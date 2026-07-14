In pictures: Karachi's infrastructure woes

Last week, Karachi was included among the ‘least-liveable cities in the world’.

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Last week, Karachi was included among the ‘least-liveable cities in the world’, ranking 170th among 173 cities on the Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) annual Global Liveability Index 2026.

Karachi scored poorly in nearly all metrics except education, with an overall score of 43 out of 100 — higher only than Dhaka, Tripoli and Damascus. It scored 20 on stability, which accounts for 25 per cent of the score, 54 on healthcare, 36 in culture and environment, 75 in education and 52 in infrastructure, which is 20pc of the score.

While the ranking takes into account several criteria with varying weightage towards the final score, the development has reignited the conversation around the state of Karachi’s infrastructure and the issues its citizens continue to face.

Here are some images of the current state of the city’s main thoroughfares and the plight of its residents.

Work is carried out on Karachi’s Red Line BRT on a dug-up road. — White Star

A motorcyclist navigates over a broken road in Karachi. — White Star

Cars drive single-file along a road that is mostly dug up in Karachi. — White Star

Workers carry out construction work on a pipeline under a dug-up road in Karachi. — White Star

Vehicles idle amid a traffic jam in Karachi. — White Star

Heavy traffic on a partially dug-up road in Karachi. — White Star

Accumulated trash floats on the surface of a nullah in Karachi. — White Star

A motorcyclist rides past a pile of accumulated trash in a nullah in Karachi. — White Star

A woman buys a gas canister in Karachi. — White Star

A man carries a gas cylinder over his shoulder in Karachi. — White Star

A man sits outside amid a power outage in Karachi. — White Star

Vehicles drive along a road in darkness amid an electricity outage in Karachi. — White Star

Header image: A large pile of accumulated trash on a Karachi road. — White Star