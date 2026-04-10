Resecurity hosts Anti-Fraud Pakistan 2026 in Karachi, strengthening cybersecurity and fraud prevention efforts

Resecurity (USA), a leading cybersecurity and intelligence company protecting Fortune 100 and government agencies worldwide, successfully hosted the Anti-Fraud Pakistan 2026 conference in Karachi, bringing together government officials, corporate leaders, cybersecurity experts and industry regulators to address the growing challenges of fraud detection and cybercrime investigations in Pakistan and beyond.

The event, held at Pearl Continental Hotel, was a landmark gathering aimed at fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among professionals in the fields of fraud prevention, cyber defense and financial crime investigation. With Pakistan’s rapid digital transformation and increasing reliance on technology, combating fraud and cybercrime has become a critical national priority.

A platform for collaboration and innovation

Anti-Fraud Pakistan 2026 featured insightful keynote speeches, interactive panel discussions and expert-led workshops. The conference highlighted the latest trends, technologies and solutions in fraud prevention and cybersecurity, empowering attendees with actionable strategies to mitigate risks and protect their organisations.

Among the speakers were prominent banking industry leaders, fraud prevention experts, risk managers and cybersecurity professionals, including: Ammar Jaffri, the former additional director general of FIA (Federal Investigation Agency), President of ISACA Islamabad Chapter, Director General of the Center of Information Technology (CIT), President of Pakistan Information Security Association (PISA).

Brigadier (Retd) Dr Mukarram Ali Khan, the director general (DG) of Cyber Vigilance & CISO, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)

Askari Bank Limited CISO / EVP Jawad Khalid Mirza

Habib Bank Limited (HBL) CISO Arif Rehman

Bank Alfalah Limited CISO Zeeshan Siddiqui

Meezan Bank Limited CISO Syed Fahd Azam

PwC Partner (Risk & Cybersecurity) Syed Abdul Qadir,

The expert panel discussions covered a wide range of topics, including:

The evolving threat landscape : How cybercriminals are adapting their tactics in Pakistan.

: How cybercriminals are adapting their tactics in Pakistan. Cyber-fraud in the financial sector : Innovative approaches to secure telecoms, mobile carriers, digital banking and payments systems.

: Innovative approaches to secure telecoms, mobile carriers, digital banking and payments systems. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) : Leveraging technology to detect and prevent fraud at scale of the national financial ecosystem.

: Leveraging technology to detect and prevent fraud at scale of the national financial ecosystem. Public-private collaboration: Strengthening cooperation between government agencies and private organisations to combat fraud and cyber threats.

Commitment to cybersecurity in Pakistan

“Resecurity is proud to host Anti-Fraud Pakistan 2026, a testament to our commitment to supporting Pakistan’s fight against cybercrime,” said Sharafat Khan, the managing director (Pakistan), Resecurity. “As Pakistan continues to embrace digital innovation, it is crucial to prioritise security and fraud prevention. This event serves as a catalyst for collaboration and innovation, equipping professionals with the tools and knowledge to safeguard their organisations and customers.”

The conference also showcased cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies and fraud prevention solutions through an interactive exhibition. Attendees had the opportunity to explore innovative tools designed to strengthen fraud detection, money laundering investigations, enhance incident response and protect customer and payment data.

The Road Ahead

Anti-Fraud Pakistan 2026 concluded with a strong message: combating fraud and cybercrime requires a united front. Resecurity remains dedicated to fostering dialogue, partnerships and solutions to help organisations and institutions in Pakistan stay ahead of emerging threats. For more information about Anti-Fraud Pakistan 2026, please visit https://antifraud-pakistan.com.

About Resecurity

Resecurity is an American company with headquarters in Los Angeles, California. The company provides next-generation ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance) and ERMM (External Risk Mitigation & Management) solutions to leading Fortune 500 corporations, law enforcement, and government. Resecurity is a member of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and several American Chambers of Commerce worldwide. To learn more, visit https://resecurity.com.

This content is an advertorial by Resecurity and is not associated with or necessarily reflective of the views of Dawn.com or its editorial staff.