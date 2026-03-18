HFM and ARSENAL announce multi-year, global partnership

HFM, a leading online trading platform, today announces a new multi-year partnership with Arsenal, becoming an Official Global Partner of the club.

The agreement brings together two international brands defined by performance and ambition, united by a shared commitment to long-term success. As HFM continues to expand its global presence, the partnership provides a platform to elevate its brand presence worldwide and engage with Arsenal supporters across the globe.

As an Official Partner, HFM will benefit from an extensive global rights package, including matchday branding at Emirates Stadium and visibility on Arsenal’s digital platforms, including the recently launched The Arsenal. The partnership will also provide access to club marketing assets and players to create engaging new content and experiences for supporters, launching later this season.

“This partnership marks an exciting milestone for HFM as we align with one of football’s most iconic clubs,” Efthymios Mesis, the chief marketing officer (CMO) at HFM, said. “Trading and elite sporting performance are both driven by strategic thinking, resilience and the ability to perform under pressure. Through this collaboration, we look forward to creating meaningful global engagement opportunities that reflect our shared commitment to excellence and long-term growth.”

Juliet Slot, the chief commercial officer (CCO) at Arsenal said, “We’re delighted to welcome HFM as an Official Partner of Arsenal. They are a market leader in their field with a strong focus on innovation and long-term success and support our ambition to win major trophies. Partnerships built on shared values help us deliver the best experiences for our supporters around the world, we look forward to working together.”

This content is an advertorial by HFM and is not associated with or necessarily reflective of the views of Dawn.com or its editorial staff.