Myco is leading TV and streaming rights for PSL 2026 in Pakistan

Walee Technologies announced that Myco , one of the fastest-growing OTT streaming platforms in Pakistan with 40 million registered users, acquired exclusive TV sales and monetisation rights, along with non-exclusive SVOD (Subscription Video on Demand) and AVOD (Advertising-Based Video on Demand) rights for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026.

Through this acquisition, Myco will manage TV sales, monetisation and digital streaming for PSL 2026, ensuring the tournament reaches fans across Pakistan from March 26 to May 3, 2026.

As PSL expands from six to eight teams and from 34 to 44 matches, Myco will support PSL Season 11 across TV sales, monetisation and digital streaming, making the tournament more accessible to fans across Pakistan.

This role comes at a time when PSL is growing in size and the way fans follow the tournament is shifting across both TV and digital platforms. For Myco, this goes beyond managing rights and reflects a broader role in how the tournament reaches audiences across Pakistan.

Umair Masoom Usmani, the founder of Myco Holdings, highlighted Myco’s growing role in Pakistan’s sports and media industry and its support for PSL’s continued growth.

“We are honoured to become WALEE Technologies’ exclusive TV sales and monetization partner, along with a digital streaming partner for PSL 2026. This marks an important milestone for Myco as we continue to strengthen our role in Pakistan’s sports and media industry,” he said.

“We look forward to working closely with WALEE and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to support the growth of Pakistan’s homegrown cricket league and help increase its presence on the global stage.”

Somair Rizvi, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Myco Pakistan, highlighted the significance of making premium sports content more accessible to fans.

“Securing exclusive TV sales and monetisation rights, along with digital streaming rights for PSL 2026, marks another important step in Myco’s journey to make premium sports content more accessible across Pakistan. Cricket holds a special place for millions of fans, and through this partnership, we look forward to delivering a seamless viewing experience throughout the tournament.”

Moreover, to make the cricket viewing experience more engaging, Myco offers Mauj Party, a live show on Myco Sports YouTube channel , along with highlights on the Myco website and app, that combines entertainment, insights and high-energy discussions for fans.

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