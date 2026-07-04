Ronin marks 10 years with Free Skills Courses and CEO-Led Startup Mentorship in Pakistan

What if a company’s biggest anniversary celebration wasn’t about selling more products but about creating more opportunities?

That’s exactly what @Ronin_0fficial has announced as it marks its 10th anniversary.

The homegrown globally accredited smart wearables and tech accessories brand has launched one of Pakistan’s largest private skill development initiatives, introducing 750 fully funded practical skills scholarships along with 50 one-to-one mentorship sessions for startups and businesses led by CEO Jahangir Munawar.

The fully funded scholarship program includes:

• AI & Technology — 250 Seats

• Digital Marketing — 150 Seats

• Content Creation — 150 Seats

• Career & Leadership — 100 Seats

• Brand & Business — 100 Seats

Join Ronin communality course Registration Updates:

https://ronin.pk/pages/ronin-s-giveback-to-the-nation?tab=community

Entrepreneurs will also have the opportunity to learn directly from Ronin’s CEO through 50 exclusive mentorship sessions, where selected founders will receive practical guidance on business growth, scaling challenges and lessons drawn from Ronin’s own startup journey.

Startup Registration:

https://ronin.pk/pages/ronin-s-giveback-to-the-nation?tab=startup

The announcement highlights an emerging mindset among Pakistani businesses—using corporate milestones as an opportunity to invest in people, nurture entrepreneurship and build long-term national impact.

This content is an advertorial by Ronin and is not associated with or necessarily reflective of the views of Dawn.com or its editorial staff.