In pictures: Pakistanis embrace quiet moments of prayer, sehri and iftar during Ramazan

Ramazan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is a time when Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, focusing on prayer, charity and deepening their connection with the Almighty.
Homes and mosques come alive with pre-dawn meals (sehri) and the evening ritual of breaking the fast.
Across Pakistan, communal iftars bring people together, as neighbours, friends and even strangers share meals to end the day’s fast. Held in mosques, community centres and public spaces, these gatherings are about more than just food, as they nurture unity, strengthen bonds, and foster a sense of togetherness.
They also create spaces for conversation, understanding and generosity, embodying the spirit of the holy month.
Photographs from cities across Pakistan capture these quiet, meaningful moments: prayers in reflection, the preparation of iftar, the laughter and chatter around shared tables, and the calm anticipation as the sun sets.
Together, they paint a picture of Ramazan as a time of patience, gratitude, humility and spiritual renewal.
Header image: Muslim devotees break their fast on the first day of the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramazan at Lahore’s Data Darbar. — Arif Ali / White Star