A parent’s guide to comfortable Eid wear for kids

When it comes to dressing children for Eid, the golden rule is simple — comfort first, everything else after.

Listen to article 1x 1.2x 1.5x

Let’s face it — half the joy of Eid shopping is buying for the kids. Tiny kurtas. Mini kameezes. Pocket-sized waistcoats. Dresses that twirl dramatically for no reason at all. Children in festive wear just feel like Eid.

But somewhere between “Awww” and “Let’s take a thousand photos,” we sometimes forget one important thing: Kids do not care about structure, layering, or perfect pleats.

They care about running around, eating less, climbing furniture, and running again. So, when it comes to dressing children for Eid, the golden rule is simple — comfort first, everything else after.

The non-negotiable

Adults can tolerate a slightly tight sleeve or a heavy dupatta for a few hours. Children cannot. And they shouldn’t have to.

Eid mornings are long. There are guests, hugs, food, visits, and photos. If an outfit is itchy, stiff, too layered, or difficult to move in, it won’t survive the day — and neither will your patience.

Choose breathable fabrics. Soft cotton blends, lightweight silk-cotton mixes, airy lawn, or smooth satin lining under traditional pieces make a world of difference. Avoid anything scratchy on the inside, especially for toddlers.

For boys, soft kurtas with relaxed trousers or pyjamas work beautifully. A waistcoat is adorable, yes, but make sure it isn’t too stiff. If they’re uncomfortable, remove it after the photos. No harm done.

For girls, flowy frocks, light ghararas, or soft skirts with elastic waistbands are ideal. The outfit should move when they move. If it twirls? Even better. Because a happy child always looks better than a perfectly styled one.

Tradition matters — but keep it light

Eid is about culture, connection, and memory. Dressing children in traditional wear helps them feel part of that heritage.

A little boy in a crisp kurta. A tiny girl in a pastel sharara. It’s not just fashion — it’s belonging.

But tradition doesn’t have to mean heavy embroidery and multiple layers. Opt for subtle thread work instead of full embellishment. Choose lighter dupattas or skip them altogether for younger children. If you want a festive touch, add a small embroidered detail at the neckline or cuff instead of covering the entire outfit in sparkle.

The goal is to introduce them to tradition — not overwhelm them with it. And honestly? Kids look effortlessly festive, even in the simplest traditional cut.

Colour is your best friend

Children carry bright colours better than adults ever could.

Bold reds, royal blues, sunflower yellow, mint green, coral — everything looks good on them. While adult Eid fashion may lean toward careful coordination, kids can absolutely pull off playful shades and prints.

Don’t shy away from patterns either. Florals, subtle stripes, soft tie-dye effects, or tiny motifs add character without making the outfit look busy.

For siblings, coordinated colours (not identical outfits, please, because it’s 2026) look especially charming in photos. Think of the same colour family, different styles.



Casual never fails

Here’s something important: kids do not need to be dressed like miniature adults.

A smart two-piece set for a boy. A soft cotton dress for a girl. A pastel shirt with comfortable trousers. These are perfectly acceptable Eid choices — especially for second- or third-day gatherings.

After the formal photos are done, many children are happiest in something simpler. And that’s completely fine. If they’re comfortable, smiling, and enjoying themselves, the outfit has already succeeded.

Accessories: Keep it safe and simple

For children, it’s the delicate details that complete their look. For girls, tiny studs, soft bangles, or cute hair clips are more than enough. Avoid anything too heavy that could irritate or distract them. If they keep touching it, it’s probably not practical.

For boys, traditional sandals, loafers, or comfortable slip-ons work well. Avoid shoes that need constant adjusting. If they can run in it without complaining, it’s the right pair. And if the little gentlemen insist on looking dapper, get them a watch. It feels very grown-up.

Let them be themselves

The most important part of kids’ Eid fashion is letting their personality shine through. If your daughter insists on wearing her favourite colour, let her. If your son wants to pair his kurta with slightly different shoes, it’s not the end of the world.

Children don’t remember perfect styling. They remember how Eid felt. As adults, we just need to find the right balance of comfort and style for them.

Because nothing is more adorable than a child who feels good in what they’re wearing. And honestly? When it comes to kids, they will steal the show anyway.

This article was originally published on The Daily Star, an ANN partner of Dawn. Header image: Created using Grok Imagine.