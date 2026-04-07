R&I Electrical Appliances celebrates 25 years of excellence with grand event in Karachi

R&I Electrical Appliances Pvt. Ltd., a trusted name in Pakistan’s home appliances industry, proudly marks its 25 year milestone with a grand celebration at the PAF Museum, Karachi.

Over the past two and a half decades, R&I Electrical Appliances has established itself as a leader in delivering quality, reliability and innovation in the home appliances category. This landmark event not only commemorates the company’s journey and achievements but also sets the stage for an exciting new chapter.

Founded in 2001, R&I began its journey as National Electric Company (NEC). The company went on to introduce Kenwood to the Pakistani market and, in 2007, launched Homage, a proudly homegrown brand that has since become a key player in Pakistan’s UPS, inverter and power solutions segment.

Today, R&I’s diverse portfolio spans home, kitchen and power appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, small domestic appliances, UPS systems, inverters, and solar energy solutions. Homage, in particular, has evolved into one of Pakistan’s most recognised and trusted brands in the category.

As part of the celebration, R&I Electrical Appliances highlights its continued commitment to excellence through the introduction and expansion of globally recognised brands such as Kenwood and Homage, further strengthening its position in the market and bringing world class solutions to Pakistani households.

The event will be graced by the presence of key leadership, including R&I Electrical Appliances CEO Muhammad Rafiq Parsa, Managing Director Muhammad Faisal Rafiq and Director Operations Abdullah Rafiq reflecting the strong vision and leadership driving the company forward. The evening will also feature a special address by the Rafiq, sharing insights on the company’s journey, achievements and future direction.

“For us, 25 years is not just a celebration of time, it is a celebration of trust, resilience, and the responsibility we carry toward millions of Pakistani households. At R&I, our vision has always been to combine innovation, reliability and accessibility to create products that make everyday life better. From strengthening local manufacturing to advancing energy-efficient and future-ready solutions, we remain committed to building brands that add real value to consumers, empower our partners and contribute meaningfully to Pakistan’s industrial and economic progress,” said the managing director of R&I Electrical Appliances Pvt. Ltd.

The celebration is a tribute to the people behind the success, valued customers, trusted partners, dedicated dealers and the company’s hardworking and honorable staff, whose unwavering support has been instrumental in shaping R&I’s legacy.

R&I’s scale and nationwide reach are a testament to its leadership in the industry, anchored by its state of the art manufacturing facility at Port Qasim and 13 regional branches across Pakistan. The company operates through a strong network of over 1,000 dealers and retailers nationwide, supported by one of the largest after-sales infrastructures in the sector, including 25 company-operated and over 280 service centers across more than 50 cities.

Complemented by a dedicated in-house call center and a workforce of over 1,500 employees, R&I ensures seamless customer support and service excellence at every touchpoint. Today, the company proudly serves millions of Pakistani households while continuing to expand its footprint and lead innovation in energy-efficient solutions, including solar and advanced power technologies.

“Reaching 25 years is not just a milestone, it is a reflection of the trust our customers place in us and the dedication of everyone associated with R&I,” said a company spokesperson. “As we celebrate this journey, we also look forward to the future with renewed passion and a commitment to continue delivering excellence.”

The event promises an elegant and memorable experience, bringing together industry leaders, stakeholders and distinguished guests to celebrate a legacy built on trust, performance and long term relationships.

About R&I Electrical Appliances Pvt. Ltd.

R&I Electrical Appliances Pvt. Ltd. is one of Pakistan’s leading home and power appliance companies, known for its commitment to quality, innovation and customer satisfaction. With a legacy spanning 25 years, the company continues to expand its portfolio with internationally recognised and locally developed brands, delivering reliable and innovative solutions to households across the country.

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