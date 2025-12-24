PayFast marks eight years with launch of Raast QR Payments for doorstep deliveries

PayFast, Pakistan’s leading licensed payment platform and the first Merchant Service Provider to launch Raast, has marked eight years of growth and innovation with the launch of Rah e Raast, a doorstep QR payment solution designed for QR based payments at the point of delivery.

Over the past eight years, PayFast has enabled secure, reliable and scalable digital transactions for thousands of merchants across e commerce, retail and services, contributing to Pakistan’s shift towards a cashless economy. The rollout of Rah e Raast has been carried out in collaboration with Unity Retail and SLG Trax, extending QR based payments into real world delivery and retail ecosystems.

Rah e Raast allows customers to make instant payments at the doorstep by scanning a dynamic Raast QR code on the delivery parcel using their banking app. Payments are processed in real time through PayFast, with instant confirmation shared with Unity Retail and SLG Trax for order completion. Funds are settled directly into the merchant’s account by the next business day, reducing cash handling and reconciliation delays.

The milestone reflects a broader shift in payment behaviour across Pakistan, with many businesses supported by PayFast transitioning from cash heavy collections to digital transactions that are easier to track, reconcile and scale. As digital acceptance becomes embedded in everyday commerce, PayFast continues to serve merchants nationwide across e commerce, retail and services.

“Eight years ago, PayFast set out to simplify how businesses accept and manage payments in Pakistan,” said Adnan Ali, the chief executive officer (CEO) at PayFast. “With Rah e Raast and our expanding suite of digital acceptance tools, we are focused on helping merchants digitise everyday transactions, particularly at the last mile where cash has traditionally dominated.”

Syed Arshad Raza, the chairman of PayFast and chief executive officer (CEO) of Premier Systems Limited, said the initiative demonstrated PayFast’s commitment to practical and scalable payment infrastructure. “By digitising last mile payments, we are strengthening transparency, efficiency and trust across Pakistan’s digital economy,” he said.

Rah e Raast addresses key operational challenges in deliveries, where cash on delivery remains prevalent. While familiar to customers, cash handling often creates friction for businesses through delayed settlements and reconciliation gaps. A simple QR scan at the doorstep enables faster payments for customers while providing clearer transaction records for merchants.

Alongside the launch, PayFast continues to offer a comprehensive merchant toolkit through its digital acquiring platform, including Raast Person-to-Merchant (P2M) payments, QR acceptance, Google Pay, payment links, invoicing solutions, checkout tools, POS services, and payment gateway solutions. PayFast is the first Merchant Service Provider for Raast P2M payments.

Licensed as Pakistan’s first payment gateway to receive a PSO PSP commercial licence from the State Bank of Pakistan, PayFast is also the country’s largest payment gateway by number of clients. With more than 8,000 brands onboard and around 80 per cent e commerce market penetration, the platform reflects the scale of its merchant ecosystem.

The anniversary event brought together public and private sector stakeholders and featured a keynote address by Sohail Jawad, the executive director at the State Bank of Pakistan, who highlighted the role of policy and industry collaboration in expanding digital acceptance.

“Industry collaborations that expand digital acceptance—particularly for real-world use cases like deliveries—help strengthen trust, transparency, and convenience for businesses and consumers alike,” he noted.

As part of the celebrations, PayFast recognised long standing brand partners including Sana Safinaz, Ticketwala, GulAhmed and K Electric, along with ecosystem and payment partners such as Easypaisa, JazzCash, Faysal Bank, Bank Alfalah and other leading banks, acknowledging their contribution to advancing digital payments across Pakistan.

This content is an advertorial by PayFast and is not associated with or necessarily reflective of the views of Dawn.com or its editorial staff.