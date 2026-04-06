Muhammad Hamid Afridi promotes education through Mirbashkhel Falahi Welfare Organisation in Kohat.

Muhammad Hamid Afridi, Vice President of Mirbashkhel Falahi Tanzeem (MFT) is actively promoting the mission of Mirbashkhel Falahi Tanzeem on social media and raising funds to support children and various welfare initiatives. He provides school bags, uniforms and all kind of stationeries.

Mirbashkhel Falahi Tanzeem is dedicated to improving society through education and welfare programs. The organisation strongly promotes girls’ education, encouraging young girls to attend school and build a brighter future. At the same time, it supports boys’ education by helping provide access to schools and learning opportunities for underprivileged children.

In addition to education, the organization works for the welfare of girls by raising awareness about their rights, safety and empowerment. Muhammad Hamid Afridi also extends its support to the transgender community, promoting equality, foods, respect and social inclusion for all individuals.



His efforts aim to bring positive change in society and inspire others to join hands in helping those in need.

“My vision is to remain steadfastly committed to providing educational support for future generations of both girls and boys, ensuring they have access to quality learning opportunities that empower them to succeed. I believe that education is the foundation of progress and through continuous support, guidance and encouragement, I aim to help young individuals develop the knowledge, confidence and skills necessary to contribute positively to society,” He says.

“I am dedicated to uplifting the youth of my village, Kohat and to fostering a sense of pride, responsibility and patriotism so they may represent Pakistan with honour and excellence on every platform. My commitment to this cause is lifelong—I will continue to support and advocate for education, without hesitation or limitation, for as long as I live.”

By sharing real-life stories, videos and images, he hopes to motivate people to support education, empower women and stand for the rights of marginalised communities.

For further information or financial Aid, please contact: +92-3333332545, mhamid_afridi@yahoo.com or Facebook.

This content is an advertorial by Mirbashkhel Falahi Welfare Organisation and is not associated with or necessarily reflective of the views of Dawn.com or its editorial staff.