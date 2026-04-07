Chery Master Pakistan lines off 1st Tiggo 8 PHEV CKD, gears up for deliveries ahead of schedule

Chery Master Pakistan has successfully rolled off the first unit of Tiggo 8 PHEV, marking one of the fastest transitions from brand entry to production in Pakistan.

Backed by the manufacturing strength and industrial legacy of the Master Group, the milestone reflects the ability to execute at pace without compromising global quality standards, with production readiness achieved in record time and deliveries aligned ahead of schedule.

The first unit was lined off in the presence of Chery China’s core technical team, including Wang Xueyong, the chief technician at Chery Automobile, recipient of the State Council Special Government Allowance and National Technical Expert, ensuring global engineering standards, precision, and quality from day one.

Start of Volume Production (SVP) has commenced, with CKD units undergoing road testing and rigorous evaluation by Chery’s global technical teams, including testing across a 1.5 km track with over 20 test patterns to validate readiness.

Positioned as Pakistan’s only seven-seater plug-in hybrid SUV in the premium D-segment, designed for modern family mobility and offered at Rs11,299,000, the market typically offers C-segment five-seater hybrids with compromises in size, capability and true electric driving, typically limited to FWD configurations and without a full safety and ADAS suite. Tiggo 8 PHEV AWD brings all of it together as a high-value proposition.

In a market where Pakistan remains fuel import dependent, Tiggo 8 PHEV presents a practical shift towards reduced fuel consumption, delivering everyday efficiency and meaningful savings while maintaining long- distance usability.

Powered by Chery Super Hybrid (CSH), Tiggo 8 PHEV combines a high-efficiency 1.5 TGDI engine with thermal efficiency of around 44.5 per cent and a dual motor setup, delivering AWD, a combined output of 496 horsepower and 735 Nm of torque. With up to 90 km electric range and 1200 km combined range, it enables daily electric driving and long-distance travel.

The vehicle features a premium three-row cabin with a 15.6-inch infotainment system and 12-speaker Sony audio, along with the Queen Co-Pilot zero-gravity passenger seat offering a 10-point massage system with five modes and three intensity levels, plus heated and ventilated front seats for enhanced long-distance comfort.

Safety is reinforced with five-star global ratings, 10 airbags and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), positioning it as the safest SUV in Pakistan.

Commenting on the milestone, Master Auto Engineering CEO Samir Malik said: “This marks a significant progression for Pakistan’s automotive industry. Achieving production readiness with world-class quality in such a short time was a challenge we committed to from day one, and delivering ahead of schedule reflects the level of execution we hold ourselves to. The strong market response signals growing confidence in a new direction for mobility, driven by technology, quality and progress.”

In Pakistan, Chery is introduced by Master Auto Engineering, part of the Master Group, a trusted name for over 60 years, in partnership with Chery Automobile, China’s number one automotive exporter for 23 consecutive years. The collaboration brings together global engineering and local manufacturing strength across multiple powertrains, including ICE, hybrid, BEV and plug-in hybrid systems.

Chery Master Pakistan operates a nationwide 3S dealership network with 10 facilities, planned to expand to 20 by 2027, guided by the HELLO CHERY approach prioritising customer-first readiness across product, service and infrastructure.

On the line-off ceremony, Syed Asif Ahmed, the director of marketing and sales said: “We are excited to deliver Tiggo 8 PHEV as promised. Next in line is Tiggo 9 PHEV while we prepare to open bookings of Tiggo 7 PHEV from April 2026. We are gearing up to meet most of our demand within June before any change in policy”

With volume production ramping up and vehicles ready for delivery to early customers ahead of schedule, Chery Master Pakistan is set to play a defining role in shaping the future of mobility on Pakistan’s roads.

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