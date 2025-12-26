What men actually want as gifts — not mugs

When it comes to gifting men, there's this generic paradox. Everyone thinks it's simple, yet most men end up with things they neither want nor use.

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Buying gifts for men should be easy, right? You walk into a store, grab something in leather or metal — a wallet, a watch, maybe a bottle of perfume that smells “fresh and manly”, and you’re done. Safe, predictable, problem solved.

Except, it’s not. Because when it comes to gifting men, there’s this generic paradox. Everyone thinks it’s simple, yet most men end up with things they neither want nor use.

Well, we all know the holy trinity of male gifts — watches, perfumes, and shoes, but perhaps it’s time to retire them. So, we decided to ask a few men what they actually want as gifts. The answers were funny, practical, a little bitter, and somewhat relatable.

image showing a fancy watch in a box. — Ashutosh Pradhan/ Pixabay





Zareef, a part-time cartoonist, began his confession with dry honesty: “I often don’t get gifts. But not getting gifts doesn’t bother me much. What bothers me is getting gifts I can’t use, like fancy mugs or flashy ties. I already have seven fancy mugs gathering dust, and a yellow tie that screams, ‘Fashion nightmare.’ Honestly, I wouldn’t wear it even if it paid rent.”

Then there’s Sirajis, a 35-year-old professor, who spoke for an entire demographic of overworked, under-rested men. “Honestly, I’d love someone to pay my electricity bill for a month. That would be a real gift.”

Now, that might sound absurd at first. A bill! As a present? But in a world where adulthood feels like a recurring tax, it’s actually poetic. Nothing says love like financial relief.

Others, however, were more direct about their preferences. “Rather than giving me the wrong gift,” said Imran, a marketing executive, “just give me money. I’ll buy what I want. Saves both of us disappointment.”

Fair point. Sentiment is nice, but practicality pays Imran’s rent.

However, Hasan, a writer and journalist, shared a story that perfectly captures the quiet fatigue of modern manhood. “Once, my wife took me Eid shopping to buy me gifts because me not getting gifts makes her sad. After making me walk the whole market, she bought me a few things that she thinks I should love. And, honestly, letting me stay at home and relax for an evening would have been my gift.”

A person holding a gift. — Rawpixel/ Pixabay

You can almost hear every husband in the country nodding in solidarity.

Then there’s Imtiaz, who spoke from a gentler, more introspective place. “Being the breadwinner, I often like things here and there, maybe online or at a shop, but I don’t buy them because I try to be responsible. But if someone close to me notices that and buys me that one thing, that would be my kind of gift. I’d love that.”

That might be the truest expression of what men actually want: to be noticed. Not the showy kind of attention, but the quiet understanding that someone sees their small desires, the ones they silently sacrifice for responsibility.

And finally, perhaps the most honest take came from Farhan, who grinned as he said, “If my wife really wants to gift me something I’d absolutely love, it would be a boys’ trip with my school friends. Because with the boys, it’s cheaper, less responsibility, and more fun.”

No ties, no perfumes, no shopping — just a weekend of laughter and irresponsibility. The dream!

What’s interesting, though, is that not all men fit the stereotype of being emotionally indifferent to gifts. Some genuinely enjoy receiving them — even flowers.

“I once got flowers from a friend on my birthday,” shared Ratul, a university student. “I didn’t expect it, but it felt nice. Men, often, don’t say it much, but we like being thought of too.”

And there lies the quiet truth behind the jokes — men aren’t “bad at gifts” or “don’t care about them.” They’ve just been taught to act like they don’t. Society’s script has long told men to provide, not to receive. To buy gifts, not to deserve them.

From mugs to money to mental peace, one thing becomes clear: men don’t crave things as much as they crave thought. A gift that says, “I see you, I know what you like, and you don’t have to worry or pretend.”

It’s not that they don’t like surprises. They just prefer the kind that makes their lives easier. A thoughtful book. A gadget they’ve been eyeing. A meal they didn’t have to pay for. Because in the end, the best gifts for men aren’t wrapped in paper. They’re wrapped in understanding, practicality, and occasionally, the promise of a quiet evening with a plate of tahiri.

This article was originally published on The Daily Star, an ANN partner of Dawn.

Header image: Man holding a small gift in his hands. — Chao-ye/ Pixabay

