Karachi winter festivities magnify through the Dolmen Shopping Festival 2025-26

Dolmen Mall, Pakistan’s first international standard mall, commences its highly anticipated Dolmen Shopping Festival 2025-26 today, bringing together communities across Clifton, Tariq Road, Hyderi and Lahore for three weeks of seasonal celebrations.

The festival will run from Dec 19, 2025 to Jan 4, 2026, transforming all Dolmen Mall locations into immersive spaces designed to offer memorable holiday experiences for families and friends.

Invigorating shoppers since 1992, this year’s Dolmen Shopping Festival invites visitors to step into Dolmen Adventure Land, an engaging adventure themed celebration curated to elevate the festive shopping atmosphere. The ambience, installations and interactive zones across all malls have been thoughtfully designed to deliver a refreshing and unexpected experience for customers of all ages.

A key highlight of the festival is the complete aesthetic transformation of the malls, with dynamic adventure themed décor, larger than life visual setups and unique photo opportunities that bring the theme to life. Visitors can explore a wide lineup of engaging activities including the Downtown Adventure VR Challenge, Craft Cabin leather workshops, the Dolmen Glambot 360° booth and the whimsical Wizard’s Frame photo installation.

Dolmen Mall Lahore will also be celebrating its one year anniversary on December 24 and has planned a variety of entertainment segments including a drum circle, magic shows, a cosplay workshop, a kids fashion show and exciting displays such as the Gift Tower along with endless food adventures at the themed food courts.

Additional experiences include the Dolmen Learning Hub by MagnifiScience and the Dolmen Adventure Portal by Immersiverse, offering immersive projection based environments for exploratory fun. Dolmen Mall Tariq Road and Hyderi will also host nail art stations, creative crafts, family friendly games, juggling and magic shows, storytelling sessions, game nights and art contests, a complete wonderland of excitement.

To further enrich the shopping journey, Dolmen Mall continues its tradition of rewarding customer loyalty through the Dolmen Grand Draw, where shoppers can win exciting prizes including a brand new JAC car, Fly Jinnah air tickets, substantial shopping sprees and multiple high value giveaways. Every customer who shops for Rs10,000 or more becomes eligible to enter the Grand Draw and receives an Adventure Map which provides access to instant win games and festival setups across all mall locations.

Throughout the festival, customers can also enjoy a diverse entertainment calendar featuring cosplay workshops, weekend magic shows, themed game nights and other family friendly engagements. The opening ceremony at Dolmen Mall Clifton, hosted by actor Ahsan Khan with a special appearance by influencer Faiza Saleem, set the tone with lively trivia, interactive crowd moments and a colourful parade of cosplayers accompanied by a marching band.

Speaking on the occasion, Anum Nadeem, the director marketing at Dolmen Real Estate Management, shared, “Dolmen Mall’s mission has always been to create experiences that bring people together. The Dolmen Shopping Festival continues to be a cherished tradition for our customers and this year’s adventure theme reflects our commitment to refreshing the mall experience while ensuring a safe family friendly environment. We look forward to welcoming visitors and creating new Dolmen memories throughout the season.”

The Dolmen Shopping Festival invites everyone to enjoy a calendar full of attractions, entertainment and engaging setups, making it a key winter highlight for families across Karachi and Lahore.

Stay tuned for updates by following #DolmenMall, #DSF and #DolmenAdventureLand on social media.

This content is an advertorial by Dolmen Mall and is not associated with or necessarily reflective of the views of Dawn.com or its editorial staff.