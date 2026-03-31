Lucky Motor Corporation signs strategic and exclusive partnership with GAC Group for Pakistan

In a major development for Pakistan’s automotive sector, Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) has signed an exclusive partnership* agreement with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (GAC Group) — a Fortune 500 company for the past 13 consecutive years and ranked number one in JD Power China’s vehicle quality ranking (IQS) for the last 8 consecutive years.

GAC is Chinese state-owned enterprise and widely recognised for producing Toyota and Honda vehicles for Chinese market and its high degree of vertical integration for their own brands under Hyptec, Aion and GAC under ONE GAC umbrella. GAC’s vertical integration spans from upstream mining of critical minerals to development of proprietary Magazine Battery 2.0 platform, vehicle manufacturing, battery swapping and recycling. Its NEV brands Aion and Hyptec are among China’s leading electric vehicle marques and have consistently ranked within the country’s top-10 best-selling NEV brands over the past five years.

Beyond conventional EVs, GAC is also pioneering next-generation mobility solutions, including advanced autonomous driving systems, commercial battery swapping stations and eVTOL flying vehicle platforms like Govy to lead the development of Low Altitude Economy initiative of Chinese government.

This strategic partnership will enable LMC to offer Pakistani consumers robust build quality and competitively priced NEVs backed by advanced battery technology while also supporting long-term sustainability through battery lifecycle management and commercial battery swapping stations. LMC confirms to announce the commercial roll out plan in coming weeks along with product portfolio, technology plans and dealership network.

The alliance further strengthens LMC’s uniquely diversified global portfolio — spanning Korean (Kia), European (Peugeot) and now Chinese (GAC) brands. The LMC’s state of the art automobile plant assembles both vehicles as well as manufactures parts under Technical Assistance and Joint Venture agreements with global leading parts manufacturer. Recently, LMC’s hosted Experience Day was highly praised by auto enthusiasts where they experienced LMC’s manufacturing prowess first hand, the event was widely covered over internet.

Lucky Motor Corporation CEO Muhammad Faisal stated,“We are truly excited to be an exclusive partner of GAC Group. This collaboration allows us to bring quality-centric world-class vehicles to Pakistani consumers, backed by LMC’s strong aftersales support. We believe this marks a transformative step in expanding sustainable mobility choices for Pakistani consumers.”

Muhammad Ali Tabba, the chairman of Lucky Motor Corporation and Lucky Group, added,“This collaboration is of strategic importance for both LMC and GAC. It reflects our long-term commitment to industrial growth, technology transfer and quality centric automotive ecosystem through partnerships with globally respected manufacturers.”

Wang Shunsheng, the vice president and president of the Asia-Pacific Regional Centre, GAC International, commented: “GAC’s exclusive partnership with Lucky Group is a result of natural affinity between GAC and LMC with shared value of offering quality products with state-of-the-art technology. We have strong confidence in Lucky Motor Corporation’s capabilities, their local expertise and their long-term vision. Pakistan is an important growth market, and through this partnership we are committed to expanding rapidly, introducing NEVs with advanced technologies and delivering exceptional value to customers.”

It’s important to note that GAC produces advanced LFP, NMC and next-generation solid-state batteries. Its proprietary Magazine Battery platform is engineered for exceptional safety — including nail penetration resistance without fire — while its upcoming solid-state variant targets energy density of up to 400 Wh/kg.

This alliance signals a strong commitment to accelerating Pakistan’s transition toward sustainable mobility while supporting localisation, employment generation and long-term industrial development.

*The exclusive authorisation for Pakistan covers GAC’s NEV brands AION and HYPTEC.

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