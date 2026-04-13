Chery Master Pakistan launches Tiggo 7 PHEV as a solution to Pakistan’s fuel crisis

Chery Tiggo 7 PHEV arrives at a defining moment for Pakistan’s mobility landscape. As fuel costs continue to rise and everyday mobility becomes increasingly expensive, it introduces a smarter and more efficient way to move, one that reduces fuel dependence without compromising performance, comfort or freedom. This dual capability is not just relevant, it is timely.

At a time when both consumers and the country are navigating rising fuel costs, Tiggo 7 PHEV presents a clear and immediate solution. Delivering fuel savings of over 70 per cent, it significantly lowers running costs while contributing to reduced fuel imports. For most daily use, the vehicle can operate in pure electric mode, enabling everyday driving without consuming fuel, while delivering a smoother, quieter and more cost-efficient experience. It is no longer an alternative, but the most practical and immediate path forward.

This launch reflects Chery Master Pakistan’s structured approach to building the PHEV category, from introducing plug-in hybrid capability with Tiggo 8, Pakistan’s only 7-seater plug-in hybrid D-SUV, to establishing the premium PHEV E-SUV segment with Tiggo 9. With Tiggo 7 PHEV, this technology now scales further, expanding access while contributing to Pakistan’s largest CKD PHEV lineup with local assembly from day one.

Since entering the market, Chery Master Pakistan has moved rapidly from entry to disruption, with Tiggo 8 PHEV already reaching customers ahead of promised timelines, challenging conventional industry norms. This reflects a deliberate and accelerated build-up of Pakistan’s PHEV ecosystem.

Accelerating Pakistan’s transition to plug-in hybrid technology, Tiggo 7 PHEV enters a segment still dominated by conventional petrol and hybrid SUVs, where plug-in hybrid options remain limited, positioning itself as a technologically advanced and cost-efficient alternative.

Globally, Chery is the best-selling Chinese SUV brand of 2025, with Tiggo 7 among its leading models. Tiggo 7 is the best-selling Chinese SUVs for four consecutive years and is the most exported model in the lineup, now entering Pakistan as a globally proven product with over one million users worldwide.

Built on Chery’s 5th Generation Super Hybrid (CSH) architecture, the world’s best plug-in hybrid technology, engineered as a purpose-built platform, Tiggo 7 PHEV combines a 1.5 TGDI engine, an 18.3 kWh battery and a dedicated hybrid transmission to deliver 255 kW of power, 342 horsepower and 525 Nm of torque, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.4 seconds, balancing efficiency with performance.

For everyday driving, it offers more than 90 kilometres of pure electric range, allowing most daily commutes to be completed without using fuel. For longer journeys, a combined range of 1,200+ kilometres ensures uninterrupted travel without planning constraints. Combined with lower fuel and maintenance costs, it stands among the most cost-efficient SUVs in its category.

Inside, the vehicle offers a refined and intuitive experience, with a 24.6-inch dual curved display powered by the Snapdragon 8155 chipset, an 8-speaker Sony audio system, ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof. Heated and ventilated front seats, driver memory function and dual-zone climate control with N95 filtration ensure consistent comfort.

Safety is positioned at the highest level in its segment, with 8 airbags and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), making it one of the safest SUVs in its category. This is further reinforced by a 5-star safety rating, strong NCAP performance, and recognition as a number one ranking brand in J.D. Power studies, reflecting Chery’s commitment to safety and quality.

Further extending its practicality, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability of 3.3 kW allows the vehicle to power external devices.

Chery’s global strength underpins this offering. As China’s number one automotive exporter for 23 consecutive years, with a presence in over 120 countries and more than 19 million users worldwide, the brand brings proven scale and engineering credibility. In Pakistan, Chery is backed by Master Auto Engineering, part of the Master Group with over 60 years of industrial expertise, ranked 4th largest automotive groups in Pakistan.

“This is not about introducing another product into the market. It is about responding to a real and immediate shift in how Pakistan needs to move. With Tiggo 7 PHEV, we are bringing advanced hybrid technology at exactly the right time, making it practical, accessible and aligned with both consumer realities and national priorities. This is where the transition moves from early adoption to scale and where hybrid becomes a natural choice for everyday driving in Pakistan,” said Master Auto Engineering CEO Samir Malik.

Positioned as a premium 5-seater C-SUV, Chery Tiggo 7 PHEV is now available in Pakistan at an introductory ex-factory price of Rs9,499,000, with a booking amount of Rs1,500,000. This is a limited-time price. With demand building and production already underway, Chery Master Pakistan aims to fulfill most customer orders within June 2026, ahead of any potential policy changes. Test drives are available nationwide.

With Tiggo 7 PHEV, Chery Master Pakistan continues to accelerate the country’s shift toward a more efficient, better-built quality and sustainable mobility future.

This content is an advertorial by Chery Master Pakistan and is not associated with or necessarily reflective of the views of Dawn.com or its editorial staff.