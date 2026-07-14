In pictures: Why Karachi continues to rank among the least liveable cities in the world

Karachi was ranked among the ‘least-liveable cities in the world’ last week, ranking 170th among 173 cities on the Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) annual Global Liveability Index 2026.
The EIU’s ranking measures indicators such as stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education and infrastructure, and quantifies the challenges presented to an individual’s lifestyle in any given location.
Karachi scored poorly in nearly all metrics except education, with an overall score of 43 out of 100 — higher only than Dhaka, Tripoli and Damascus. It scored 20 on stability, 54 on healthcare, 36 in culture and environment, 75 in education and 52 in infrastructure.
Header image: A large pile of accumulated trash on a Karachi road. — White Star