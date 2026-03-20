Chery Master Pakistan gears up to deliver Tiggo 8 PHEV in April 2026

Chery Master Pakistan is gearing up to deliver Tiggo 8 PHEV as promised to pre-registered customers in Apr’26. Tiggo PHEV series was first unveiled in Nov’25 at Pakistan Auto Show 2025, followed by a nationwide sneak preview.

Master Auto Engineering signed an agreement with Chery Global in May’25. Advance booking for Tiggo 8 PHEV started in Jan’26 at an amazing special price of Rs10,999,000 for pre-registered customers.

After an overwhelming response, the price was revised to Rs11,299,000 from 1st Feb’26. The timely rollout reflects the Chery’s customer-first philosophy and its commitment to delivering on its promises, under the “HELLO CHERY” approach, which focuses on a technology-led ownership experience backed by strong product engineering and early aftersales readiness.



Chery Tiggo is Pakistan’s most advanced plug-in hybrid SUV lineups, led by the Tiggo 8 PHEV, positioned as Pakistan’s only 7-seater plug-in hybrid D-SUV designed for modern families. It is powered by Chery Super Hybrid (CSH), the world’s best plug-in hybrid technology, combining electric efficiency with high-performance hybrid engineering.

Tiggo 8 PHEV delivers 496 horsepower and 735 Nm of torque, offering an electric range of up to 90 km and a combined driving range of around 1,200 km. Beyond performance, the SUVs integrate premium comfort and convenience features including spacious threerow layouts, advanced infotainment systems and immersive Sony audio.

The Tiggo 8 features the Queen Co-Pilot zero-gravity massage passenger seat, 78.9 per cent soft-wrap interior surfaces, heating and ventilation function and driver’s dedicated speaker system enhancing overall cabin comfort during long-distance travel. Safety and intelligent driving technology are also central to the lineup. Tiggo 8 PHEV carries five-star global safety ratings and integrates 10 airbags and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Supporting the rollout is a nationwide 3S dealership network with 10 operational dealerships, which the company plans to expand to 20 locations by 2027 as part of its long-term market development strategy.

Introduced in Pakistan by Master Auto Engineering,

part of the Master Group — a trusted industrial name in the country for over 60 years — Chery’s arrival marks the entry of a globally established automotive brand into Pakistan’s fast-evolving electrified vehicle landscape. Globally, Chery has been China’s No.1 automotive exporter for 23 consecutive years, operating in more than 120 countries, with over 18.5 million users worldwide, and accounting for one in every four vehicles exported from China.

This content is an advertorial by Chery Master Pakistan and is not associated with or necessarily reflective of the views of Dawn.com or its editorial staff.