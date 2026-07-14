A large pile of accumulated trash on a Karachi road. — White Star

In pictures: Karachi's infrastructure woes

Last week, Karachi was included among the ‘least-liveable cities in the world’.
News Desk Published Updated

Last week, Karachi was included among the ‘least-liveable cities in the world’, ranking 170th among 173 cities on the Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) annual Global Liveability Index 2026.

Karachi scored poorly in nearly all metrics except education, with an overall score of 43 out of 100 — higher only than Dhaka, Tripoli and Damascus. It scored 20 on stability, which accounts for 25 per cent of the score, 54 on healthcare, 36 in culture and environment, 75 in education and 52 in infrastructure, which is 20pc of the score.

While the ranking takes into account several criteria with varying weightage towards the final score, the development has reignited the conversation around the state of Karachi’s infrastructure and the issues its citizens continue to face.

Here are some images of the current state of the city’s main thoroughfares and the plight of its residents.

Work is carried out on Karachi’s Red Line BRT on a dug-up road. — White Star
Work is carried out on Karachi’s Red Line BRT on a dug-up road. — White Star
A motorcyclist navigates over a broken road in Karachi. — White Star
A motorcyclist navigates over a broken road in Karachi. — White Star
Cars drive single-file along a road that is mostly dug up in Karachi. — White Star
Cars drive single-file along a road that is mostly dug up in Karachi. — White Star
Workers carry out construction work on a pipeline under a dug-up road in Karachi. — White Star
Workers carry out construction work on a pipeline under a dug-up road in Karachi. — White Star
Vehicles idle amid a traffic jam in Karachi. — White Star
Vehicles idle amid a traffic jam in Karachi. — White Star
Heavy traffic on a partially dug-up road in Karachi. — White Star
Heavy traffic on a partially dug-up road in Karachi. — White Star
Accumulated trash floats on the surface of a nullah in Karachi. — White Star
Accumulated trash floats on the surface of a nullah in Karachi. — White Star
A motorcyclist rides past a pile of accumulated trash in a nullah in Karachi. — White Star
A motorcyclist rides past a pile of accumulated trash in a nullah in Karachi. — White Star
A woman buys a gas canister in Karachi. — White Star
A woman buys a gas canister in Karachi. — White Star
A man carries a gas cylinder over his shoulder in Karachi. — White Star
A man carries a gas cylinder over his shoulder in Karachi. — White Star
A man sits outside amid a power outage in Karachi. — White Star
A man sits outside amid a power outage in Karachi. — White Star
Vehicles drive along a road in darkness amid an electricity outage in Karachi. — White Star
Vehicles drive along a road in darkness amid an electricity outage in Karachi. — White Star

Header image: A large pile of accumulated trash on a Karachi road. — White Star

Comments (9)
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COMMENT MOD POLICY
Make Karachi Great
Jul 14, 2026 07:51pm
Great article on Karachi poor ranking, thanks for sharing. Hope Mayor Karachi will take notice on the subject issues of Karachi and will do so good for Karachi.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Khan
Jul 14, 2026 08:13pm
Worse than even Dhaka, unfortunately!
Reply Recommend 0
kashif siddiqui
Jul 14, 2026 08:24pm
The surroundings you live in closely reflect your mindset!
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid Kinnare
Jul 14, 2026 08:40pm
I would like to know how much federal government spend per person in Karachi and compare it with Lahore.
Reply Recommend 0
Mohsin
Jul 14, 2026 08:44pm
These pictures say it all. A powerful look at Karachi's ongoing struggles.
Reply Recommend 0
Dara Khan
Jul 14, 2026 09:03pm
Last 40 years PPP MQM PMLN made Karachi Kachra Kundi - someone have to make them history close their chapter for once, otherwise soon it will become Mars.
Reply Recommend 0
MSD
Jul 14, 2026 09:09pm
So sad to see this!!
Reply Recommend 0
Muneer Ahmed Memon
Jul 14, 2026 10:08pm
Not a single road is undamaged. No water supply. Every government institution is bribe taker. Lower courts too. Bad governance and worst law and order. How it can be said as livable.
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal
Jul 15, 2026 02:21am
criminal neglect
Reply Recommend 0

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