawar on January 31, 2023.—Reuters/Fayaz Aziz

A man, who was injured after a blast in a mosque, receives medical aid at a hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan January 31, 2023.—Reuters/Fayaz Aziz

A wounded policeman gets treated at a government hospital a day after the mosque blast inside the police headquarters in Peshawar on January 31, 2023. —Photo by Abdul Majeed/AFP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir visit an injured person, after a blast in a mosque, at a hospital in Peshawar, Pakistan January 30, 2023.—Prime Minister’s Office/Handout via Reuters

Rescue workers carry the body of a victim after a blast in a mosque in Peshawar on January 30, 2023.—Reuters/Fayaz Aziz

Rescue workers are seen scouring the rubble for survivors, after a blast in a mosque in Peshawar on January 30, 2023.—Reuters/Fayaz Aziz

Rescue workers gather to remove the rubble to look for survivors, after a suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar on January 30, 2023. — Reuters/Fayaz Aziz

An ambulance transports injured blast victims outside the police headquarters in Peshawar on January 30, 2023. — Photo by Abdul Majeed/ AFP

Police officers assist an injured officer, after a suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar on January 30, 2023. — Reuters/Fayaz Aziz

Security personnel and rescue workers prepare to search for the blast victims in the debris of a damaged mosque inside the police headquarters in Peshawar on January 30, 2023. — Photo by Abdul Majeed/AFP

People and rescue workers gather amid the damages, after a suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar on January 30, 2023. — Reuters/Fayaz Aziz

People and rescue workers remove the rubble, after a suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar on January 30, 2023. — Reuters/Fayaz Aziz

Rescue workers use a crane to lift a portion of a collapsed roof, after a suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar on January 30, 2023. —Reuters/Fayaz Aziz

Rescue workers drill a portion of a collapsed roof to look for survivors, after a suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar on January 30, 2023. — Reuters/Fayaz Aziz

Military soldiers and police officers stand guard, after a suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar on January 30, 2023. — Reuters/Fayaz Aziz

Header photo: People push a stretcher carrying an injured victim after a mosque blast inside the police headquarters, at a hospital in Peshawar on January 30, 2023.—Photo by Zafar Iqbal/AFP