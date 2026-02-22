In pictures: Pakistanis embrace quiet moments of prayer, sehri and iftar during Ramazan

Communal iftars highlight a month centred on humility, generosity and spiritual renewal.

Ramazan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is a time when Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, focusing on prayer, charity and deepening their connection with the Almighty.

Homes and mosques come alive with pre-dawn meals (sehri) and the evening ritual of breaking the fast.

Across Pakistan, communal iftars bring people together, as neighbours, friends and even strangers share meals to end the day’s fast. Held in mosques, community centres and public spaces, these gatherings are about more than just food, as they nurture unity, strengthen bonds, and foster a sense of togetherness.

They also create spaces for conversation, understanding and generosity, embodying the spirit of the holy month.

Photographs from cities across Pakistan capture these quiet, meaningful moments: prayers in reflection, the preparation of iftar, the laughter and chatter around shared tables, and the calm anticipation as the sun sets.

Together, they paint a picture of Ramazan as a time of patience, gratitude, humility and spiritual renewal.

A man arranges iftar plates in a mosque on the first day of Ramazan, at the Data Darbar. — Arif Ali / White Star

Muslim devotees offer the first Friday prayers during the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramazan at Lahore’s Wazir Khan Mosque. — Arif Ali / White Star

People buy Iftar food before breaking their fast on the first day of the Islamic holy month of Ramazan, at Lahore’s Lakhshami Chowk. — Arif Ali / White Star

Muslim devotees offer the first Friday prayers during the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramazan at Lahore’s Wazir Khan Mosque. — Arif Ali / White Star

People offering taraweeh at Karachi’s New Memon Masjid. — Fahim Siddiqui / White Star

People offer prays on occasion of first Friday prayer of Ramazan at Lahore’s Sunehri Masjid on Friday. — Shahbaz Butt / White Star

Hats, tasbeehs and ittars are being sold near Memon Mosque in Karachi in connection with Ramazan. — Shakil Adil / White Star

Hats, tasbeehs and ittars are being sold near Memon Mosque in Karachi in connection with Ramazan. — Shakil Adil / White Star

Hats, tasbeehs and ittars are being sold near Memon Mosque in Karachi in connection with Ramazan. — Shakil Adil / White Star

A large number of Karachi residents are buying dates for Ramazan at the Empress Market. — Shakil Adil / White Star

After the sighting of the moon of Ramazan in Karachi, khajla and pheni are being prepared for fasting people near Karachi’s Lighthouse market. — Shakil Adil / White Star

A large number of citizens, women, children and men, are breaking their fast on the first day of Ramazan at the Chhipa Welfare table near FTC Mor in Karachi. — Shakil Adil / White Star

A large number of citizens, women, children and men, are breaking their fast on the first day of Ramazan at the Chhipa Welfare table near FTC Mor in Karachi. — Shakil Adil / White Star

A large number of people are breaking their fast on the occasion of the second fast of Ramazan, organised by JDC at Karachi’s Naumaish Chowrangi. — Shakil Adil / White Star

A vendor arranges fruits to attract customers in Karachi. — Fahim Siddiqui / White Star

Header image: Muslim devotees break their fast on the first day of the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramazan at Lahore’s Data Darbar. — Arif Ali / White Star