GARDENING: A QUIET RED REVOLUTION

Strawberries grown through runners must be carefully planted, gently watered and protected from the harsh sun to establish strong roots and healthy foliage.

One extremely engaging and rewarding activity for any child is to pluck a ripe, juicy strawberry directly from the plant. This is possible due to the height — between half a foot to one foot — and width — one to two feet — of the strawberry plant. This makes the strawberry fruit accessible, even for children, unlike coconuts, bananas or citrus fruits that grow on trees. The small size of the strawberry also makes it easier for children to pluck them.

Globally, a large number of companies and farmhouses grow strawberries in a variety of flavours — ranging from natural fruit varieties to market-processed flavours — and in sizes that can be jaw dropping. The growers charge premium prices for these strawberries, sometimes even fetching hundreds of dollars for one single premium fruit. This practice is very common in Japan and in countries where weather and growing conditions are conducive to strawberry cultivation.

In Pakistan, strawberries are being grown using different methods, especially through the propagation of runners. Runners, also called stolons, are horizontal stems that run above the ground and produce genetically identical plantlets at nodes spaced at varying intervals. The runners can be left attached to the mother plant, to be severed once the roots are strong enough. Alternatively, gardeners can cut the runner, along with the baby plant, from the parent plant for propagation.

Growers commonly purchase runners in dozens, wrapped in slightly moist newspapers to prevent them from dying. Runners are usually three to six inches in size. The green ones are likely to be more viable, while runners that are brownish to black in colour may need to be soaked in water for revival, provided their roots are intact.

Growers prefer runners because of their high survival rate. However, not all runners will yield a plant, though their chances can be drastically improved through proper nourishment. Depending upon the freshness and greenness of the runner, its root may be soaked in water. They may be soaked for an hour or, if excessively dry, overnight.

Strawberries grown through runners must be carefully planted, gently watered and protected from the harsh sun to establish strong roots and healthy foliage

Once that is done, gardeners prefer to prune off any outer stems while keeping the central stem, which makes the runner sturdy and balanced. The leaves of the central stem are also kept intact. The potting mix for sowing should be a blend of three parts nursery soil and one part compost or vermicompost. It is crucial that the soil is well-drained, aerated and crumbly.

A young strawberry plant | Photo by the writer

Next, make a hole in the soil and insert the roots of the strawberry runner straight down into the hole making sure it’s not bent, folded or curled. It should then be lightly watered until the soil turns moist. The potting container should be placed in bright, indirect light. If the runners are sown in raised beds or a garden, then they should be shaded to curtail direct sunlight exposure.

Depending upon the runner’s quality and weather conditions, the new roots develop in 10 days to two weeks. From here onwards, new foliage develops from the central stem. As leaves emerge over the next two weeks, the small plant starts to take its established form.

Strawberry plants can grow in small containers | Photo by the writer

Since strawberry plants are smaller in size, with relatively smaller roots as compared to other fruit trees, they can be grown even in a six to eight inch hanging pot. Clusters of ripe, red strawberries dangling from hanging baskets create a striking visual treat. Apart from hangings, strawberry runners can also be grown in containers, pots, raised beds and in open ground.

If the strawberries are being grown in an area where winters are longer and the temperature is conducive for growth, then the plants can be left behind after the entire plant life cycle. This would produce more runners and strawberry plants for the next season. The only drawback is that the runners and plant continue to grow and act as an invasive plant. Therefore, it is advisable to grow strawberry plants and cultivate runners for the next season in a dedicated, confined space.

Please send your queries and emails to doctree101@hotmail.com.

The writer is a physician and a host for the YouTube channel ‘DocTree Gardening’ promoting organic kitchen gardening

Published in Dawn, EOS, December 14th, 2025